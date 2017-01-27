Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Tulsi Returns with a Message for all People on Syria

By       Message George King     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

She brushes off any suggestion it was Trump Administration co-ordination sponsored but as a concerned US Representative trip.

TulsiGabbard-2013-CivilRightsL uncheon-AFGE
TulsiGabbard-2013-CivilRightsL uncheon-AFGE
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Tulsi Gabbard was joined by Dennis Kucinich in Syrian trip. They have returned and tell us of their interviews on the ground with the Syrian people and President Assad. It is a story that does not matter the media or the protest of MSM in trying to bend the truth it comes through on a humanitarian level if you still have a beating heart in your chest and a grain of a sense of justice. This is a story about the sins of evil that perpetuates itself by lies to cover its actions and those effected by the horror.

If you do not speak out about and resist, then you support that "all evil requires is for good people to do nothing" and you contribute regardless of any excuse be it fear or loss of stature in an evil assault on all good people, their Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Returns From Syria with Renewed Calls: End Regime Change War in Syria Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUyvO_wtkyQ

- Advertisement -

Tulsi Gabbard CNN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID223ToMVxM&feature=youtu.be

Dennis Kucinich

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SU8bopTZBjc

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

George King has been involved in civil rights and started protesting government as a US Marine protesting the Vietnam War in 1967. He has owned and operated as a small business owner of Coffee Houses and later Sporting Goods. He was employed (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Member of the Armed Services Committee Tells Truth to Power about Syria

Sanders calls for War Tax!

Putin Out Maneuvers Puppeteers of ISIS, Declares War under UN Charter!

Conspirators' Palimpsest Revealed in US Elections

Is the Fix In? DNC Chair has sold out US citizens to the financial sector of loan sharking!

Any Doubt is Erased, US Foreign Nations Relations and Intel Community Purged!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 10 fans, 18 articles, 1298 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Courage describes Tulsi Gabbard in speaking truth to power, where are others that practice such representation in this age of tyranny?

God protect this warrior defender of the peace and people!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 