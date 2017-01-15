Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump, Kissinger and Ma playing on a crowded chessboard

By       Message Pepe Escobar     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/15/17

Author 73066
Become a Fan
  (163 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Asia Times

Confrontational rhetoric from the Pentagon and State Department is just noise, the real Great Game plotting is on a deeper level

Jack Ma's offer to create 1 million US jobs is an offer Donald Trump cannot possibly refuse.
Jack Ma's offer to create 1 million US jobs is an offer Donald Trump cannot possibly refuse.
(image by Photo: Imaginechina)   License   DMCA   Details

Incoming US Secretary of State "T Rex" Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that China should be denied access to islands in the South China Sea. Militarization of the islands, he said, was "akin to Russia taking Crimea" from Ukraine.

Incoming Pentagon head James "Mad Dog" Mattis told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the established world order is under its "biggest attack" since World War I: from Russia, as Putin is trying to "break" NATO, "from terrorist groups and with what China is doing in the South China Sea."

In principle, these outbursts spell out an unchanged script for both the Pentagon and the US State Department as we approach the Donald Trump era. Pentagon doctrine rules that Russia and China, in that order, are the top "existential threats" to the US.

Yet in the shadow play of the New Great Game in Eurasia, this is all sekala -- the tangible; the real action is in the realm of niskala, in the invisible shades of gray.

- Advertisement -

And that brings us once again to Henry Kissinger, the putative dalang -- puppet master -- of Trump's foreign policy.

As leaked late last year in Germany's Bild Zeitung newspaper, Kissinger has drafted a plan to officially recognize Crimea as part of Russia and lift the Obama administration's economic sanctions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Henry Kissinger
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Henry Kissinger
(image by YouTube, Channel: CCTV+)   License   DMCA   Details

The plan fits into Kissinger's overall strategy -- call it a traditional British Balance of Power, or Divide and Rule, approach -- of breaking up the Eurasian front (Russia-China-Iran) that constitutes the real "threat" to what Mattis defines as the "established world order." The strategy consists in seducing the alleged weaker top "threat" (Russia) away from the stronger (China), while keeping on antagonizing/harassing the third and weakest pole, Iran.

- Advertisement -

Kissinger is certainly more sophisticated than predictable US Think Tankland in his attempt to dismember the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, one of key nodes of the Russia-China strategic partnership. The SCO has been on the go for a decade and a half now. Iran, an observer, will soon become a full member, as will India and Pakistan; and Turkey -- after the failed coup against Erdogan -- is being courted by Moscow.

German analyst Peter Spengler adds a juicy teaser -- if Kissinger's "Metternichian approach would include some degree of 'harmonization' with Russia, how will a Trump presidency then manage to contain the re-engineered ally Germany?" After all, a key priority for sanctions-averse German industrialists is to vastly expand business with Russia.

Russia a threat to China?

Kissinger's strategy essentially tweaks the early 1970s Trilateral Commission, largely advanced by his rival dalang Dr Zbigniew "Grand Chessboard" Brzezinski, according to which geopolitics is to be managed by North America, Western Europe and Japan.

A nice touch is that Kissinger, alongside "T Rex" Tillerson and Dr Zbig himself, is on the board of trustees of Washington think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It's all in the family.

The US deep state plutocracy never sleeps. Admitting both Russia and China, linked by a strategic partnership, as equal stakeholders in the "established world order" is anathema; that would imply the end of US hegemony.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Putin is driving Washington nuts

You Want War? Russia is Ready for War

Why Qatar wants to invade Syria

All aboard the New Silk Road(s)

It was Putin's missile?

Where is Prince Bandar?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 