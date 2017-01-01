- Advertisement -







Amid rumors of impending Obama retaliation against Russia, the ball is now in Trump's court. Whether Trump realizes it or not he has the power to interrupt a real international disaster that is unfolding: the irrational Obama attack on Russia.



Here are 7 prime factors in this impending catastrophe:



Item 1: President Barack Obama has promised retaliation against Russia over alleged interference in America's presidential election. He has not talked about a physical attack, but has hinted of a cyber and economic assault. This has been a major global news story.



Item: 2 Obama presented no concrete evidence of the claimed Russian interference. Putin denies having played such a role. There is a deficit of facts that mainstream-news coverage generally skips over. See my article "Congressional Cybersecurity Leader Demolishes Obama's Hacking Case Against Russia."



Item 3: Even if Russians had tried to influence the American election to favor Russia's national interests, so what? It is neither unusual nor a crime for people in one country to favor a particular political direction of another country and to act accordingly. The US has done it many times.



Item 4: The whole "Russia corrupted our presidential election" media story is therefore nonsense, preying upon American fears and emotions in someone's apparent attempt to delegitimize Trump's election.

Item 5: If Obama attacks, what do you think the chances are that Putin will retaliate against what he perceives as unprovoked aggression? High, in my opinion.

