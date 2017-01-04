- Advertisement -

Tim Black is the passionate voice of progressive reason. He spouts smart, no-frills opinion that matters.

Today he addressed the issue of Social Justice Warriors.

Insights worth listening to. But don't take my word for it. Find out why Social Justice Warriors aren't helping anything in Tim's brilliant four-minute rant:

- Advertisement -





About The Tim Black Show



The Tim Black Show offers truly independent media content covering news, politics, and entertainment. Tim Black gives you "News, For People Who Can't Stand The News," yet who want the truth Mainstream Media news channels won't tell you. Tim's short format show Coffee With Tim Black, discusses important topics of the day over a cup of wake-up. The Tim Black At Night Show, Tim's live show streams Monday-Friday beginning at 9PM EST, and Tim's popular community call-in show Freedom Of Speech Fridays offers a call-in format beginning at 9 p.m. and ending whenever Tim clears the queue. Tim's interview show NO SELL OUTS brings important independent voices to the channel, usually twice a week as scheduling permits, always cutting edge, always speaking truth to power. Progressive News with Tim Black streamed live noon EST. Monday - Friday during primary season. Check out past shows on YouTube. Tim also provides frequent videos to address breaking news and events that just can't wait for the regular shows. Look for them on Facebook and on YouTube. Tim Black's "Wolf Pack" is a group of loyal followers, fans and activists dedicated to the show and the issues raised by its content. Look for Tim Black's Wolf Pack in the chat rooms and Facebook comments section during broadcast. We always welcome new members and intelligent, respectful conversation and thrive on the discussion. Please, no hate speech or obvious trolling.



