Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 6 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (9 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   8 comments

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The nation cannot allow a white-supremacist as Attorney General

By       Message Patrick Osio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/17/16

Author 507714
- Advertisement -

Jeff Sessions
Jeff Sessions
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

The senate will soon consider confirming Jefferson Beauregard III to the powerful post of Attorney General -- In the Nation's best interest, it is imperative his confirmation be denied.

Senator Jeff Sessions is a multi-generation Confederate style racist. The Sessions clan immigrants from England, mostly concentrated themselves in South and North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama since the latter 1700s. Over a few generations they learned the ways of mistreating slaves; believing they were not human; mere property to be used at the will and whim of owners. Today this behavior is recognized by its name -- racism, bigotry and crimes against humanity and now, hate crimes. But people harboring the dislike or even hatred for a non-white race, and some religions this was not racism -- it was (in many circles, still is) normal feelings based on credo of superiority and belief of inferiority of those at the receiving end of their scorn and treatment -- the ultimate "white-supremacy" belief.

The first Jefferson Beauregard Sessions was so named during the Civil War years. Then came Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr, born 1913, followed by Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, born 1946, the third generation with the same name -- today better known as Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama.

The name Jefferson is not for Thomas Jefferson, it is for Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States; the middle name Beauregard belonged to arguably, the second most important Confederate general after Robert E. Lee. Sessions' men participated in Alabama's Confederate Army units during the Civil War. The choice of first and second names is meaningful as it reveals, since the early 1800s, the sentiment regarding the conviction to the Confederate cause of "state rights to own slaves" and subconscious belief of white supremacy.

The end of the Civil War brought to an end slave ownership, but the racism and bigotry continued, the lynching, the rapes, inhumane treatment, total segregation became a way of life. How strong racisms and bigotry was felt by the Sessions family is evidenced with the passing on for three generations the name -- from the first naming by Civil War participants, cumulating in 1946 when third generation, Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born. In the Sessions Alabama home young "Jeff," acknowledged as very intelligent, was taught verbally and through osmosis the accepted and traditional standards of racial segregation adopting its concept, but without an inkling that it was the practice of white-supremacy's racism and bigotry -- it was simply normal behavior and mind set shared by the vast majority of men and women in Southern states.

Entering politics the young white-supremacist was loose with the tongue, hurling insults and demeaning remarks at blacks and any organization whose mission it was to protect the rights of black Americans. His loose tongue cost him an appointment to a Federal judgeship as overwhelming testimony regarding his racist remarks and behavior before the Senate committee hearing his nomination denied him the post. Since then he has learned to rein in his tongue, but his feeling come out loud and clear time and time again -- he simply can't help it as belief in white-supremacy is part of his DNA.

- Advertisement -

During Trump's speech declaring his candidacy for President, he unleashed sentiments felt by many whose DNA of white-supremacy was deeply imbedded when he said the modern day politically incorrect -- Mexicans are criminals and rapists, later followed with his anti-Muslim deportation, exclusion and even death without regard to Muslims whether terrorists or not including their families, followed by the insults thrown at other minorities.

Trump's words released the white-supremacy genie in the lamp. At long last a serious and well known candidate that spoke the Sessions generations' long sentiments. Jeff Sessions III was the first Senator to embrace Trump's candidacy, and now awaits his reward -- the most powerful cabinet position as the chief law enforcement officer in the nation.

As per the governments description: "The mission of the Office of the Attorney General is to supervise and direct the administration and operation of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Bureau of Prisons, Office of Justice Programs, and the U.S. Attorneys and U.S. Marshals Service."

Imagine the power of that office in the hands of a white-supremacist?

The stakes are too high to allow this to happen. The Senate must reject his appointment

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Former Editor of HispanicVista.com (2000 to 2010), a weekly online news magazine dealing with US-Mexico and Hispanic-American issues. Weekly columnist with HVC. Monthly columnist for the San Diego Metropolitan Magazine, The Connection, which (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The nation cannot allow a white-supremacist as Attorney General

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

Patrick Osio

Become a Fan
Author 507714

(Member since Dec 14, 2016), 1 articles, 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

One must read the governments description regarding the mission of the Attorney General's office as the head of the Justice Department and the number of people he can place throughout the country --- it is downright scary if the head is a white supremacist and places others who adhere to his own views.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 4:46:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 3 fans, 114 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Patrick Osio:   New Content

I used to watch C-Span a lot to learn the workings in the Senate. This hateful gnome, Jeff Sessions, always gave me the creeps. They don't get any whiter than this small insect. He's the perfect clue to what's going down in the good ol' US of A.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 5:28:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 75 fans, 112 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1199 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Yes, the race-baiting really worked wonders for the Democrats in this election, why not just stick with the identity politics and put the down payment on future losses in 2018 and 2020.

Get a clue folks. if you want to be a legitimate opposition party then it's time to burn the Clinton-Obama era Democratic party to the ground and start over.

Why not take back putting the American worker first? It was Hillary's choice to take a crap on the white working class voters in the Rust Belt that sealed her doom, isn't it time for the Dems to return to their roots and appeal to these folks?

Stupid question, they would rather engage in red-baiting.

The neocon parasite has now fully infected the Democratic party host.... good luck.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 11:13:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Patrick Osio

Become a Fan
Author 507714

(Member since Dec 14, 2016), 1 articles, 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content
Donn Marten - is seems to me that you missed a very important part of the election --- Trump lost the popular vote by over 2.5 million votes --- in the next midterm elections there will not be the Electorate College to save Trump's party --- if as most people suspect Trum is going to fall flat on his face in his governance, or rather, lack of governance ability, there is a strong possibility that the pendulum will swing away from the GOP and then your cry will be as above but directed to the GOP.... so quit crowing about something that has not happened yet.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:54:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 75 fans, 112 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1199 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Patrick Osio:   New Content

Sorry, the Electoral College is the law of the land and I can't recall any whining about it before the Dems blew off white working class Rust Belt voters and lost the election.

I also don't see much chance of a Dem rebound in 2018 as they have shown that they have learned zilch from their defeat.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:21:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Jackie Feazell

Become a Fan
Author 43956

(Member since Jan 20, 2010), 2 fans, 194 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content
I can't see how your comment is relevant to the article.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:26:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 75 fans, 112 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1199 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Jackie Feazell:   New Content

Let me simplify it for you. Race baiting had diminishing returns once Dems began to overplay the race card. People just aren't buying that product anymore.

Now everyone who doesn't agree with you is a Russian spy....nice.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:24:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 10 fans, 17 articles, 1 quicklinks, 557 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

He is a disgusting wormy little creature - race baiting or not.

The facts are superfluous here.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:56:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 