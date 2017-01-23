- Advertisement -

President-elect Trump praises Putin for "his very strong control over his country."

President Putin applauds Trump's election.

America, the world's #1 military spender, spends 60% of its discretionary income on war related budgetary items.



Discretionary Spending 2015

(image by NationalPrioritiesProject) License DMCA Details



Russia, the world's #4 military spender, spends about 1/10th of what the U.S. spends on war-related budgetary items.

The U.S. military has 2.3 million active and reserve personnel. Russia has 2.7 million.

Russia has sneakily interfered in our recent national election.

Russia has openly helped Syria's Assad bomb the lives and homes of many Syrians.



Syria's White Helmets trying... - Al Jazeera English

(image by aljazeera.com) License DMCA Details



For these and other reasons the shifty and sneaky Gods of Cold Wars are sparking thunder storms.

What should we do?

We should gear-up for the fight for heart and minds and stability by increasing our National Service personnel by one million a year for at least a generation.

But these one million should serve through winning, already existing, wound healing, heart winning platoons, such as: Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, Habitat, Doctors Without Borders, Head Start, Mercy Corps, Oxfam, America's Friends Service Committee, TechnoServe, Heifer, Red Cross, International Rescue Committee, State Conservation Corps, In-Need Schools, Hospitals Therapy Wards, Homes For The Elderly, etc.

We should challenge Russia to join us in force on these battlefields, kind of like how we served as allies in World War II, but in a brotherly, humane manner, with a different Lenin's words leading the charge.

US and Russia should begin more forcefully invading the world and get other nations to invade too. One way to do that lies in reviving Congresswoman Boxer's House Resolution 1807 of 1989 and build that proposed joint Peace Corps program that has Russians serving alongside Americans, as teammates and roommates, doing peaceful service in our home nations and throughout the world.

Would you...would the world cheer the billeting of sandaled troopers, without AK-47s or drones, billeted in villages and cities around the world, walking a mile in their invaded hosts' shoes?



Nixon opens China. Can Trump open Russia to peaceful service with America?

(image by nsarchive.gwu.edu) License DMCA Details



Nixon opened China. Pester Congress and the Trump administration to open Russian to building a 22nd century era of peaceful economic development. Openly and peacefully involve Russia and America in invading, serving, and mending the world.



Invading the world together?

(image by torbakhopper) License DMCA Details



We both have enough KGB, CIA, and militaries. We don't have enough troopers serving at home and abroad attacking persistent enemies --- poverty, climate change, ignorant hatreds, etc.

Put the words of that other revolutionary Lennon into play, "Give peace a chance."

Build armies that make a healthy difference at home and abroad. Send missions, not missiles. Do what Jesus and his platoon would do.

Details can be found on the "Peoples Lobby Portal". Now do something that isn't meaningless.