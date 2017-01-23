Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump formally withdraws US from TPP

By       Message Dave Lefcourt     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/23/17

- Advertisement -

Trump Signs Executive Order to Withdraw From TPP President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders in the Oval Office Monday including a memorandum to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact ...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Withdraw From TPP President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders in the Oval Office Monday including a memorandum to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact ...
(image by YouTube, Channel: Associated Press)   License   DMCA   Details

President Trump signing formal withdrawal of US from Trans-Pacific Partnership, TPP.

Today President Trump formally withdrew the US from the TPP, Trans-Pacific Partnership.

After Trump scrapped the TPP this is how the New York Times described it, "The president's withdrawal from the Asian-Pacific trade pact amounted to a drastic reversal of decades of economic policy in which presidents of both parties have lowered trade barriers and expanded ties around the world." [1]

Obviously to the Times what Trump has done is a colossal blunder, "a drastic reversal of decades of economic policy." Please.

Let's remember the TPP had been condemned by progressives and Democrats since it became widely known when Wikileaks released the text of the secret deal in October, 2015.

Put simply it was a bad trade deal giving corporations the right to sue foreign governments and take them to court if the countries domestic regulations hurt the corporations profits. The neo-liberal deal would increase profits for the corporations and their investors at the expense and exploitation of the workers. It meant a country was sacrificing its sovereignty to the corporate interests doing business in that country. Is it any wonder it was formulated in secret?

- Advertisement -

We now know where the leading corporate MSM newspaper stands on Trump torpedoing the TPP.

How about the Democrats that were against the TPP? They've had Trump in their crosshairs since the "Donald" defeated Hillary in November. Will they now join the Times in condemning Trump over TPP or will they drop their venom towards him on this one occasion and applaud him for it?

Remember it was Hillary Clinton who was forced to drop her support for the TPP by the Democrats in her own party as they knew the deal was a bummer and would hurt her in the general election.

So again, with Trump formally canceling US participation in TPP will Democrats now support the move or condemn him for it, because...well it was Trump who did it?

If they condemn him it will confirm Democrats have lost all perspective in their knee jerk reaction condemning Trump for anything. And if that's the case it would seem if Trump inhaled a breath of air Democrats would find something wrong with the way he did it.

- Advertisement -

Let's be clear I didn't vote for Trump. Personally I think he's appalling. He's just the latest manifestation of a completely corrupted electoral process.

But if Trump does something right, which formally abandoning TPP is, let's welcome the decision.

Of course that doesn't mean if he does something outrageous we shouldn't hold him to account.

Let's keep things in proper perspective. Each decision, policy change, action Trump takes should be scrutinized on its merits or the negativity it presents. Case by case.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 