Trump's Lessons for Democrats

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
Stupid in America
Stupid in America
(image by YouTube, Channel: VisionLiberty)   License   DMCA   Details

First, I want to be clear, up front, that I don't like or trust Trump.

But he's offered a lot of lessons in his first days in office that the current weak, impotent, sell-out Democratic leaders could learn.

He's a tough, strongman with a strong team. I don't like what he and his team are doing, but they are starting off with hard hitting actions that are building his credibility and loyalty from his supporters.

Aggressive first days setting actions in motion

Obama arrived in office with a profoundly stronger mandate, a majority in the house and a filibuster-proof majority in the senate (once Al Franken was confirmed.) He should have pushed through scores if not hundreds of bills and signed hundreds of executive orders. He didn't. He squandered the short time he had, then because he was a weak leader of the Democratic party, lost his filibuster-proof majority in the senate.

Trump is speaking up for workers. As Paul Craig Roberts told me in our interview earlier this week, the Democrats no longer support workers. They have become neoliberals, supporting corporations. Trump, starting with his rejection of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) has grabbed the pro-worker mantle and the clueless Democrats who are directly to blame for losing the White House and the Senate are doing nothing to take it back.

Bill Black writes, in his article, T he New Democrats Addiction to Austerity Will Not Die ,

I know the Republicans are complete hypocrites about federal deficits and debt. I know their dishonesty and faux deficit and debt hysteria, when a Democrat is president, harms the Nation and the world through the infliction of self-destructive austerity. Austerity's primary victims are the working class and government social programs for the poor and working class. That means that the Democrats should never mimic the Republicans' dishonesty, hysteria, and willingness to inflict austerity on the people of America and the world. Unfortunately, the New Democrats embraced the economic malpractice of austerity with the passion of a convert."

Black goes on to detail,

"" fiscal austerity produces enormous winners, not just losers, and that this fact helps explain why the economic malpractice of austerity is so common. Austerity is a policy that aids the wealthy and harms the non-wealthy. One of the greatest triumphs of the wealthy is to get vast numbers of the non-wealthy to fail to understand this point. The New Democrats' passionate support for austerity reflects the interests of its primary donors -- Wall Street elites. Austerity produces higher unemployment rates. It can cause deflation. It leads to cuts in public employment and funding for social programs. High unemployment allows CEOs to force lower wages and creates a political climate in which CEOs are able to get legislation and rule changes embracing "labor flexibility." That phrase is a euphemism for making it easier for firms to fire workers""

Embracing populism.

The Republican party opened up its primary to a huge array of candidates and taking a Bottom Up, democratic approach let the chips fall where they may. The Democrats took an ugly, anti-democratic, Top Down approach, doing all they could to prevent the will of the people, collaborating with media insiders. They shunned, insulted, offended and turned off a new generation of voters and made workers feel unwelcome. Trump is a duplicitous leader, with reality diverging far from his words. As Robert Reich says, " in Trump's private-public partnerships, private investors get rich and the public gets shafted." Same thing is mostly true of the New Democrats-- the ones currently leading the Democratic Party-- the people who used to be part of the DLC-- Democratic Leadership Council, which the Clintons played major leadership roles in.

The Voice of the People

As I write, Mitch McConnell describes his party and president as being "the voice of the people." It is hard to believe that the party of corporations, imperialism and plutocrats has taken on this mantle, taken it from the Democrats. But the Democrats ceded it to them by becoming the neoliberal party of corporations.

Trump says, at the Republican retreat, "The people are in charge of their own destiny." Looking at Trump's appointees, that's hard to believe. But the fact is, Trump has tens of millions of workers, particularly non-college-educated ones believing it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 5098 comments, 6 diaries


Rob this was a very interesting piece to read, but significant pieces were missing.

I understand where you point out that the democrat party has abandoned the workers of America, but in favor of what? I did not see where you noted what the democrat party had abandoned the American working class and in favor of what other than corporations, but from my perspective the what are mostly illegals, immigrants, and welfare recipients that the democrat party want the working class to pay for while also demonizing them as racists and deplorables but do keep working hard to pay for the the democrat free handouts.


Let's take a look at the numbers... 110 million people in American on some form of welfare while there are only some 97 million full time workers. The takers are now out numbering the producers. If this trend continues it will break down.


Another issue related to this you touched upon such as those anti-American worker trade deals, but this is all tied back into the UN and their peace program of developing the world at our expense which Trump is against. We need to go after the UN and their stranglehold on this country and government big time. That is the source for why our country is bleeding out jobs overseas. If left unchecked it will collapse this country eventually.


How can the democrat party take back the American workers??? It would be a total turnaround from where the democrat party is today. Everything the democrat stands for today would have to be abandoned in order to win back the American working class. The democrat party will have to give up on illegals and the welfare takers and abandon them and work hard to put this country back to work including all those welfare takers. They need to be put to work, not sitting at home collecting a democrat check buying their loyalty at the voting booth.


Both parties are tied to corporations and big money. I get that, but I'm looking at the bottom here in this comment and not addressing the corporate sellout at the top.


The democrat party today does not represent the needs of America's working class. They are preying upon the working class while demonizing the working class in favor of the non-working class and this has to change or the democrat can not win back the working class.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 at 9:27:29 PM

