Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Thirty Facts the NRA does't want You to know

By dale ruff

The two most gun free zones in the world are the UK and Japan. Both have 99.9% lower gun murder rates than the US (and 80% ower overall murder rates).

In 2006, the US had over 10,000 gun murders;

the UK had 40;

Japan had 2.

Chicago: Gun-Free Murder Capital
(image by KAZVorpal)   License   DMCA   Details

More than 30 cities have higher murder rates than Chicago.

In the past 20 yrs, the gun murder rate is down 50%. Local gun laws are easily ignored by going to a nearby town or state. Almost all the most violent cities have lax gun laws, most in the South.

6% of gun murders are by gangs (mostly of each other);

1% are by home invaders;

54% are by family and friends.

LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 1 Cowboy vs. Western Cowboys
(image by wiredforlego)   License   DMCA   Details
Toy guns teach chiildren that killing is fun. Dodge City had a low murder rate because guns were confiscated on entry.

50% of the 300 million guns in the US are owned by 3%; only 1/3 of households have guns. Homes with guns have 270% more gun deaths than homes without.

92% of the public supports universal background checks;

85% of gun owners support universal background checks;

74% of NRA members support universal background checks.

The NRA opposes ubc.

Since 9/11, 400,000 Americans have died from firearms, as many as during WWII.

Memorial Day Ceremony - North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial - May 31, 2010
(image by US Army Africa)   License   DMCA   Details

More Americans have now died by gunfire since 9/11 than in WWII.

In 2013, there were 14, 138 murders in the US; 8 were by undocumented immigrants.

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution grants Congress the power to call forth, organize, and control the militia, for the purpose of enforcing the law and putting down invasions and insurrections.

Since the establishment of a standing army more than 200 years ago, the 2nd Amendment has been obsolete.

Only in the US are young men required to register (for the draft) while in most states, guns are not.

Columbus Gun Show billboard
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

In 41 states, you can buy semi-automatic rifles and ammo at gun shows with no background checks, and since no records are kept, anyone can buy and anyone can sell.

States with loose gun laws and the most guns have a 40% higher gun murder rate than the states with the strictest laws and fewest guns.

Border cities are much safer than inland cities; Laredo, where Trump went to tell how dangerous these cities are, has 2/3 fewer murders than Houston or Dallas. The safest large city in the nation is the one with the most undocumented immigrants, with a rate 50% lower than the US average: San Diego.

The NRA claims Hitler confiscated the guns of Germans. In fact, the 1938 German weapons act liberalized, expanded, and deregulated guns and ammo for over 99% of the population (excluding Jews, who were less than 1% of the population and with few guns.). Like the NRA, the Nazis wanted an "armed Aryan nation."

Gun legislation in Germany - Wikipedia
(image by en.wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

The German Weapons Act under Hitler expanded gun rights.

When the Black Panthers in California legally open carried before the state capitol in the 70's, Governor Reagan quickly got the Legislature to change the law.

Chicago, the poster child for gun murder, is not ranked in the top 30 of the most violent cities.

Detroit has 300 gun murders a year, while Windsor, Canada, just across the bridge has 1 or 2.

From its founding in 1871 until 1977, the NRA was in forefront of advocating gun regulation. Today, it opposes all gun laws such as the universal background check because "we have too many laws already."

Nra
(image by Pixabay: PublicDomainPictures)   License   DMCA   Details

Adam Lanza, the SandyHook mass murder had earned a safety award from the NRA.

The Universal Background Check, supported by 9 of 10 Americans, would replace hundreds of state and local laws with

7 simple words: All gun transfers require a background check.

The most gun murders in US history happened in 1993 with 17,000. The next year, the Brady Act (with its "private" loophole) took effect and within 5 yrs, the gun murder rate had fallen to 10,000.

Germany with 1 gun for every 3 citizens has strict gun laws and 95% lower gun murder rates than the US; likewise with Switzerland.

223 children ages 12 and under were killed in 2013 by gunfire. This is more than the entire total of all ages killed in Japan in the last 20 years by guns.

M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System
(image by Program Executive Office Soldier)   License   DMCA   Details

Semi-automatic rifles can be bought and sold by anone in 41 states without any records of bacground checks.

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Donald Trump's position paper on the Second Amendment calls it "America's first freedom," pointing out that it helps protect all of the other rights we hold dear.

In order to protect and defend that right, Trump proposed tougher enforcement of laws that are already on the books, rather than adding new gun control laws.

Article 1, Section 8, which clarifies the meaning of
"well-regulated militia," the need for which justifies the 2nd Amendment, states that Congress has the power to call forth, organize, arm, and discipline the militia for the purposes of enforcing the law and putting down invasions and insurrections.

The last things on the founders of the new nation was a right to rise uip against government (as the Declaration had argued) but rather that the militia, transferred from the state and local authorities where it was used for slave patrols to confiscate guns, was intended to put down rebellions, whether by slaves or oppressed whites and native Americans.

When a standing army was established, making the militia unnecessary, the 2nd Amendment became obsolete and has in recent years been used as a prop to sell guns.

The Orlando the gunman, Omar Mateen, brought a .223 SIG Sauer MCX semiautomatic rifle with him to the Orlando nightclub, as well as a handgun (reportedly a 9mm Glock semiautomatic model). Although the SIG Sauer MCX rifle is often outfitted with a magazine that holds 30 rounds, higher-capacity magazines are legal in Florida and reasonably easy to buy online.

Channel 9 found out that 202 rounds were fired during the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, in which 49 were killed, a law enforcement source said.

Mateen had purchased the guns legally.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 7, 2017 at 1:33:36 PM

Author 0
