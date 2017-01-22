Refresh  
TurkeyMan: The Absolutely True Story of a Part-Time Indian Terrorist

TurkeyMan by WA POST

Part 1 of Series

Deep in the woods of Alaska, I realized the jig was up. Thorne Bay was a logging camp, an island off the mainland, and remote enough that one can hide out as a part-time Indian terrorist, which is what I did. Cannibalized by coniferous rain forest, eroded by Inside Passage, accessible only by boat and float plane--it is the perfect anonymous archipelago.

"Wounded Knee? Hell, yeah!" I told the FBI Agent--"I ran into a stump!"

Parts of your life will always come back to haunt you. Certain atrocities never go away. Enemies will find you.

Was it you?--a little voice whispered--Did you break into the Smithsonian Zoo?--Like an egg-sucking weasel?--During the Wounded Knee Siege--And filch the most hallowed of American fowls? Kidnap the national turkey in the name of the American Indian? Like a two-bit terrorist!

"Absolutely not!" I said. "Why would I do that? Besides, it wasn't the Smithsonian--It was called the Washington National Zoo, back then."

"So you are familiar ?"--I heard the accusatory trip wire--"with the turkey case of 1973? Walter Cronkite has been wondering."

"S h*t"--I might as well admit it--it sounds bad--like I know stuff--incriminating stuff--that only an Indian should know." Obviously, the FBI had their antennae up.

"Little known facts pop into your mind, huh , TurkeyMan? All these years later? That's quite a coincidence. You're a regular walking encyclopedia. Regarding turkeys, that is."

TurkeyMan? My eye twitched. Sure, it sounds like I am guilty as sin--I probably did it--Look at the evidence. What else would anybody think? Luckily, guilty but insane is a legal defense"or is it?--I don't know, anymore.

But on a dark Sunday night--April 17, 1973, to be exact--when a terrorist kidnapped the National Zoo's only caged turkey--practically pilfered the Pilgrim's Holy Supper--under the nose of our nation's capital--and held it for ransom in the name of the American Indian--I have to admit--Somehow, I know about that. Every detail. Like I channeled it or something. How is that possible?

"He knows something"--I could hear a whisper--"it did happen at night."

"C'mon, man!" I implored. "What kind of idiot would do that, anyway?"

"Oh, I don't know. Something an Indian might do; you know, turkey feathers, a symbolic statement? Maybe a gobbler goblin?--the voice said with spittle-spewed sarcasm--When we catch him, there might even be a cage waiting at the zoo. Next to Nixon's pandas."

I knew Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing were not officially Nixon's pandas. True, the pair were presented to the zoo after Tricky Dick's visit to China, and delivered on April 16, 1972, almost a year exactly, curiously enough, before the day, or night, rather, that the turkey was"

Conceived on west coast,born on east coast,returned to northwest spawning grounds. Never far from water. Degree in biology, minor: socio/psychology. Nature-oriented. Building trades,marine carpentry, Army Veteran, ex-social worker, ex-tavern
 

Series: "TurkeyMan: The Absolutely True Story of a Part-Time Indian Terrorist"

Allan Wayne

(Member since Sep 9, 2008), 8 fans, 76 articles, 17 quicklinks, 1083 comments, 105 diaries


In 1973, TurkeyMan struck and gave a new meaning to fearless feathered fighters everywhere. How in blazes did he manage to kidnap the National Zoo's only caged turkey?--during the height of Watergate and Wounded Knee, not to mention Nixon and Vietnam, and still live to tell about it? Still on the run, TurkeyMan understands that the power of the quill is what drives the arrow, whether at DAPL or Wounded Knee.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 at 5:45:14 AM

