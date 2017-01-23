Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Two-Step Strategy To Take Over the Truth

By       Message Robert B. Reich     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/23/17

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (116 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Robert Reich Blog

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(image by wonkette.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Donald Trump is such a consummate liar that in coming days and years our democracy will depend more than ever on the independent press -- finding the truth, reporting it, and holding Trump accountable for his lies.

But Trump's strategy is to denigrate and disparage the press in the public's mind -- seeking to convince the public that the press is engaged in a conspiracy against him. And he wants to use his tweets, rallies, and videos to make himself the only credible source of public information about what is happening and what he's doing.

It is the two-step strategy of despots. And it's already started. It was officially launched the first full day of the Trump administration.

Step 1: Disparage the press and lie about them: At a televised speech at the CIA, Trump declared himself to be in a "running war" with the news media, and described reporters as "the most dishonest human beings on earth."

Trump then issued a stream of lies about what the press had reported.

- Advertisement -

Some were seemingly small. For example, Trump claimed that the crowd for his swearing-in stretched down the National Mall to the Washington Monument and totaled more than 1 million people, and he accused the media of reporting falsely under-reporting the number. "It's a lie," he said. "We caught [the media]. We caught them in a beauty."

Trump is wrong. Even independent observers reported that attendance was sparse, far smaller than the outpouring of people who attended the first Obama inauguration.

More importantly, Trump told CIA employees that agency has been losing the battle against the Islamic State and other terror groups. This assertion runs counter to every intelligence report that has been publicly issued over the last six months.

Trump insisted that he has always valued the CIA. "They sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community," Trump said, continuing to criticize the press for its "dishonest" reporting.

In fact, Trump has repeatedly vilified the CIA and the entire intelligence community for what he claimed were politically charged conclusions about Russia's intervention in the 2016 election in order to help Trump. At a Jan. 11 news conference, Trump even accused intelligence officials of being behind a "Nazi-like smear campaign" against him. And in his tweets he put quotation marks around the word "intelligence" in referring to the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

- Advertisement -

The weekend before his inauguration he even attacked CIA Director John Brennan (who resigned at the conclusion of President Obama's term), suggesting he was "the leaker of Fake News."

In his talk at the CIA Trump also claimed, as he's done before, that the United States bungled its exit from Iraq by not taking Iraq's oil. "If we kept the oil, we wouldn't have had ISIS in the first place," Trump said, asserting that this is how the Islamic State terrorist group made its money.

Rubbish. As has been well established and as the media has fully reported, taking Iraq's oil would have violated international law (both the 1949 Geneva Convention and the 1907 Hague Convention).

Step 2: Threaten to circumvent the press and take the "truth" directly to the people. At Trump press secretary Sean Spicer's first televised news conference, Spicer castigated the press for its "dishonest" and "shameful" reporting, lied about the inauguration day events and numbers, and took no questions. (When confronted with Spicer's outright lies, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told NBC that Spicer had merely given "alternative facts.")

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 