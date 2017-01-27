- Advertisement -

She brushes off any suggestion it was Trump Administration co-ordination sponsored but as a concerned US Representative trip.

Tulsi Gabbard was joined by Dennis Kucinich in Syrian trip. They have returned and tell us of their interviews on the ground with the Syrian people and President Assad. It is a story that does not matter the media or the protest of MSM in trying to bend the truth it comes through on a humanitarian level if you still have a beating heart in your chest and a grain of a sense of justice. This is a story about the sins of evil that perpetuates itself by lies to cover its actions and those effected by the horror.

If you do not speak out about and resist, then you support that "all evil requires is for good people to do nothing" and you contribute regardless of any excuse be it fear or loss of stature in an evil assault on all good people, their Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Returns From Syria with Renewed Calls: End Regime Change War in Syria Now

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUyvO_wtkyQ

Tulsi Gabbard CNN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID223ToMVxM&feature=youtu.be

Dennis Kucinich

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SU8bopTZBjc