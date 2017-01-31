Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Theresa May's flawed strategy

By       Message Jean-Luc Basle     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

This strategy will not work. Salvation will not come from the United States or the affirmation that Britain is a global nation but from the recognition of the country's problems.

The relationship is "special" only from a British point of view. From an American point of view, it is special in the sense that British subservience serves America's interests, going all the way back to August 14 th , 1941 when Roosevelt and Churchill signed the Atlantic Charter. The self-determination principle included in the Charter foreshadows the dismemberment of the British Empire. Churchill sold off India to preserve Britain's independence.

In her speech, Theresa May speaks in glowing terms of the Magna Carta, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of United Nations and concludes that Britain and the United States "have a responsibility to lead" the world. True, the United Kingdom and the United States led the way in implementing the democratic ideals which govern our Western world. But, this does not give them a right, much less an "obligation" to lead the world today.

Listening to her, one wonders whether she realizes how much the world has changed. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it did look as though the world had become unipolar for a time. But, those days are gone. Russia, China, India and even the European Union do not wish to live under an American dictate, let alone a British one. Her view on radical Islamism echoes the neocon narrative which contradicts reality. The United States invaded Iraq on a fallacious pretext. France and Germany refused to join George W. Bush's "coalition of the willing".

She repeatedly uses the word "sovereignty". It's meaningless. For its defense, Britain depends on the United States through NATO. The use of its nuclear armament is constrained by an American veto. The Royal Air Force is equipped with Lockheed Martin F-35 strike aircrafts. For its economy, Britain depends on the European Union for about half its trade. Brexit may have restored Britain's "parliamentary sovereignty" but that sovereignty is illusory.

In brief, to overcome Brexit's fallouts, Theresa May is advocating a world under Anglo-Saxon leadership, and promoting Britain as a global trading nation. Her strategy collides with Donald Trump's America First policy. The president wishes to bring down the Pax America architecture which he finds costly in view of the benefits the United States derives from it. He favors a mercantile approach to trade and sees Russia as a partner whose natural resources should be profitably exploited by American corporations. He has no grand plan to lead the world. "Global" is a word absent from his lexicon.

- Advertisement -

Theresa May must take the full measure of the June 23 rd Brexit victory. She acknowledges that "those who have too often felt left behind the forces of globalisation" are rebelling, but she offers nothing to overturn their lot. In her January 17 th speech , she accedes to their immigrant regulation demands. Nothing more. This is insufficient. Britain's salvation will not come from a UK/US Free Trade Agreement as she is telling her Republican audience, but first and foremost from a recognition of the grievances of those left out of the globalizing process. Free Trade agreements, especially one with the European Union, are part of the solution but only after the grievances have been properly dealt with. This is the proper strategy.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Former Vice President Citigroup New York (retired) Columbia University -- Business School Princeton University -- Woodrow Wilson School


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Blowback: the making of an anti-US coalition

Don't poke the Russian bear

Is Russia a threat for the United States? Evidence says no.

The 2016 American Revolution

Political coup in Washington

"The United States is not a true democracy"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 