Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The role of economic disparity as the cause in border crossings

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Patrick Osio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 507714
- Advertisement -

The roots of most political problems exist where there is an economic disparity between the two divided nations. The greater the disparity, the greater the political problem. Thus when the problems are not cultural or language, rather economic disparity, it makes little difference what the names or world locations of neighboring countries. So North Korea is to China what Mexico is to the US; Lesotho is to South Africa what Mexico is to the US; Guatemala is to Mexico what Mexico is to the US, and on it goes.

When there is no economic disparity, the political problems between countries are mostly based on historical issues, commercial rivalries and in modern times, environmental issues. The economic disparity between the peoples of Canada and the US is of little consequence thus the political problems based on the border as a dividing line were, prior to the 9/11 terrorist attack, for the most part non existent, though there are Canadians living and working illegally in the US, as well as US citizen working illegally in Canada, and arguments regarding environmental protection or lack thereof.

Along the US-Mexico border the situations is dramatically different. . . Unskilled or semi-skilled factory workers in the US earn $16.30 an hour; in Mexico $1.13. A US skilled factory worker earns $21.90 an hour; in Mexico $2.79. An office building janitor in the US earns $9.37 an hour; in Mexico $0.87. A US store clerk earns $8.91 an hour; in Mexico $1.67. A US plumber earns $28.97 an hour; in Mexico $3.50.

How long do workers in the above job examples have to work for some basic staples like: half-gallon milk; 10-tortilla pack; 1-lb butter; 1-lb Cheddar cheese; 1.42-liter corn oil; 1-lb potatoes; 1-whole chicken; 1-dozen eggs? The US factory worker: 1-hour 45-minutes - Mexican worker: 9-hours 16-minutes . . .

For millions of Mexicans their earnings, if they have jobs, do not provide sufficient income to provide the basic necessities to support a family, so they cross the political line without official permission in search of economic opportunity, and most find it rather easily. Due to the historical massive numbers crossing, though the numbers eased in the last few years, a political problem has been created in the US exhibited by tense dislike of Mexican people in some regions of the US.

The economic disparity in wages coupled with job availability in the US are the root problems of the political problem between the US and Mexico. So what does America, the country made great by immigrants, propose doing to solve the root problems? Build fences and militarizes the border; declare those desperate souls felons, famously advocated by now President-elect Donald Trump describing them as criminals and rapists; criminalize aiding them in any way; deny their children education; prohibit renting them shelter and classify them as terrorists all to ease the American conscience while avoiding facing the reality of the nation's broken immigration system.

- Advertisement -

A significant segment of the US population, supported by a great number of Republican elected officials, clamor for complete border security before considering immigration reform.

This argument lends itself to accusations of racism due to the concentration of such efforts are to take place only along the 2000 mile US-Mexico border without consideration to the 4000 mile border between the US and Canada. Further there is no definition or benchmark as to what is border security. Does it mean total non-illegal crossings? Does it include the complete stopping drug smuggling, which has nothing to do crossers looking for work?

The further problem causing accusations of racism is the use of the number of illegal immigrants in the US tending to place the total as coming from Mexico and Central America. There are educated estimates indicating the presence of 11.5-million illegal immigrants used by politicians mostly always in conversations regarding the southern border. But the fact is that of the 11.5-million around 5-million are from countries other than those in our southern western hemisphere. They are from a multitude of other countries including from Europe, Asia and Africa, including the Middle East.

Additionally discussions on stopping illegal immigration does not include arrivals through airports and sea ports as well as those gaining access to and arriving through Canada.

In short, as long as political hypocrisy and racism are part of the debate the issue will continue to fester and drive more wedges between our people and those of other countries, who are not fooled by our holier than thou preaching while practicing anti-immigration rhetoric regarding people of color but allowing them to work for miserable wages and poor working conditions in jobs few Americans will accept.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Former Editor of HispanicVista.com (2000 to 2010), a weekly online news magazine dealing with US-Mexico and Hispanic-American issues. Weekly columnist with HVC. Monthly columnist for the San Diego Metropolitan Magazine, The Connection, which (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The nation cannot allow a white-supremacist as Attorney General

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Patrick Osio

Become a Fan
Author 507714

(Member since Dec 14, 2016), 2 articles, 3 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The argument regarding illegal immigration has been going on since the mid 1940s. Truman attempted to get Congress to pass legislation prohibiting hiring non-documented immigrants to no avail. It was until President Reagan pushed Republicans in 1986 to pass immigration reform making hiring of undocumented workers illegal. This clause on the reform was ignored so as to allow businesses to continue hiring undocumented workers, but like good hypocritical elected officials, they blamed the illegal immigrants for the problem.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:51:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 