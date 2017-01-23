Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump & Putin buiild army... invade world....world cheers!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dwayne Hunn     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 6270
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)
- Advertisement -

President-elect Trump praises Putin for "his very strong control over his country."

President Putin applauds Trump's election.

America, the world's #1 military spender, spends 60% of its discretionary income on war related budgetary items.

Discretionary Spending 2015
Discretionary Spending 2015
(image by NationalPrioritiesProject)   License   DMCA   Details

Russia, the world's #4 military spender, spends about 1/10th of what the U.S. spends on war-related budgetary items.

The U.S. military has 2.3 million active and reserve personnel. Russia has 2.7 million.

Russia has sneakily interfered in our recent national election.

- Advertisement -

Russia has openly helped Syria's Assad bomb the lives and homes of many Syrians.

Syrian bombings ... Twitter User samsuri23
Syrian bombings ... Twitter User samsuri23
(image by Twitter User samsuri23)   License   DMCA   Details

Syria's White Helmets trying... - Al Jazeera English
Syria's White Helmets trying... - Al Jazeera English
(image by aljazeera.com)   License   DMCA   Details
- Advertisement -

For these and other reasons the shifty and sneaky Gods of Cold Wars are sparking thunder storms.

What should we do?

We should gear-up for the fight for heart and minds and stability by increasing our National Service personnel by one million a year for at least a generation.

But these one million should serve through winning, already existing, wound healing, heart winning platoons, such as: Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, Habitat, Doctors Without Borders, Head Start, Mercy Corps, Oxfam, America's Friends Service Committee, TechnoServe, Heifer, Red Cross, International Rescue Committee, State Conservation Corps, In-Need Schools, Hospitals Therapy Wards, Homes For The Elderly, etc.

We should challenge Russia to join us in force on these battlefields, kind of like how we served as allies in World War II, but in a brotherly, humane manner, with a different Lenin's words leading the charge.

US and Russia should begin more forcefully invading the world and get other nations to invade too.

One way to do that lies in reviving Congresswoman Boxer's House Resolution 1807 of 1989 and build that proposed joint Peace Corps program that has Russians serving alongside Americans, as teammates and roommates, doing peaceful service in our home nations and throughout the world.

Would you...would the world cheer the billeting of sandaled troopers, without AK-47s or drones, billeted in villages and cities around the world, walking a mile in their invaded hosts' shoes?

Nixon opens China. Can Trump open Russia to peaceful service with America?
Nixon opens China. Can Trump open Russia to peaceful service with America?
(image by nsarchive.gwu.edu)   License   DMCA   Details

Nixon opened China. Pester Congress and the Trump administration to open Russian to building a 22nd century era of peaceful economic development. Openly and peacefully involve Russia and America in invading, serving, and mending the world.

Invading the world together?
Invading the world together?
(image by torbakhopper)   License   DMCA   Details

We both have enough KGB, CIA, and militaries. We don't have enough troopers serving at home and abroad attacking persistent enemies --- poverty, climate change, ignorant hatreds, etc.

Put the words of that other revolutionary Lennon into play, "Give peace a chance."

Build armies that make a healthy difference at home and abroad. Send missions, not missiles. Do what Jesus and his platoon would do.

Details can be found on the "Peoples Lobby Portal". Now do something that isn't meaningless.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://peopleslobby.us/

Dwayne served in the Peace Corps in the slums of Mumbai, India, worked several Habitat Projects, and was on the start-up team of the California Conservation Corps. He has a Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University, has been a builder, teacher, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carrots, Foreign Aid, Brown v. Board of Education and Israel /Palestine.

Fr. Nelson's Boys Peel Half a Banana Over Mumbai's Opulent Taj Mahal Hotel and Olympics

Golden Moms, Sisters of Fallen Heroes

World Service Corps Can Save Our Vets

Golden Ma

American Sniper -- Creating More Sheep, Wolves, or Sheepdogs Worldwide?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 