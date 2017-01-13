Refresh  

Trump's latest "art of the deal", capitulation to the deep state

President elect Donald Trump

It was probably inevitable. The idea Donald Trump had the moral courage to withstand the onslaught from the "deep state"- military/security complex, neo-cons in the Congress and beltway think tanks, almost the entire corporate MSM, plus those spineless Democrats, including some progressives who chose to be in league with the CIA's allegations, no proof given, of Russia hacking the election in favor of Trump, because of their visceral hatred of Trump-was expecting too much.

Read Finian Cunningham's latest [1] these past two days one exposing the "deep states" methods of inquisition against Trump and his concession during his news conference Russia probably hacked the election, while in his other piece he stated, "That seeming turnaround by Trump signals the 'Donald' is being tamed to toe the 'official' Washington line. [2]

Maybe it was a thin thread to hang onto to begin with considering the "Donald's" sometimes shady business dealings- as in stiffing contractors who did work on his projects-are well known.

By backsliding into the embrace of the "deep state" and its complicit enablers, the hoped for detente re-set with Putin and Russia seems in serious jeopardy if not dead in the water.

Then there's the situation in Syria where US plans for regime change and removal of President Bashar Assad is still on the table. Yet with Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army lately liberating east Aleppo and fast routing the rest of the US sponsored proxy mercenaries in Syria and now with the latest Syrian peace plan intentionally excluding the US any notion of US induced regime change is nonsense. Trump seemed to recognize this reality but will he now backslide and force an encounter with Russia in Syria?

And Ukraine where neo-con Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham were last seen calling "2017 will be the year of offense". Is Trump now to be in bed with these two war mongers?

So as some have written it doesn't matter who is president of the US, whether Republican or Democrat as both parties are in the embrace and under the hegemony of the big moneyed corporate, plutocratic interests who call the shots and control the country.

Trump won't be a Hillary clone but maybe Hillary "lite" might be the more suitable moniker for the "Donald".

[1] "Trump Sex Blackmail, New Twist in Witch-Hunt", by Finian Cunningham, "Information Clearing House", January 11, 2017.

2 "Deep State Wins...Trump is Being Tamed To Toe The Line", by Finian Cunningham, "Information Clearing House", January 12, 2017

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

