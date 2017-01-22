- Advertisement -

In a recent interview for a German magazine, then President-Elect Donald Trump called NATO obsolete. Trump is absolutely correct, NATO is obsolete. Cue neocon and other interventionist heads exploding in 3, 2, 1"



Trump's statement has caused the predictable hysteria among foreign policy interventionists that is to be expected anytime someone drifts outside the tight confines of the reigning orthodoxy, but let's examine the issue.

NATO is the epitome of the kind of entangling alliance that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson warned us about. It is a tripwire for a potentially catastrophic conflict. Plus there's that whole nuclear weapon's thing. The idea that an attack on any NATO member is an attack on all is absurd on its face and the kind of thing that only a globalist stooge could believe. I'm sorry, but from the standpoint of the U.S., an attack on Latvia is not the same thing as an attack on Omaha, and any treaty arrangement that obligates us to treat them the same is foolish.



Even if you concede that NATO was necessary during the Cold War to counter an expansionist Soviet Union, which I don't but that's for another article, it became obsolete the instant the Soviet Union collapsed. Unfortunately, following the fall of the Soviet Union, NATO chose to expand to include some of the old Soviet Bloc countries rather than disband. This was clearly not a defensive move. It was an attempt to expand Western (and primarily U.S.) hegemony in the face of Russian weakness.

