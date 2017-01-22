Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

To Make a Nation Great again: Trump's Cabinet vs. Jesus' (Sunday Homily)

By       Message Mike Rivage-Seul     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 47372
Become a Fan
  (39 fans)
- Advertisement -


(image by cnn.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Readings for 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time: IS 8: 23-9:3; PS 27: 1, 4, 13-14; I COR 1: 10-13, 17; MT 4: 12=23

Well, it's happened. Donald Trump is our new president. We saw the know-nothing real estate magnate, casino king, reality show star, and unrepentant assailant of women sworn in last Friday at noon. Many of us are still in shock.

As everyone knows, the new president's announced program is to make America great again. His cabinet picks evidence his strategy. It's to run the country "like a business."

Look at them all. Every one sitting around the table where decisions will be made about our lives and the fate of the planet comes from the 1%. They are all billionaires, multi-millionaires, generals and Christian fundamentalists. (One of them boasts that killing is fun.) Ironically, they claim to prefer biblical science to what our world's finest minds (including Pope Francis) tell us about the errors of "the American Way." Evidently, for Mr. Trump the best and the brightest are the richest, most venal, and violent.

The new president's cabinet picks reveal his underlying philosophy. It's austerity for the poor (and the planet) complemented by welfare for the rich. They want to defund public schools, Medicare, Medicaid, and the EPA. They oppose raising the minimum wage. Meanwhile, they want to drastically lower tax rates for themselves. It's the tired old "trickle-down" theory revisited with a vengeance, even though it's been completely discredited. In his apostolic exhortation, "The Joy of the Gospel," Pope Francis called the ideology homicidal (53), ineffective (54), and unjust at its root (59).

Yet many Christians (even Catholics) voted for Trump and see him as somehow the instrument of God!

- Advertisement -

Providentially, all of that is extremely relevant to the readings for this Third Sunday in Ordinary Time (and first in the Extraordinary Time of the Donald). That's because today's Gospel reading in effect records Jesus' selection of his own "cabinet picks" as he begins his campaign to make his country great again. Today's reading from Matthew records his selection of the first of his twelve apostles -- the successors to the great patriarchs of Israel.

It's no stretch to say that Jesus' program was to "Make Israel Great Again." In his day, the country could have no such pretensions. (In fact, it probably never was great.) It was a poor backwater -- an obscure province of the Roman Empire.

Yet its prophets remembered days of prosperity, when God seemed to be on Israel's side.

Those were all times of liberation from oppression specifically by the rich and powerful -- the ancient analogs of Mr. Trump's cabinet. The first glorious period followed after Yahweh freed slaves from Egypt under the leadership of Moses and Joshua. Another came in the 6th century, when the Persian monarch, Cyrus the Great, released captives from the long Babylonian Captivity of 70 years.

A third time of liberation and joy is the one Isaiah references in today's first reading. The ecstasy he describes came in the 8th century BCE, when leaders from Israel's Northern Kingdom returned home after a captivity (under Assyria) of some 20 years. Then, he says, bitterness and sorrow were turned to joy -- specifically, for orphans, widows and resident aliens.

- Advertisement -

The bitterness began, Isaiah notes, in the regions where the tribes of Zebulun and Naphtali lived. That was in the region that by Jesus' time became known as Capernaum -- the city in the Galilee that Jesus adopted as his own (MT 9:1). Significantly, in today's Gospel excerpt, Matthew has Jesus beginning his public career in the very place where Israel had first become oppressed -- in that region of Zebulun and Naphtali.

Matthew's point is hard to miss: Jesus has come to end all (especially foreign) forms of oppression with his announcement of the advent of God's Kingdom. It would be a reality mirroring what the world would be like if God were king instead of Caesar. Prostitutes and beggars, n'er do wells, the halt and the lame would enter that kingdom, Jesus promised, before the rich and professionally holy (MT 21:31).

The Kingdom would represent a system that favored workers rather than rich landlords, bankers, and oligarchs. "Blessed are you poor," Jesus would say, "for yours is the Kingdom of God" (LK 6:20). "Woe to you rich, you have had your reward" (LK 6:24). "How hard it is for the rich to enter the kingdom of God" (MT 19: 16-24). All of these statements betray an approach that might be described as "percolate-up" rather than "trickle-down."

So does Jesus' selection of the New Israel's 12 patriarchs. From the viewpoint of the world, it's almost comic. In today's reading, Jesus chooses ignorant, illiterate working men as successors to Old Testament saints like Joseph and Benjamin, Zebulun, Naphtali, and their eight revered brothers. In their place, Jesus installs smelly fishermen Peter, James, and John. Later he'll add a reformed tax collector, and at least one insurgent against the Roman occupiers. Women who had no political power at all would be central in his band of followers.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
Series: "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"

(Sunday Homily) If You Think Jesus Would Approve of GOP Policies towards the Poor, Here Are Two Riddles for You (Article) (# of views) 12/12/2016
(Sunday Homily) If You Think Jesus Would Approve of GOP Policies towards the Poor, Here Are Two Riddles for You (Article) (# of views) 12/11/2016
Why Christian Trump Supporters Hate Jesus (Sunday Homily) (Article) (# of views) 11/20/2016
View All 71 Articles in "Sunday Homilies for Progressives"
Total Views for the Series: 100292   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 39 fans, 170 articles, 577 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Saturday evening will be the first meeting of what I'm calling "The Pope Francis Church of Resistance (to Trumpism)." Each Saturday evening during the Trump regime, we'll meet in homes for Eucharist and for planning specific actions to combat Trump's trickle-down nonsense. It's the sort of thing critically serious Christians should be doing.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 at 7:00:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 