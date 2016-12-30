- Advertisement -



Don King (boxing promoter) - Wikipedia

(image by en.wikipedia.org) License DMCA Details



Shoot first! King killed two men over gambling debts.

Today, on TV, the image is of Donald Trump cajoling with a flag-waving Don King, a man convicted of murder and guilty of numerous rip-offs of famous boxers like Ali and Foreman and Tyson.

What does it mean when a future President embraces a convicted murderer? What does it signify when the President-Select parades his support by a man guilty of numerous frauds?

I think that we cannot dismiss this as mere spectacle since Trump clearly enjoys (Kanya West) being supported by the same people he trashed ("You cannot walk down the street without getting shot.") even if 92% of African Americans reject him.

Why would Trump allow himself to be embraced by a convicted murderer? For the same reason he boasted that "My supporters would vote for me even if I shot someone on 5th Avenue in broad daylight." He knows that his propaganda techniques (venting and redirecting anger and hatred to defenseless populations, as Goebbels recommended as #18 of Principles of Propaganda) worked and that he had created a flock of blind sheep. If he could murder someone and not lose the loyalty of his followers, then surely having a mass media photo op with a convicted murderer and cheat posed no risk, while flipping the bird to those (the majority) who reject his corrupt ways.

King drops the n-word with Trump in attendance: audience erupts in laughter.

- Advertisement -

Don King, with a huge Trump sign hanging around his neck and waving a flurry of flags, US, Israeli, etc) appeared with Trump (who in truth looked troubled, casting his eyes down) at a TV appearance yesterday.

We all know the corruption of Trump, but I will here reprise the crimes of Don King.

Let's start with a speech he made in September in support of Trump, who was present.

Famous boxing promoter Don King casually dropped the n-word when introducing Donald Trump before his Wednesday speech at a black revival center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

"I told Michael Jackson, I said if you're poor, you're a poor Negro-- I won't use the n-word," he recounted. "But if you're rich, you're a rich Negro. If you're intelligent and intellectual, you're an intelligent and intellectual Negro."

- Advertisement -

"If you're a dancing and sliding and gliding n*gger-- I mean negro," he corrected, as Trump and the rest of the room erupted in laughter, "you're a dancing and sliding and gliding Negro."

"So they're not alienatin', because you can not assimilate," he said. "You're going to be a Negro until you die."

Trump thanked King as he took the stage. "Ah, there's only one Don King, only one Don," he said whimsically."

When you are so desperate to support the lie that "The blacks love me." while getting only 8% of black votes, why not have a convicted murderer who plays the clown, which your racist audience loves?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4