Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump versus a free press

By       Message Brent Budowsky     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 3419
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
- Advertisement -

From The Hill

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(image by Gage Skidmore)   License   DMCA   Details

America has come a long way from the inaugurations of George Washington, who warned of the danger of our democracy being corrupted by foreign interests, and Thomas Jefferson, who warned of the danger from those who would attack and undermine our free press.

Today large numbers of Americans are disapproving and fearful about the consequences of inaugurating Donald Trump as our next president. They deplore his contempt for core notions of our democracy, his praise for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other dictators who would destroy democracy, and his intolerance, contempt and threats against Americans who disagree with him. They abhor his demeaning of large segments of the diverse American family, his claim that the alliance that defends democracy is obsolete, his relative lack of interest in receiving intelligence briefings to learn facts about global security, his comparison of our intelligence services to Nazi Germany, and his disrespect for the views of every intelligence service and future members of his Cabinet who warn against Russian attacks against democracy in America and Europe.

Barely a day goes by without Trump attacking, threatening or seeking to delegitimize or intimidate someone in the press. Even the best journalist can get a story wrong but the sheer magnitude and intensity of Trump's attacks against the press are extraordinary and dangerous to democracy.

With the free press under attack there are two speeches every journalism student and journalist should pay close attention to today.

- Advertisement -

The first was by Edward R. Murrow, the CBS correspondent and a profoundly important figure in the history of broadcast journalism, addressing the Radio-Television News Directors Association in 1958. Murrow had courageously stood up to Joseph McCarthy and spent his career elevating the standards of radio and television news.

Murrow warned that while television news has the unlimited capability of informing citizens about matters vital to democracy, when broadcast journalists fall short the television is nothing more than wires and lights in a box.

The second speech was given last November by Washington Post executive editor Martin Baron, accepting the Hitchens Prize for quality journalism.

Baron warned about the challenge to a free press during the Trump years. He noted that Trump "was elected after waging an outright assault on the press. Animosity toward the media was a centerpiece of his campaign. He described the press as 'disgusting,' 'scum,' 'lowlifes.' He called journalists the 'lowest form of humanity.' That apparently wasn't enough. So he called us 'the lowest form of life.' In the final weeks of the campaign he labeled us 'the enemies.'"

Marty Baron's call to journalistic conscience, courage and professionalism, reported in detail by Vanity Fair on Nov. 30, is as important in our times as Murrow's speech was important in his.

- Advertisement -

I do not agree with everything that runs in the Post, but under the leadership of Baron, and with the support of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, the Post has distinguished itself by increasing resources devoted to reporting and offering clarity from diverse voices on its editorial pages. They are joined by other journalists, on a list too long to detail here, who remain fearless defending the integrity of a free press.

If the media gods would grant me one wish it would be for Bezos to call CNN founder Ted Turner, another great hero in the history of television news, and discuss a way to put Murrow-like quality news on American television 24/7.

Perhaps Trump will abandon his war against a free press. If not, America will need our free press to rise to its finest hour.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans propose another recession

The Great Bank Robbery of 2009

BP bailout proposal coming soon

A Bernie Sanders Shocker Is Coming

The Real Rahm Emanuel Story

Fox News Attacks 'Lesbian Air America Host'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 