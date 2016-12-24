- Advertisement -



Gambling on Trump

After the pageantry of his inauguration is over, the power to rule America will be in the hands of Donald Trump. The reality of a Trump Administration will determine if his promise to "Make America Great Again" is achievable or instead just the skillful manipulation of the "poorly educated" masses. Even now, at the beginning of his administration, Trump is still a confusing and distressing political anomaly. His rise to power and domination over both parties leaves many with the perception that it is a mistake to believe that the people are sovereign or capable of governing themselves. The ease at which Trump was able to seize power proves that the best are not ruling America. The long held belief that wise and benevolent leaders will somehow rise to the top in our democracy now seems to be a lie concocted within liberal fantasies. Trump played the media like his own twitter keyboard as he redirected existing anger and aggression toward his specific targets for hatred. Trump along with his frenzied supporters made it uncomfortable for anyone to defend immigrants as if it would somehow harm genuine Americans.

Personal success and victory were the only important things for Trump. His campaign speeches were far from elegant and equally far from being theoretically correct. The fact that his campaign speeches were not elegant was of little concern to Trump for he believed that the purpose of a political speech is to persuade voters that what he thought was right. The most brilliant campaign technique is destined to fail unless one fundamental principal is constantly used, it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. This practice allowed Trump to conquer and control broad masses of people and blind them with his gilded facade. Trump's form of campaigning was popular, not intellectual. Both he and his followers had zero interest in discovering intellectual truths.

Very early in Trump's campaign it was determined that there was no point in making any effort to convert intellectuals. It was also an accepted fact that intellectuals will eventually yield to the winner anyway. Trump and his advisors recognized that the rank and file were more primitive than other political experts realized. Therefore his speeches and arguments were essentially crude, simple and repetitious. Trump appealed to emotions, constantly stoking the fires of fear, anger, and hatred within the hearts of his audience. Truth was entirely unimportant and instead tactics and mass psychology proved a far more effective method of generating support and loyalty. The logic of the "Never Trump" movement was gradually lost in the fog of political warfare.

Trump's tactics, like fundamental propaganda methods, works best when those who are being manipulated are foolishly confident they are acting on their own free will. That idea is why the focus of Trump's campaign was the common man, the man in the street, for whoever can conquer the street can one day conquer the state. Historically, every form of power politics or dictator run state has its roots in the street. Trump strategically manipulated the media and used it skillfully to immerse his followers in his ideas without them ever noticing they were being immersed in it.

Finally, this explosive campaign for good or bad is now a part of our history. The dire question is how will America and the world withstand the unpredictable and volatile nature of President Donald Trump. Will Trump bring greatness or disaster, progress or collapse, war or peace. Our national security and the future of our children now hangs in the balance of a Trump late night Twitter barrage.