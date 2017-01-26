- Advertisement -

First, I want to be clear, up front, that I don't like or trust Trump.

But he's offered a lot of lessons in his first days in office that the current weak, impotent, sell-out Democratic leaders could learn.

He's a tough, strongman with a strong team. I don't like what he and his team are doing, but they are starting off with hard hitting actions that are building his credibility and loyalty from his supporters.

Aggressive first days setting actions in motion

Obama arrived in office with a profoundly stronger mandate, a majority in the house and a filibuster-proof majority in the senate (once Al Franken was confirmed.) He should have pushed through scores if not hundreds of bills and signed hundreds of executive orders. He didn't. He squandered the short time he had, then because he was a weak leader of the Democratic party, lost his filibuster-proof majority in the senate.

Trump is speaking up for workers. As Paul Craig Roberts told me in our interview earlier this week, the Democrats no longer support workers. They have become neoliberals, supporting corporations. Trump, starting with his rejection of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) has grabbed the pro-worker mantle and the clueless Democrats who are directly to blame for losing the White House and the Senate are doing nothing to take it back.

Bill Black writes, in his article, T he New Democrats Addiction to Austerity Will Not Die ,

Black goes on to detail,

"" fiscal austerity produces enormous winners, not just losers, and that this fact helps explain why the economic malpractice of austerity is so common. Austerity is a policy that aids the wealthy and harms the non-wealthy. One of the greatest triumphs of the wealthy is to get vast numbers of the non-wealthy to fail to understand this point. The New Democrats' passionate support for austerity reflects the interests of its primary donors -- Wall Street elites. Austerity produces higher unemployment rates. It can cause deflation. It leads to cuts in public employment and funding for social programs. High unemployment allows CEOs to force lower wages and creates a political climate in which CEOs are able to get legislation and rule changes embracing "labor flexibility." That phrase is a euphemism for making it easier for firms to fire workers""

Embracing populism.

The Republican party opened up its primary to a huge array of candidates and taking a Bottom Up, democratic approach let the chips fall where they may. The Democrats took an ugly, anti-democratic, Top Down approach, doing all they could to prevent the will of the people, collaborating with media insiders. They shunned, insulted, offended and turned off a new generation of voters and made workers feel unwelcome. Trump is a duplicitous leader, with reality diverging far from his words. As Robert Reich says, " in Trump's private-public partnerships, private investors get rich and the public gets shafted." Same thing is mostly true of the New Democrats-- the ones currently leading the Democratic Party-- the people who used to be part of the DLC-- Democratic Leadership Council, which the Clintons played major leadership roles in.

The Voice of the People

As I write, Mitch McConnell describes his party and president as being "the voice of the people." It is hard to believe that the party of corporations, imperialism and plutocrats has taken on this mantle, taken it from the Democrats. But the Democrats ceded it to them by becoming the neoliberal party of corporations.

Trump says, at the Republican retreat, "The people are in charge of their own destiny." Looking at Trump's appointees, that's hard to believe. But the fact is, Trump has tens of millions of workers, particularly non-college-educated ones believing it.

