Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 2 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trumping the Environment

By       Message Walter Brasch     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 6   Well Said 5   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/17/16

Become a Fan
  (52 fans)
- Advertisement -

Mountain of Plastic Bottles
Mountain of Plastic Bottles
(image by Shafiu Hussain)   License   DMCA   Details

by Walter Brasch

Whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump was elected, the environment is going to suffer.

Both have supported horizontal fracking, the destruction of the earth to extract oil and gas. The use of fracking is so harmful to the environment and public health that numerous banks refuse to lend funds to individuals who wish to build or sell their houses near drilling operations. Numerous lenders have also refused to loan money to corporations that wish to drill. Hillary Clinton, while secretary of state, promoted the use of natural gas within foreign countries. In 2010, she told a meeting of foreign ministers, "Natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel available for power generation today." One reason for the Obama/Clinton push for natural gas exploration and distribution in overseas countries is because geopolitics plays "a significant role in whether a number of gas projects are realized and come online and where pipelines are built. . . . Individual country decisions about natural gas resources can have dramatic impacts on responses in international discourse," according to a research analysis published by the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Amy Myers Jaffe and Dr. Meghan L. O'Sullivan, co-editors of the study, also pointed out, "The relative fortunes of the United States, Russia and China--and their ability to exert influence in the world--are tied in no small measure to global gas developments and vice versa."

In Romania, the Social--Democrats came to power in 2012 on a promise to ban shale gas drilling. However, following extensive lobbying by Clinton, the Romanian parliament voted against a proposed fracking moratorium. Thousands of Romanians, many of them farmers, later protested Chevron's 30-year lease with the government to resume drilling. The protests in Summer 2013 led the government to send in the national police to suppress the citizens' rights of assembly and freedom of expression.

Clinton does support stronger environmental laws and an increase in the budget for drinking and wastewater systems, and several other environmental measures, and now believes in a moratorium on fracking on federal land in the U.S. She still believes natural gas is a "bridge fuel" to cleaner energy.

Trump wants to make desalination of ocean water more affordable and has presented some environmentally-friendly proposals, but his overall environmental policy diminishes in comparison to that of Clinton and most environmentalists. The incoming president's environment record is "one of the most stridently anti-environment platforms of any recent major party nominee," according to the 2.4 million member Natural Resources Development Council.

- Advertisement -

The incoming president says he would approve the last segments of the 1,959 mile Keystone XL pipeline. TransCanada is an Alberta-based corporation that is building the controversial pipeline that will carry bitumen--thicker, more corrosive and toxic than crude oil--through 36-inch diameter pipes from Alberta tar sands to refineries on the Gulf Coast, almost all of it to be exported. The northern leg of the $7 billion pipeline was held up until President Obama either succumbed to corporate and business pressures or blocked the construction because of environmental and health issues. There will be only a couple of dozen permanent jobs for U.S. citizens if the pipeline is completed, and the President vetoed legislation from the Republican Congress to accelerate construction.

The pipeline would add about 240 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year, according to Environment America. To complete the pipeline, the Canadian corporation used the right of eminent domain, which allows government to seize private property and pay a fair market share to the owner if it is in the public good, including building highways and bridges. The pipeline primarily benefits a foreign nation and a private corporation, does not benefit American workers, and has already caused significant disruption of the environment and animal biodiversity. Trump claims eminent domain is necessary but erroneously says that it's because the government is paying as much as ten times the value of the property. He supports private industry being able to dictate the seizure of land.

Trump announced he would rescind the Clean Power Plan and end a moratorium on leasing federal coal reserves to private enterprise. Thousands of signs--"Trump Digs Coal"--began appearing during the final two months of Trump's march to the presidency. He claims that digging for coal will preserve jobs and is a source of energy. However, jobs in the renewable energy industry now exceed those in the fossil fuel industry, and coal miners can become renewable energy technicians. Numerous scientists have determined that mining and burning coal has been a contributing factor in the expansive hole in the earth's ozone layers that protect the planet from deadly ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Trump claims wind farms and solar energy are unproven, although dozens of large scale operations have been developed over the past decade, with Iowa producing 20 percent of its energy needs solely from renewable energy, and other states escalating their renewable programs. He claims renewable energy is "very expensive," but neglects facts that reveal renewable energy costs are now matching those of fossil fuel costs, and are continuing to plunge.Trump opposes increased environmental regulation and fracking, and believes the Dakota Pipeline, which is currently being protested by Native Americans, is necessary. Unlike 97 percent of climate scientists who believe climate change is the result of humans using fossil fuels, Trump believes climate change is a hoax "created by and for the Chinese," and that the numbers fluctuate. Anthony Scaramucci, one of his senior advisors, in June declared climate change to be "irrefutable [and] tragic that some people think it's a hoax," but during this past week after being appointed to the transition team said he didn't know if climate change is occurring.

He wants to significantly cut back the Environmental Protection Agency. His choice to be EPA director, Scott Pruitt, opposes the EPA, has sued the EPA numerous times, believes global warming is a hoax, disregards the finding of environmentalists and other scientists of a connection between fracking and water pollution, fracking and air pollution, and fracking and earthquakes.

- Advertisement -

Trump's choice of secretary of state is Rex Tillerson, multi-millionaire CEO of ExxonMobil, who believes in risk management practices that allow fracking and other dangerous oil/gas extraction to proceed if they are economical and don't exceed projected pay-out costs for damage to the environment and for health care as a result of drilling. This is the same Rex Tillerson who protested a proposed 160-foot water tower that would be used for fracking operations. The reason why Tillerson opposed the tower was because it was near his home and, he says, would have obstructed his view. He has no problems with ten-story rigs, and noise and light pollution affecting residents by ExxonMobil carving up the environment, often using eminent domain as a way to bisect private property and public forests to open up drilling.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who lost the Democratic nomination to Clinton, and Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party's nominee, want a moratorium placed on fracking and stricter enforcement of current regulation to preserve federal lands and to protect private property and owner rights. They and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson were the most environmentally-aware candidates for the presidency.

Johnson, the Libertarian Party's nominee, campaigned to assure "strict accountability, not government agency and arbitrary standards, should regulate pollution." He opposes governments, which he calls "the biggest polluters of the environment" and corporations, which embed government fines within increased costs to the consumer. Companies, said Johnson, don't have the incentives "to be stewards of the environment [and] instead are able to stagnate as long as profits are protected by limited liability laws."

Nevertheless, the protection that Sanders, Stein, and Johnson would have given to protect the environment will be subverted by policies preached by President Trump.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 6   Well Said 5   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.walterbrasch.com

Walter Brasch is an award-winning journalist and professor of journalism emeritus. His current books are Before the First Snow: Stories from the Revolution , America's Unpatriotic Acts: The Federal Government's Violation of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Twelve Angry White People: Jury Nullification in a Pennsylvania Coal Town

Baffled, Befuddled, and Bamboozled: Penn State Trustees and NCAA are Sinking

Truckin' to Treason: The Hot Air of Secession

Former OEN Managing Editor Files Lawsuit Against Philly Police, City. Charge: Constitutional Violations in Her Arrest

Keystone XL, Through Transcanada, Uses Eminent Domain to Seize Texan's Land

Rush to Judgment: Talk Radio's 'Truth Detector' Blows a Fuse--Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2902 quicklinks, 10946 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
The pipeline primarily benefits a foreign nation and a private corporation, does not benefit American workers, and has already caused significant disruption of the environment and animal biodiversity.

Thanks for this most critical article, Walter. I think it is imperative for Americans to realize the significance of the above paragraph, as well as the entire article. Solar is already competitive with coal in many places, and if we were to toss in intelligent and humane population reduction, efficiency, and conservation--along with recyclable products--amazing positive changes could happen with surprising speed, less overall and immediate costs, and a healing of the earth's ecosystems.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 6:26:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1360 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

All those containers in the picture are likely petroleum-based plastic...which could be replaced by biodegradable hemp plastics...without the pollution problems, climate change problems...or the oil wars.

Hemp is at last getting an under-reported toe-hold in the USA...but not nearly fast or intensely enough. Was the word "hemp" mentioned even once in the recent presidential campaign?
Because hemp uses about a third less water than cotton, and needs none of the floods of pesticides used on cotton, has multiple uses besides fabric, because it makes stronger building materials than trees, and a host of other reasons, it needs to be not fought but nationally thoroughly legalized, promoted, and subsidized.
Besides the practical reasons, there's also the fact that the US should not need spend vast fortunes importing hemp and hemp products from the 30 or so countries that grow it unhindered. The plant can be grown just about anywhere in the US...and can make endangered farmlands viable and free from "development".

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 10:12:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2902 quicklinks, 10946 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to John Jonik:   New Content
Precisely so. We could toss our waste into our gardens for fertilizer, assuming we got our heads out.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:48:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1360 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:06:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 9 fans, 20 articles, 11 quicklinks, 342 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Trump's position on the environment is deeply disturbing. We have a country that's full of fracking wells. Public awareness of the issue has expanded greatly due to untiring activists who've stood against this dangerous and dirty process.
No one knows exactly which chemicals are pumped into the ground. The most significant effect is contamination of the water table. Once the chemicals--some of which are radioactive and others toxic--seep out of the hydraulic fracking breaks, they work their way into the water, or vent, endangering anyone who lives and works nearby.
We were told to "drill, baby, drill" so we did. We increased our production of petroleum. Problem is the more we pump the less we buy from the Saudis and OPEC. This led them to increase their production in order to make American drilling less profitable and thus less of a risk to their global exports.
The Hopi believe our Earth will forcibly expel what is put in her and that these underground toxins have poisoned the blood of our planet, our Mother. My guess is her wrath will be an extreme event like an earthquake--we know fracking causes small to medium quakes.
Hopi prophecies have a cult-like following, as they speak of spider webs in the sky at the end of the Age, which many believe refer to chemtrails.
The extremists that Trump is empowering mean big trouble for the environmental movement. A typical attack strategy involves spraying dung in a fan to make environmental protectors split up their efforts across a vast number of polluting events, both current and proposed. Pick your fights wisely.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 4:09:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 11 fans, 5 articles, 2 quicklinks, 812 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

If the subsidies for fossil fuels were taken away and the petroleum companies made to pay the externalized costs from wrecked environment and health, alternative energy would be, by far, the cheaper alternative.

Unfortunately, we do not have free markets. Our markets are guided by monopolies that bribe our government and make regulations that shovel money to both the bribed and the rich scum doing the bribing.

If we don't bring some morals, concerns for society as a whole and concerns for the future, we will continue in the damned place in which we are presently wallowing.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 5:38:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 