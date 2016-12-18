Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump does Taiwan

By       Message Pepe Escobar     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Must Read 3   Valuable 3   Well Said 2  
opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/18/16

Author 73066
Become a Fan
  (163 fans)
From RT


(image by Wikimedia)   License   DMCA   Details

Did President-elect Donald Trump turn a 10-minute phone call with the president of Taiwan into a Hellfire missile, instantly vaporizing the US' "One China" policy? Of course not.

This is a riddle inside an enigma. Let's start with a cool-headed interpretation, as published in a report by the National Academy of Development and Strategy at Beijing's Renmin University, which for three years has been advising the Chinese leadership.

Yang Qijing, the author of the report, cuts to the chase: "The unspoken words behind 'Make America Great Again!' is that China's economy, especially its manufacturing industry, is making the US not so great as before...So we should not question [the determination of the] Trump administration to mobilize any political, economic and military resources to protect and advance US economic interest, or even make it its first priority."

In a nutshell, Taiwan will be used as a Trump bargaining chip to close some package deal with China.

Now for the hardline interpretation, as voiced by the Global Times, which in a popular, no-holds-barred way, is always allowed to formulate out loud what the Beijing leadership is discussing behind closed doors.

An editorial with shades of The Sopranos states, "Beijing will never drag out an ignoble existence by paying into a protection racket. The strength gap between China and the US for the moment is the narrowest in history. What reason do we have to accept a most unfair and humiliating deal from Trump?"

Is it hubris -- as in the "narrowest strength gap in history"? Not really. The Global Times is suggesting a Sun Tzu maneuver; China "should dare to make surprise moves and create a new pattern over the relationship with the US - while you play your game, I play mine."

So expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to play the game at a whole new level.

The meaning of "One China"

Last Sunday, on Fox News, Trump made the strategic mistake of laying all his cards on the table, stressing, "I fully understand the 'one China policy,' but I don't know why we have to be bound by a 'one China policy' unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade."

So Beijing has duly registered the message: Taiwan is now officially a bargaining chip.

Trump also said, "we're being hurt very badly by China with devaluation; with taxing us heavy at the borders when we don't tax them; with building a massive fortress in the middle of the South China Sea, which they shouldn't be doing; and, frankly, with not helping us at all with North Korea."


(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details
RT" @RT_com

Chinese media brands Trump "diplomatic rookie" over call to Taiwan http:// on.rt.com/7x4t

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 3   Valuable 3   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
mhenriday

Become a Fan
Author 895

(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 2 fans, 35 quicklinks, 585 comments, 6 diaries


It would be interesting to watch a game of chess (or rather weiqi) between Mr Trump e consiglieri on the one hand, and the Chinese leadership on the other, were it not for the fact that it could lead to military escalation and our destruction. That Mr Trump seems to recognise that provoking Russia is not a wise policy is positive ; that he does not seem to realise that provoking China is not a winning alternative is not....

Henri

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 3:37:59 PM

Author 0
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 10 fans, 17 articles, 1 quicklinks, 557 comments


Not a winning strategy at all. Chinese fighter jets are already buzzing US fighter planes in the South China Seas. The Chinese, like the Americans, Russians, Indians can attack satellites. The Clinton administration allowed nuclear weapon technology to fall into Chinese hands over 20 years ago. The Russians and Chinese are sharing technology as a result of military and trade deals, including a new credit card system not tied to the dollar clearing houses.

We can no longer afford the methodologies of the western globalists.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:42:54 PM

Author 0
