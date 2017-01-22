

Too much drinking is never a good thing

As we step deeper into the New Year, it's time we reflect on 2016. It was a monumentally strange year in terms of politics, economics, and social justice. But one of the most shocking statistics from 2016 has nothing to do with those issues we've been so focused on. It turns out that while we've been railing on the system, we've been doing it with a drink in our hand. And then driving home. In 2016,

every single day in drunk-driving accidents. According to the NHTSA's Mark Rosekind, that's an increase that hasn't been seen in 50 years. We have a problem, America. Drinking and driving.





Campaigns by politicians and groups like MADD have encouraged the government to step up their game against DUIs and DWIs and DWAIs and whatever other state charges exist out there.

This push has been a very good thing considering that an estimated

every... single... day. Drinking and driving is a really stupid idea, but good people with seemingly harmless intentions are getting slammed with DUIs every day. My father was one of them. He made a dumb decision to drive after a night of dancing and drinking that boiled down to him being too cheap for a taxi, and too prideful to admit his limits. He should never have put himself of others at risk, but the punishment of fines, fees, penalties, and the hellish downpour of shame hardly fit my definition of "justice." That's why I wrote this post.

Drinking and driving is always a terrible, horrible idea, but getting a DUI doesn't make you a bad person.

. My hope is that anyone facing the shame of DUI charges will see the this time as a lesson and make some changes, or if you have a loved one who is at risk for going through this you can have the courage to approach them and discuss it before it is too late. So, let's set aside all the embarrassment and misery to look at the facts of a DUI charge. If you've been charged with driving under the influence, these are what you can expect from the process:

Jail

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol comes with many different types of charges. In Arizona,

while a DWI charge is issued after measuring breath or blood. In this case, the DWI will obviously have harsher legal consequences than the DUI. A

with BAC under .15% will earn a driver a minimum incarceration of 24 hours and a maximum of 10 days.

come with the option of 48 hours in jail, or 90 days of a restricted license (after the mandatory 30-day suspension). In Texas, residents face jail time of the minimum 72 hours, or the maximum of 180 days.

License

First-time DUIs in California come with 4 months of

. Drivers that meet certain requirements can apply for a restricted driver's license after 30 days of suspended privileges. If granted, they'll be issued a 5-month restricted license that allows them to drive to and from work and the obligatory DUI program.

Folks in Arizona face a 90-day suspension, which also allows for restricted driving when requirements are met. Before a restricted license is granted, eligible drivers must first complete a drug and alcohol screening that will be used to determine the level of court-ordered programming they will have to complete (16 hours bare minimum). If a restricted license is granted, the remaining 60 days of of the 90 will allow for transportation for work, school, and DUI classes. But before drivers can get back behind the wheel, they'll need a certified

ignition-interlock device installed and ready to go.