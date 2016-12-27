Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

This is what I intend to do in the age of Trump

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/27/16

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)
- Advertisement -

Blog of the week on Politics Done Right

Watch the entire show here.

We have a lot of work to do if we intend to ensure that Donald Trump does not change what most Americans are striving for in their lives. But we as liberals and progressives cannot continue doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. We know the phrase and what it means: It is a form of insanity.

We know we are right on economic policies, social policies, environmental policies, social justice policies, and much more. The problem is that we are wrong in how we talk about them and how we reach out to people.

Many will balk at that statement, but it is true. Progressives believe in science. Facts and numbers guide us. But in finding the appropriate method to deliver our message, too often we don't think carefully enough about our approach.

It is a fact that many working class voters see us as elitists who think we know more than they do. They believe we look down on them. If they don't immediately agree with what we know is best, we tend to malign them as low-information, gullible, and dumb without taking the time and effort to engage.

Some say we need not worry about them at all. After all, we have our voters, and there are more of us and less of them. If we just work on bringing our voters out, we will win. To be blunt, that is downright ignorant, elitist, and condescending. And Hillary Clinton's Electoral College loss showed that.

Yes, more voters believe what we believe--but to assume they are our constituents is misguided. Voters must understand they matter and that we are not taking them for granted. You see, it doesn't matter if one's oppressor is progressive or conservative. If both seem to disregard you, you simply don't care. You don't vote.

- Advertisement -

Hillary Clinton collected hundreds of millions of dollars during her campaign. The Democratic coalition--the progressive coalition--is the perfect coalition of all Americans of every race, religion, and creed. Anecdotally, it seems Clinton and her team wasted that money on high-priced consultants and advertising that looked nothing like the Democratic coalition.

Journalist Roland Martin complained that he spoke to the Clinton campaign about investing in radio, TV, newspapers, and other organizations that could better reach other communities. His pleas fell on deaf ears. Michael Moore urged the Clinton campaign to work the "Blue wall," to no avail. President Obama offered to work the Blue wall. They sent him elsewhere.

But this is not only a Hillary Clinton problem. It's a type of cancer that permeates the progressive space. We talk the talk and pass legislation sufficiently progressive for many. But deep down we maintain a hierarchy not so dissimilar from the establishment on the right: do enough to win, but ensure we keep the status quo.

I used to scoff when many said that the Democratic Party and Republican Party are the same. And while I don't yet agree with that statement, depending on what Trump does, I may get there. What do I mean?

When Democrats had the opportunity to make America a real progressive country in terms of policy, it wasn't Republicans holding them back. It was Blue Dog Democrats.

- Advertisement -

Imagine if we had passed the right-sized stimulus. Imagine if we had gone to single-payer universal health care. Imagine if we had nationalized the banks that ripped America off and almost destroyed the world's economy. The reality is they do not provide a service commensurate with their profits and gains. Imagine if we allowed a real free enterprise system to reign instead of crony capitalism.

We had the votes. But Democrats opted to maintain the status quo. They denied Americans the taste of what could have been because it meant the super wealthy would have to give back some of their ill-gotten gains in the form of more taxes. They denied Americans a robust economy, given that a dollar in the hands of someone who will spend it is worth much more to our economy than one invested in a factory in China or Vietnam.

Republicans outright lie to their constituents. They then get into office and serve the same masters Democrats enslaved themselves to by ensuring any legislation passed is, first and foremost, acceptable to the plutocracy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

My conversation with a police officer about the killing of black men, policing, and more

Sanders operative Angie Morelli tells Politics Done Right what really happened in Nevada (VIDEO)

Reaction to France's 9/11 in Paris is dej- vu

Joy-Ann Reid's most prescient message to voters who elected Trump

Two Scandinavian journalists discuss European views of Sanders, Trump, & US Electorate

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Egberto Willies

Become a Fan
Author 504047
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 18, 2015), 9 fans, 31 articles, 39 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Let me know what you think.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 at 4:44:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 