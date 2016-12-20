Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump adds another billionaire to his administration

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/20/16

From WSWS

As Electoral College rubber-stamps election

Donald Trump Taps Panthers Owner Vincent Viola As Secretary Of The Army.
(image by onenewspage.com)

On the same day that the Electoral College formally ratified his election, Donald Trump named billionaire Vincent Viola to be the new secretary of the Army in his administration.

The owner of the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League, Viola made his fortune as a commodities speculator. He graduated from West Point in 1977, served as an officer in the 101st Airborne Division and remained active for decades in the US Army Reserve. In 1982, he bought a seat on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), where he made millions on oil and gasoline futures during the 1991 Persian Gulf War.

By 2001, he had become the chairman of NYMEX and supervised emergency efforts that successfully restarted trading on the exchange less than a week after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which temporarily shut down Wall Street.

In 2002, Viola and several partners began a new trading firm specializing in high-speed, computer-driven transactions. The company eventually became Virtu Financial, worth $2.4 billion and active on 200 exchanges worldwide, according to the Wall Street Journal. Retired Army General John Abizaid is on Virtu's board of directors.

Viola worked with Gary Cohn at NYMEX in the 1980s. Cohn went on to become president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, and earlier this month was named by Trump to be chairman of his National Economic Council.

Viola would be the sixth billionaire to take a prominent role in the Trump administration.

The roster begins with Trump himself, whose estimated $4 billion fortune is derived from real estate speculation, casino gambling and his television ventures, according to Forbes magazine. (Trump himself claims to be worth $10 billion.) The other billionaires include:

Wilbur Ross, nominated to head the Department of Commerce, amassed $3 billion as an asset-stripper preying on the coal, steel and auto parts industries.

Betsy DeVos, heir to the billion-dollar Prince auto parts fortune, married into the $5 billion DeVos Amway fortune. She has been named secretary of education.

Linda McMahon, billionaire co-owner of World Wrestling Entertainment, will head the Small Business Administration.

Todd Ricketts, son of TD Ameritrade boss Joe Ricketts and owner of the Chicago Cubs, will be deputy commerce secretary under Ross. His fortune is estimated at $2 billion.

What all six billionaires have in common is the fact that their fortunes are derived not from building up business empires based on the production, distribution or even sale of goods, but from activities that are parasitic or directly destructive in character.

Trump sets the tone, with his casino gaming and reality television empire, followed by two financial speculators (Viola and Ricketts), a vulture capitalist (Ross), a wrestling mogul (McMahon) and an heiress to the Amway pyramid scheme (DeVos).

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Patrick Martin writes for the World Socialist Website (wsws.org), a forum for socialist ideas & analysis & published by the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI).

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

If he were still alive, Trumpler would make Josef Mengele the Surgeon General to complete his Orwellian, bizarro world Cabinet.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:34:20 PM

  New Content
Sounds like a real 'can do' type o' guy....as in 'can do' us in. We should all be grateful. The Left has been asleep for decades. With Clinton, they'd still comfort themselves as she, like the Pied Piper, led everyone off the cliff. Trump is shock therapy. Whether the body politic wakes out of its psychosis remains to be seen.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:24:20 PM

  New Content

"Those who own the country should run it." John Jay, Founding Father, First Chief Justice, slave owner

Thus, our nation was founded on fascist principles, once ruled by the slave oligarchy, now by the bank and corporate oligarchy.


Here is another example of a frightening appointment, that of National Security Advisor:

(CNN)Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's pick to be his national security adviser, claimed in an August radio interview that Arabic signs were present along the United States border with Mexico to guide potential state-sponsored terrorists and "radicalized Muslims" into the United States.

Flynn further said in the interview he had personally seen photos of such signs in Texas."


We are in the good hands.



Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:46:33 PM

