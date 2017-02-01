Thinking, and Organizing, Big: The Left Needs to Be a Movement, Not a Bunch of Lobbyists

- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff



'67 Pentagon occupation, '63 Civil Rights March. Both movements forced Democratic Party to change

We can all agree that President Donald Trump is a disaster for the country.

He has been proving this pretty much every day since his inauguration.

But Democrats and progressive activists need to do more than decry Trump's horrific actions, from his ban on immigrants, including refugees, from seven majority-Muslim countries, to his murder of an eight-year-old American girl in a Special Forces raid in Yemen, his order to the US Army Corps of Engineers to approve a permit for the completion of a pipeline upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, or his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch, a Antonin Scalia clone, to fill the late Scalia's seat on the Supreme Court.

Blocking or at least opposing bad executive orders, laws and nominations is of course important, but in a situation where the Republican Party is in solid control of both houses of Congress, it is also futile, and thus only symbolic.

Democrats lost control of Congress in 2010, and lost the White House last November, because they were not offering American voters a real progressive alternative. For decades now, the party and its elected officials in Washington have been DINOs (Democrats in Name Only). Corporatists as much as their Republican opponents, they have been posing as something different by playing to their base with things like support for gay marriage, support for the unenforceable and purely aspirational Paris Climate Agreement, and support for...um, well, it's actually a pretty short list when you think about what Democrats have been for lately that really rates as progressive.

Recall that when President Obama came into office, with a solid Democratic majority in both houses of congress, he came off a campaign in which he had vowed to restore open constitutional government, to make it easier for unions to organize, to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and to kickstart the recession-mired economy with a burst of major deficit spending. He did none of that, and the Democratic Congress did none of it for him either. Obama and the Democrats paid for their lack of decisive progressive action by losing Congress two years later and it's been downhill ever since.

Now they've lost the White House too.

Unless that party wakes up and realizes that it needs a wholesale makeover, in the form of a return to its New Deal roots, it will lose the Congressional elections in 2018, and it will lose the presidential race in 2020, along with even more state governorships and statehouses (currently 32 of the 50 states are wholly in Republican hands).

People have said that third parties have no chance in the US, but the Democratic Party seems hell-bent on proving them wrong by becoming a "third party" on its own, but in a one-party system with the Republicans being the last major party standing. At the rate things are going, we could end up with the next presidential election featuring a Republican nominee, whether Trump or someone else, debating himself because the Democratic nominee won't make the 15% polling cut-off to be eligible to participate!

Most Americans have a pretty low opinion of both parties these days, and are registered as independents for a reason. Republicans, including Trump, were elected largely as a protest vote against eight years of do-nothing Democrats, and the Democratic party is so ossified that it's unlikely that its leadership, the Democratic National Committee, can be changed, especially in time for the congressional elections of 2018, when we're likely to see the same lame corporatist candidates running for re-election.

This means it's up to us, the progressive majority in America, to organize a movement outside the Democratic Party, built around those demands that could and would create a powerful force for change.

I see four big issues such a movement could be built around: work and retirement security, health care, climate change, and peace and military spending. The demands can be quite simple:

Fair Pay and Retirement Security for Everyone!

Anyone who works at a full-time job should earn enough to support a family. That means we need a federal minimum wage -- now! -- of $15 per/hour, with an annual adjustment for inflation. Workers should be able to have union representation on their job if a majority of workers at a company sign cards saying they want one. Period. And Social Security should pay benefits that are high enough that retired people can live decently on those benefits, since it is clear that companies are no longer offering pensions and nobody but the wealthy earns enough to save any significant amount for retirement.

