Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 1/30/2017 at 21:14:31

Upside-down Stripes and Stars

(image by Marta Steele) License DMCA Details



If I ever wondered or wavered about my conception

of what America should be, last weekend's worldwide protest

reminded me; It is a Platonic form that sometimes materializes

for others than the Trump Level, Langston Hughes's America.

It materialized this weekend when once again the world arose

in protest against the hate-filled barrier placed in front of

dreamers.

We can rally, we can march, we can flood the halls of government

with phone calls, flood their websites, boycott retailers who carry

Trump products. And more.

We can flood all Trump-owned sites online and material.

Will that language speak? Money is screeching so loudly now we

will all go deaf to their deafness to America's dream, a rainbow

at its best.

Former President Obama is back in the media after his respite to

