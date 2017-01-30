Refresh  

Trump's Muslim Ban Is Culmination of War on Terror Mentality but Still Uniquely Shameful

Judge halts deportation of refugees under President Trump's ban
(image by us.blastingnews.com)   License   DMCA   Details

IT IS NOT difficult for any decent human being to immediately apprehend why and how Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim countries is inhumane, bigoted, and shameful. During the campaign, the evil of the policy was recognized even by Mike Pence ("offensive and unconstitutional") and Paul Ryan (violative of America's "fundamental values"), who are far too craven and cowardly to object now.

Trump's own defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, said when Trump first advocated his Muslim ban back in August that "we have lost faith in reason," adding: "This kind of thing is causing us great damage right now, and it's sending shock waves through this international system."

The sole ostensible rationale for this ban -- it is necessary to keep out Muslim extremists -- collapses upon the most minimal scrutiny. The countries that have produced and supported the greatest number of anti-U.S. terrorists -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE -- are excluded from the ban list because the tyrannical regimes that run those countries are close U.S. allies. Conversely, the countries that are included -- Syria, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Iran, Sudan, and Yemen -- have produced virtually no such terrorists; as the Cato Institute documented on Friday night: "Foreigners from those seven nations have killed zero Americans in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015." Indeed, as of a 2015 study by the New America research center, deaths caused by terrorism from right-wing nationalists since 9/11 have significantly exceeded those from Muslim extremists.

Trump's pledge last night to a Christian broadcasting network to prioritize Christian refugees over all others is just profane: The very idea of determining who merits refuge on the basis of religious belief is bigotry in its purest sense. Beyond the morality, it is almost also certainly unconstitutional in a country predicated on the "free exercise of religion." In the New York Times this morning, Cato analyst David Bier also convincingly argues that the policy is illegal on statutory grounds as well.

Making this worse still is the central role the U.S. government played in the horrors from which many of these now-banned people are fleeing. The suggestion that Trump protected the countries with which he does business is preposterous. The reality is that his highly selective list reflects longstanding U.S. policy: Indeed, Obama restricted visa rights for these same seven countries, and the regimes in Riyadh and Cairo have received special U.S. protection for decades, long before Trump.

Beyond U.S. support for the world's worst regimes, what primarily shapes Trump's list is U.S. aggression: Five of the seven predominantly Muslim countries on Trump's list were ones bombed by Obama, while the other two (Iran and Sudan) were punished with heavy sanctions. Thus, Trump is banning immigrants from the very countries that the U.S. government -- under both Republicans and Democrats -- has played a key role in destabilizing and destroying, as Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, with surprising candor, noted this week:


(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details
Chris Murphy" @ChrisMurphyCT

We bomb your country, creating a humanitarian nightmare, then lock you inside. That's a horror movie, not a foreign policy.

10:25 AM - 25 Jan 2017

Go to The Intercept to read the rest of this article.

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

