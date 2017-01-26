Refresh  

Video on Justice Democrats formed by Sanders Staff & Young Turks; One Goal: California's Carcinogen Label on Aspartame

This is the entire video statement on the new organization formed by top Sanders staffers and the Young Turks, Justice Democrats (80 minutes)

If you want to put the URL to work right away, here it is:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj_95Ld2g9I

Secular Talk, also known as The Kyle Kulinski Show, is also tweeting this video, and is an American liberal/progressive commentary and news talk show that currently airs on radio and online. The show is hosted by radio commentator and political pundit Kyle Kulinski.


This is really an important breakthrough political survival strategy, one that may turn into a lifesaver for a drowning Democratic party and also could revitalize the prospects for success in the coming midterm elections in 2018.


I hope many of the corporate-style democrats, especially those holding office in either House or Senate, will see the merit in joining any, rather than scoffing at this inevitable trend, as many of them did towards Bernie Sanders in the primary season.


If you miss out on at least hearing this entire dialogue, you might as well check out in toto as a Democrat.


I have been sharing this widely through Facebook groups, which is quite easily done through the F button above the article (for Facebook, not the one for Fark), and I hope you will take the time to do so as well.

I look forward to the incisive and intelligent comments as well as responding to each and every one.

>>>>>>>>>>>>

My focus is on the achievable and one of the reasons I strongly supported Bernie for the past year is that I knew he would revamp the FDA and end the total corporate manipulation of the regulatory processes at the heart of the FDA, which after all oversees 25% of the US economy (food and drugs).

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

I look forward to the comments and to responding to each and every one. I certainly recognize how this vital new organization could start providing the answers as to what the Democratic party absolutely must do in order to survive, thrive, and be successful in the future.


The Young Turks on Keith Ellison for running DNC:





Submitted on Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 at 3:35:37 AM

Author 0
