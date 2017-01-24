- Advertisement -



Marching for Our House

(image by Marcello Rollando) License DMCA Details



Who will Donald Trump betray first: the nearly three million more Americans who stood against him on Election Day - those who living and breathing The Bill of Rights, peacefully marching in multiple American cities -- or voters who believe his Charles Lindbergh hijacked, America First 1941 isolationism is the solution to their problems.

Sacrificing affordable healthcare & gender equality, tarnishing our First Amendment and rebranding America with the stench of Corporatism's profiting from the decline of our planet -- endangers the lives and sustainability of humankind -- only to prove the truth of, What is Past is Prologue.

The only thing different about Donald Trump is the volume of his dishonesty, for change for America does not come from Russian comrades, but from non-violent grassroots emerging online and on the streets.

In 1944, President Roosevelt said, They have imported the propaganda technique invented by the dictators abroad" you should never use a small falsehood; always a big one, for its very fantastic nature would make it more credible - if only you keep repeating it over and over and over again.

How many times must we kick our nation's pendulum hard right before we learn the lessons of Hoover's Great Depression, Nixon's great Dirty Tricks, Reagan's great Trickle Down Economy, and Bush/Cheney's Great Recession, to realize this is the stuff of which Trump's make America great again was fomented?

As FDR warned in 1944, The whole purpose of Republican oratory these days seems to be to switch labels. The object is to persuade the American people that the Democratic Party was responsible for the 1929 crash and the depression, and that the Republican Party was responsible for all social progress under the New Deal"

- Advertisement -

Wall Street garbage in, GOP excrement out -- but only if We the People keep repeating it over and over and over again.

There is no power on earth superior to the open mind of an American who, hearing the truth, sets free , "I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore. Herein lies the truth and deception of why Democrats lost the 2016 elections: three million fewer voters were marketed to believe, educated Liberals are elitists who had forgotten them.

Heed our 32nd president, this is not the time in which men can be forgotten as they were in the Republican catastrophe that we inherited. Although Corporatism has been found in the pockets of both major political parties, the difference of degree between the two, is staggering -- the greater of two evils has never been the better choice.

Understandably, feeling forgotten, some have confused crude behavior with decisive leadership, something different with something good -- succumbing to the elixir that a team of Wall Street insiders will save us from corporate corruption.

The lesson that inspired the Women's March, which inspired America to inspire Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia, is:

- Advertisement -

We the People, in order to form a more perfect union, non-violently

Imposed term limits on President Lyndon B. Johnson

Drove from office President Richard M. Nixon

Stopped Bank of America's random increase in fees

Next Page 1 | 2