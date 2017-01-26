- Advertisement -





This is the entire video statement on the new organization formed by top Sanders staffers and the Young Turks, Justice Democrats (80 minutes)

If you want to put the URL to work right away, here it is:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj_95Ld2g9I

Secular Talk, also known as The Kyle Kulinski Show, is also tweeting this video, and is an American liberal/progressive commentary and news talk show that currently airs on radio and online. The show is hosted by radio commentator and political pundit Kyle Kulinski.





This is really an important breakthrough political survival strategy, one that may turn into a lifesaver for a drowning Democratic party and also could revitalize the prospects for success in the coming midterm elections in 2018.





I hope many of the corporate-style democrats, especially those holding office in either House or Senate, will see the merit in joining any, rather than scoffing at this inevitable trend, as many of them did towards Bernie Sanders in the primary season.





If you miss out on at least hearing this entire dialogue, you might as well check out in toto as a Democrat.





I have been sharing this widely through Facebook groups, which is quite easily done through the F button above the article (for Facebook, not the one for Fark), and I hope you will take the time to do so as well.

I look forward to the incisive and intelligent comments as well as responding to each and every one.

My focus is on the achievable and one of the reasons I strongly supported Bernie for the past year is that I knew he would revamp the FDA and end the total corporate manipulation of the regulatory processes at the heart of the FDA, which after all oversees 25% of the US economy (food and drugs).

