- Advertisement -



Florence Williams

(image by Sue Barr) License DMCA Details



My guest today is science writer, Florence Williams, a contributing editor at Outside Magazine who also writes for National Geographic, The New York Review of Books, Slate, Mother Jones, O, The Oprah Magazine, and Bicycling.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome to OpEdNews, Florence. The New York Times Book Review makes a list each year of the top 100 notable books for fiction, poetry and nonfiction. Your first book, Breasts, a natural and unnatural history [2012] made that list for nonfiction. While it's extremely well-written and shot through with humor, the topic is a serious one and often quite upsetting. Were you caught off guard by this high level of recognition, especially first time out?

Florence Williams: Well, as an environmental journalist, I'm pretty used to writing things and watching them go bump against the floor. This is science journalism after all, and as you mention, the topics can get depressing. But this topic is BREASTS! So I figured it would get more attention than the usual clean air act story. I tried hard to think in new, original ways, and the idea of looking at a body part through an environmental lens was pretty fresh. So it was really gratifying to see that get some attention and become part of a larger conversation about health, pollution, culture, feminism and the environment.

JB: Why breasts for your first book? When breasts are frequently seen as little more than sex objects, were you afraid you wouldn't be taken seriously?

- Advertisement -

FW: Maybe I went into it naively, but as someone who always took breasts seriously, I didn't think it would be weird. I got the idea for writing the book when I found out there were toxic industrial pollutants rising exponentially in American breast milk, and I wrote an article about that for the New York Times Magazine. I never came at it as a breasts-are-titillating topic. It only became a little more engaged with that as the book came out, and all these morning radio shows wanted me on for some laughs (as well as a few moments of sobriety). That was kind of a surprise to me, actually. I guess there are still a lot of adolescent brains doing talk radio...But I think I was still able to get some good points across, I hope.

Scientists now believe that the primary biological function of breasts is to make men stupid. ~Dave Barry

JB: I'm sure, for whatever the initial reason, the book has generated a good bit of interest. And there's a lot that is important to talk about. Why are breasts like the canary in the mineshaft?

FW: Breasts are uniquely sensitive to the world around us because they are built to converse with the body and the world. They are filled with estrogen and progesterone sensors that tell the breast tissue when to develop at puberty and when to start growing the dairy machinery during each cycle and then more so in pregnancy. Those receptors, unfortunately, also pick up compounds that mimic estrogen, like a whole bunch of plastic molecules and pesticides. As organs, they are also supremely fatty, and a lot of compounds, like flame retardants, are fat loving. Breasts kind of soak them up. Of course breasts are also uniquely vulnerable to breast cancer, which continues to kill 40,000 American women a year, so they are worth taking a close look at.

- Advertisement -



Florence Williams and Mary Beth Kirchner, co-creators of the Breasts Unbound audio series on Audible Channels

(image by courtesy of Florence Williams) License DMCA Details



JB: So, it's a mixed bag. Breast milk in many cases is seriously contaminated by elements in our environment. But there are also immense benefits within breast milk. Can you talk about that uneasy balance a bit?

FW: Sure. I believe breasts are these exquisitely, brilliantly evolved organs, because they create the perfect food for human infants - it's the only food on the planet designed just to benefit humans. It's so good at this that it also prepares the human gut to colonize the most beneficial mix of microbacteria, a mix that will set us up for optimal health over a lifetime. So breasts - and their milk - are more important to protect than ever. The milk has actually been very helpful to scientists in terms of identifying and understanding bio-burden pollutants, because you can test it easily and non-invasively. All these things are tied together. Breasts force us to look at them across disciplines, and that's what I was trying to do with the book: bring together medicine and culture and biology and evolution.

JB: There are so many people who suffer from mild to serious gut issues, you would think that breastfeeding would be a natural recommendation. As old a practice as it is, breastfeeding is not universally done in the US and in fact, you write that many women have a very hard time with it. Why is that?

FW: Breastfeeding is universally recommended at this point. Six months in the US and a year in Europe, so that's a big deal. The problem of course is that we don't support those recommendations through policy in this country. Zero maternity leave or very short maternity leave, lack of public comfort with the practice, lack of workplace facilities to pump, freely distributed and heavily marketed formula, all of these things make it challenging to meet the recommendations here. In the U.S. as well, many women have trouble making enough milk, and scientists are exploring what might be going on there, including pollution, which appears to alter the development of the gland early in life.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4