Response to Rob Kall's article: Blame Obama, Warren, DNC, Superdelegates, Hillary Primary Supporters,for Trump, Senate, SCOTUS

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Blame-Obama-Warren-DNC--by-Rob-Kall-Chris-Matthews_Democrats-DNC_Fbi-Director-James-Comey_James-Comey-170123-183.html

"There are people and groups to blame. The truth is that if the people and groups named below had not operated as they did, Bernie Sanders would have won the Democratic primary, then would have won the general election with his coattails sweeping the Democrats to a victory in the senate and maybe even the house, with Democrats picking up seats and power in state government as well."

The Blame Game! You are right about all of them, but we need to add a few more, in my humble opinion:

Honestly, even Bernie erred tactically in pushing all of the buttons on breaking up the big banks, Revolution, and Wall Street's Tyranny, but in doing so, he filled stadiums and awakened a nation to its core. Unfortunately, the big boys fought back and there were a zillion dirty tricks; he was called a socialist and "that was the next step before communism."

His mega high priced campaign adviser, Tad Devine, acted like a plant, or maybe like a "potted plant" would be more diplomatic, and never returned any of my letters making very specific tactical suggestions.

His staff in Burlington, including the campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, never returned calls; the emails which the lower required for communication to them maybe occasionally was responded to by some 20 year old volunteer in charge of absolutely nothing.

Their very valid excuse was that they "were overwhelmed" and that the response to Bernie "was like being in a tidal wave." Soooooo, next time, be prepared. When you see a political tidal wave coming, get out your surfboard or get in a submarine, or get on top of a very tall building.

The mainstream media? Absolutely among the worst to blame!

Hired apparatchiks doing what they were told to do, especially in the most egregious concentration of New York City with its drones in Albany, which always believes that New York is the center of everything important, but which really is not much more than the center of 21st Century Tammany Hall, a venue of unspeakable levels of corruption.

How to fix these problems before the next election?

Bernie's supporters needed training and whoever runs 2018 and 2020 should be schooled in political operative instruction, and none of this "herding of cats." If the Democratic party is not rebuilt and restaffed from top to bottom, we will see the agonizing advance of pitifully small 3rd parties, and I include the Greens in that castigation.

Forget the phone banking and turn to many other strategies, like door to door, like talking with 30 people a day, and like winning the Battle of the Editorial pages, for example.

Have massive forensic preparations re: Voting Machine Integrity, and ask Bob Fitrakis to be in charge of much of that for the DNC. The DNC needs Greg Palast and Rob Kall as some its top advisers.

Don't fail to prosecute the Clinton trolls and hackers who by posting child pornography and then getting their shills to complain about it, succeeded in entirely shutting down 7 huge Bernie Groups on Facebook the night before a Tuesday with 5 state primaries; will they be punished? They were heads of a group Clinton paid $1 million to for the purpose of "Social Media Re-education"!

