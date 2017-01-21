Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Threat to Farmworkers

By       Message Dennis Bernstein     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/21/17

Author 83984
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Consortium News

A rally in Washington, D.C. following the adoption of Arizona's SB1070 in 2010.
A rally in Washington, D.C. following the adoption of Arizona's SB1070 in 2010.
(image by (Wikipedia))   License   DMCA   Details

There is a growing grassroots movement for humane immigration reform. And now those forces that had organized to pressure Barack Obama over the last eight years are turning their attentions to Donald Trump.

I spoke with Jesus Guzman, the Director of the Graton Day Labor Center, one of the original dreamers who went to Washington and stood by Obama when the President signed an executive order giving temporary protections to undocumented students. The program is now in grave danger of being dropped by Trump, who has promised to be tough on the undocumented.

I spoke to Guzman, an honor student at the University of California at Berkeley, at the Graton Day Labor Center, about 60 miles north of San Francisco. Some call the region wine country because the lands are rolling with colorful and scenic vineyards. But others call it farmworker country because undocumented farmworkers -- who do the bulk of the work, the hardest kind of work and get paid the least for it -- are the secret to the agricultural industry that is making the City of Santa Rosa and the surrounding area rich.

Dennis Bernstein: Why don't you begin by just saying a little bit about your thoughts as we move into the age of Trump? What's going on in your mind, in your family? How is it... just in the macro, how is it affecting your life?

Jesus Guzman: Hi Dennis, thank you for having me on again. I think my reaction, and the reaction that a lot of the workers have been sharing -- and really an opportunity that we had [on January 10th] to share -- was that very question, of what are we expecting in a Trump administration? And I think we've really had some very sobering discussions over the last few weeks since the election, about what's possible. And there's a real difference between what's possible, and probable.

- Advertisement -

But, I think many of the workers -- day laborers, domestic workers, farm workers, my family included -- are looking at this incoming administration and realizing there's a lot to draw on from Arizona with SB 1070, with California Prop. 187." And that is to say that ... we've been fighting anti-immigrant policies for a long time.

There's some very real threats that we face, and so I think our reaction has been to draw on our experiences of the past, on those battles that we've had, and looking at some opportunities for us to be better organized, and better prepared to weather the storm that is to come.

DB: And let me just ask you something about the confirmation hearings [that] have begun for Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, to be the next attorney general, the highest law enforcement officer in the land. This man has never found a civil right that he loves. He has spent a lifetime persecuting black people, as a U.S. attorney in Alabama.

[Black] people would have their churches burned down, and his people would show up and be there to "investigate" one, why they burned down their own churches, and were they in a conspiracy for voter fraud. So, I'm wondering if you're thinking about this at that level.

JG: Yeah. Absolutely. It seems very apropos that [on January 10th] the workers made their statement of intent, in terms of how we'll be organizing and what are some of the different strategies that we'll be deploying in the days to come. That it comes on the same day as the confirmation hearings of Senator Jeff Sessions... some of the concerns that we have about him ... as attorney general, really come down in terms of enforcement of day labor centers, worker centers, immigrant rights organizations. But specifically workers centers and day laborers centers have really been targeted by anti-immigrant groups. One example, again in Arizona SB 1070, the fifth section of that bill explicitly calls out day laborers, and makes it illegal the hiring of workers on the corner, out on street corners.

- Advertisement -

Jeff Sessions supports Donald Trump at a rally.
Jeff Sessions supports Donald Trump at a rally.
(image by (Wikipedia))   License   DMCA   Details

So, we've, for a long time, had a target on our back by various immigrant groups. Day laborers are some of the most visible immigrants, and we can't... as Pablo Alvarado, Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, has said, day laborers are in public, by definition. We can't hide in the shadow. You can't hide. We're in the public, standing, looking for work. And so ...because of that, we're very concerned about what an Attorney General Jeff Sessions might do... to come down on workers centers, on street corners... and that type of enforcement.

DB: Now, you had a meeting [at Graton Day Labor Center on January 10th], a very important meeting. Tell us a little bit about who was at the meeting, and some of the highlights, what did you find moving?

JG: Well, the workers have been having these internal discussions since the election, to really get a sense of... well, several things. One, to have a chance to air their concerns, their fears, and what's to come in a Trump administration, but also a chance to get our bearings, to organize. So then for today [to] have a chance to put out a statement on some different areas that the workers are wanting to mobilize and organize around and use that as an opportunity to invite allies, and community members and local elected officials to join us in those efforts.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.flashpoints.net/

Dennis J Bernstein is the host and executive producer of Flashpoints, a daily news magazine broadcast on Pacifica Radio. He is an award-winning investigative reporter, essayist and poet. His articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Nation, and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

John Pilger on Israel's Gaza Rampage: It's Not Just War

Interview with Code-Pink founder, Medea Benjamin After She "Heckled" Obama

Wanna-Be Presidential Assassin Hinkley Goes Free, Leonard Peltier Left to Rot and Die in Prison

Mike Pence Walks 10 Nuns Out of the Voting Booth

Green Party Candidates Face Arrest: An Interview With Green Party VP Candidate Ajamu Baraka

Changing Israel from Without

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 