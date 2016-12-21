Refresh  

Trapping the "Bear"

Putin: Russia Will Respect Ukraine Vote
Putin: Russia Will Respect Ukraine Vote
The "Bear" has been centric to the world stage for over a decade now, and his persona seems to be gaining ground on celebrity scale rather than that of a leader, especially if you are from Russia or former USSR. If he is a savior to his nation, the biggest surprise remains that the same is viewed by his foes, narrating him as resolute, defiant and unwilling to compromise no matter how much the stakes may be. Syria has been his greatest test of all, as it involved moving out from the familiar line of action and proximity which comes to his and his apparatus advantage. The most prominent of them included Chechnya, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Crimea. Middle East has a legacy to attract, engage and fascinate visitors from medieval times, and the age of "Black Gold" has made it even more costlier than ever. 20th century has seen the entire region in turmoil in one form or the other, and with 21st century and the fall of twin towers it has evolved into the essential for governing the globe and its affairs.

With Arab spring culminating into the "Syrian Spring" by 2011, the Bear took the moral route for conquest into Arab sand. The turf was already rough, with GCC states being abandoned by its Western friends over backlash at home. Washington, London, Paris and Berlin had already found it hard to explain the "wars of liberation" turning in Iraq and Libya into symbols of destruction and bloodshed for the present century. This uncertainty from the latter coalition was translated by Bear as his moment in the Middle East, almost after three decades of utter silence from his predecessors towards the region.

Obama's reluctance to take Syria head-on seriously dented its ties with its Gulf partners, and its long-held credibility of being the policeman for the Middle East. But this time around he had stopped his men and resources from venturing into Syria, whereas Bear was seen as the real successor who has carried the day for the "Just War" in Syria.

With Aleppo liberated, the Bear might be viewing himself as this century's "Lawrence of Arabia", with his eyes now settling upon more territory than the Europe they lost back in 1989 (collapse of USSR). However, quite unusual for its appetite, the bear venturing into Arabia has been carefully lured into the trap that was used brilliantly by the same actors over three decades back in the unforgiving terrain of Afghanistan. The war of Syria (post 2011) was never limited to the sovereignty or the territorial boundary of a state, as it was fuelled by the most lethal weapon of "sectarian divide", which has been tragically the most devastating hunter since the past 13 centuries in the region. Bear isn't saving Assad, as Assad had already lost the role and control of Syria (the State) when he introduced the "Sectarian" foreign card as a last resort, with Tehran spearheading the "de Facto" campaign through regular as well as irregular involvement (Militia). The victory in the battles of ideologies or faith only lies in maintaining or sustaining "peaceful coexistence", not through siding with one against the other.

So the "Bear" has naively manoeuvred himself and his fortunes in the middle of a perfect storm, with one force using it as the buffer and the other striking it as the invader. In short, it is a master stroke on being at a wrong place, at the wrong time.

Syrian war has no end in sight whether Aleppo has fallen or not, because the overwhelming 74% population will be subjected to foreign presence (regular/ irregular as far as from Afghanistan), which has evolved on sectarian call and the presence of this force will never let the "Peaceful Coexistence" to evolve. Bear mistake in assessing the gravity remains the ignorance towards the calls for war that had rallied his allies as well as opponents to the war front of Syria, unfortunately.

* Readers are requested to replace "Bear" with President of Russia for a better insight and understanding.

Holds a Masters Degree in International Relations. Been engaged with Development Sector from the past 5 years. Field of expertise and interest remain international political dimensions, current affairs, Pakistan affairs etc


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Hamid Abbasi

(Member since Apr 12, 2014), 13 articles, 1 comments


The Sands of Arabia are quite unforgiving, and the Bear is caught away from his appetite.

K V Ramani

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


You have a poor understanding of the reasons for Russia's intervention in Syria. Russia doesn't need the black gold. Nor the territory. It took a stand against the American empire after waiting three long years for sanity to prevail. With the entire West, the Gulf states and Turkey arrayed against him, Putin has had only Iran and Hezbollah as his allies. Yet, he has turned the battle around and has been running rings around the empire on the diplomatic front. The West won't give up on Syria of course. But it can't prevail anymore. That's the key outcome of Russia's move.

Hamid Abbasi

(Member since Apr 12, 2014), 13 articles, 1 comments


@K V Ramani Greetings Dear, I wonder where it says "Black Gold" being the thrust for the Bear to engage in Syria considering the means Russia has to its disposal powering a quarter of Europe needs. He is all out in a war front counting on an ally which is too keen to reach out to West, roll back on its security against the sanctions is beyond sanity. The only logical reason driving Putin to Syria is the way US and team left a vacuum for him to flex his muscles and he did. Good day ahead,

K V Ramani

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


The only reason anyone would want territory in the Middle East is for black gold. No one is there for the sand. The US and its coalition of the all too willing left a vacuum in Syria?! Since when? They raped the country, just as they did with Iraq and Libya, and are doing it now to Yemen. Of the 23 million Syrians, more than 12 million have been turned into refugees. The equivalent of 170+ million Americans wandering around Mexico, Canada or wherever. All this happened under Obama's watch. If it happened in a vacuum, imagination fails me on the fate of Syrians had Obama gone all in. My dear.

Jim Arnold

(Member since Jun 4, 2007), 28 fans, 30 articles, 3489 comments, 5 diaries


I'm unable to follow you. "The Bear" has been trapped?, He "has naively manoeuvred himself and his fortunes"? It seems to me Putin's objective, to prevent another victory for the New World Order, another advance in the isolation of Russia, has gone perfectly well.

You say Putin has been "flexing his muscles", like some trumpish narcissist? Actually, he has lifted a finger against a clumsy clenched fist, and prevailed.

It's ironic that no one appreciates Putin more than Trump. Although fundamentally opposites, Trump has to admire the deft and dignified achievements he himself can only obtain by means of clownish manipulation and deceit.

