Upside-down Stripes and Stars
(image by Marta Steele) License DMCA Details
If I ever wondered or wavered about my conception
of what America should be, last weekend's worldwide protest
reminded me; It is a Platonic form that sometimes materializes
for others than the Trump Level, Langston Hughes's America.
It materialized this weekend when once again the world arose
in protest against the hate-filled barrier placed in front of
dreamers.
We can rally, we can march, we can flood the halls of government
with phone calls, flood their websites, boycott retailers who carry
Trump products. And more.
We can flood all Trump-owned sites online and material.
Will that language speak? Money is screeching so loudly now we
will all go deaf to their deafness to America's dream, a rainbow
at its best.
Former President Obama is back in the media after his respite to