Throw the Bums Out Vote Ushers in New World Order!

Throw the Bums Out Vote Ushers in New World Order!

The Crew of the North Pacific 43 Bushwacker
The Crew of the North Pacific 43 Bushwacker
(image by bushwacker.net)   License   DMCA   Details

When I awoke this morning before my first cup of coffee in London at the Cleveland Hotel, the London Times Front Page greeted me with a picture of US President Elect Donald Trump covering half the front page and the rest was covered by an interview with the President Elect.

After my first cup of coffee I was greeted by an interview in the German newspaper, the Bild's interview of President Elect Trump and I now have entered that stage where I make a mental note of where I am and if indeed I am awake?

In a matter of an hour it starts to sink in, here is my take on fast developing events with more policy clarifications to date start clearing the air. Two reporting newspapers producing a forward going statement of the incoming administration's path to "making America great again".

Although as a progressive I was hearing good news on many fronts to include imagining a world incomprehensible to me only hours before.The US "throw the bums out vote" and he British BREXIT vote has done more to further progressives' cause and the possibilities of a more peaceful world through multi polar leadership than any democrat party vote or movement since Bill Clinton sold out the US citizens with never ending wars, loss of our Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights to name a few.

Do we now have a chance rivaling FDR's recovery of the US from the Oligarchs destruction that led to the Great Depression? FDR's "New Deal's" elimination of child and slave labor among many forward steps for our citizens and Nation seem within reach once again. Globalization by Oligarchs who told us and themselves they know better than citizens what is good for us. But has only destroyed jobs, nations and relationships worldwide.

Denying citizens' representation through the non-elected bureaucrats that have been ravaging resources and wealth worldwide. While hording we are suppose to believe the Ministry of Truth" one more time that we must cut citizens services to the bone because it is good for us, that it will make us stronger in democracy and health while protecting us from the evils surrounding us everywhere.

Globalization has not been good for the future of the clear majority AKA the 99%, the deplorables and many other Orwellian uttering from the "Ministry of Truth".

Here is a brief run through of developments in Breaking news.

NATO after failing to fight terrorism effectively loses US support. Among the numerous topics covered in the Bild interview, Trump called NATO obsolete.

Russian/US nuclear arsenal reductions on agenda to drop sanctions against Russia.

The coming EU collapse up close and personal? BREXIT is supported by coming British & US trade agreements to follow with the prediction that other European Union members would join the U.K. in leaving the EU bloc.

Germany's power in the EU is coming into question as leader of the EU Europe and bringing Merkel's possible undoing as a German and a EU leader going forward.

From Davos Switzerland's annual mid-January meetings of billionaires, investors, celebrities, politicians are becoming past history as the non-elected globalist flounder to figure out what has brought down their globalist control? .

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing negative headlines pulled out of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in favor of meeting ordinary citizens.

George King has been involved in civil rights and started protesting government as a US Marine protesting the Vietnam War in 1967. He has owned and operated as a small business owner of Coffee Houses and later Sporting Goods. He was employed (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

George King

Author

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 10 fans, 15 articles, 1254 comments, 1 diaries


Four days before President Elect takes office we see not only a plan but Trump is talking publicly to US citizens and world leaders alike who have been on pins and needles about that plan in more detail.The markets and the power eleits are not going to be very happy but the deal is done!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 at 6:07:41 PM

