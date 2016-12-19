Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The Strategy That May Have Cost Hillary Rodham Clinton the Election

Secretary Clinton Briefs the Press on Capitol Hill
Secretary Clinton Briefs the Press on Capitol Hill
Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 19, 2016: Because the opposite of hope is hopelessness and despair, liberals and progressives need to avoid catastrophizing as a result of Donald J. Trump's decisive electoral victory in the 2016 presidential election, winning 306 of 538 electoral votes. To be sure, the Trump administration is not going to be conservatism lite. For this reason, progressives and liberals should brace themselves for the onslaught that is to come under President Trump.

Trump emerged with close electoral victories in Florida (29 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20), Michigan (16), and Wisconsin (10). President Barack Obama won each of those four states both in 2012 and 2008. But former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was not able to win those four states in 2016, even though she won the popular vote overall -- 48.1% to Trump's 46.0%. She won Minnesota (10), Colorado (9), and Nevada (6) by narrow margins.

Of the people who voted in the 2016 presidential election, 81% of white evangelical Protestants voted for Trump. But only 16% voted for Hillary, a life-long Methodist.

Roman Catholics in general voted for Trump (52%), with 45% voting for Hillary. But 60% of white Catholics voted for Trump. However, in 2012, 50% of Catholics voted for Obama, who supports legalized abortion in the first trimester, as does Hillary. Because of the anti-abortion zealotry of certain evangelical Protestants and Catholics, journalists understandably refer to legalized abortion in the first trimester as a "hot button" issue. (Disclosure: I support legalized abortion in the first trimester, and I voted for Hillary.)

As we might expect, white voters were among the voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the four key states that Hillary lost to Trump by a narrow margin. If we lump white evangelical Protestants together with white Catholics, we see that they made up at least half of the voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the three states that together enabled Trump to surpass 270 electoral votes.

See Daniel Cox's "White Christians Side with Trump" online at the Public Religion Research Institute.

Surprise, surprise! Hillary had no outreach to evangelical Protestants and Catholics. But Obama did -- and so did Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Granted, Obama won only a modest percentage of their votes. But at least he asked for their votes, as did Trump.

See Michael Wear's "Why Did Obama Win More White Evangelical Vote than Clinton" in the Washington Post (dated November 22, 2016) and Ruth Graham's "Why Hillary Clinton Bombed with White Evangelical Voters" online at Slate Magazine (dated December 15, 2015).

Your guess is as good as mine as to why Hillary did not reach out to those religious voters. According to Cox, evangelical Protestants make up more than a quarter of the electorate and Catholics, slightly less than a quarter. In the end Hillary's strategy of not reaching out to those voters was not wise -- it may have cost her the election.

No doubt Hillary will continue to scapegoat Vladimir Putin for the Russian hacking certain email messages and FBI Director James Comey for his two interventions late in the campaign regarding the FBI's investigation of her emails.

Of course, Hillary is not the charismatic campaigner that Obama is. Perhaps she would not have won even the modest percentage of the white Christian votes that Obama won. But her lack of outreach effort surely did not help her in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the three key states that Trump won be a narrow margin.

So to avoid over-reacting to Trump's decisive electoral victory, progressives and liberals should not overlook Hillary's lack of outreach to white Christian voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

 

www.d.umn.edu/~tfarrell
Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD).
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior.

Thomas Brown

Absolutely. She lost an election Taylor made for Democrats that had a true progressive change message. I think the hacking and leaking did lily cost us the election but the point us it should never had been this close with any other candidate. I voted for her especially when she did seem willing to adopt some Bernie proposals but not enough of us trusted her. We can't let this railroading of a candidate ever again. Shame on democrats for running the party like republicans and without the same conviction republicans do despite its nonsensical ideology.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:40:22 PM

Eric Arnow

The great investigator, Mike Ruppert, said after 911, 'those playing a rigged game (the political class in the USA) get STUPID!' The Demo leadership has rigged the System, going back at least as far as 1944, when they ousted social democrat Henry Wallace. Repubs have been both stupid and cunning. Both pursue stupid, self destructive policies, but pursuer of war with Russia is more stupid, so she thought cunning would win again. Her pseudo left positions didn't fool enough people.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:16:30 PM

John Ervin

HRClinton "lost" for none of the various theories fronted, but for one.

The results were "manufactured consent" in its most literal form: narrow victories that were pre.arranged by the Wall Street Mob and its charade as a CIA + ALLIES black op, to wit, minutely micro.managed systemic electronic rigging in the key states, meant to look close, but organized for quite a while.

Many people knew a Trump "Presidency" was a foregone conclusion for months, the rest was just a dog and pony show.

The difference from 2004, Kerry actually threw the Election for his Skull & Bonester co-frat-brat.

This time, Hillary was the last to know, probably by virtue of the glass ceiling, and non.admittance to the Boyz Inner Sanctum, aka The Tomb of Tombs.

2016 Presidential Erection: The Biggest Ponzi Show on Earth.

Meet the new boss, worthy of Ponzi himself: the Orange Jack O'Lantern. Place him on the desk in the centre of The Big Round Room and stick a candle in him.

He's just filling space while they carry out the most miserable endgame of all serial hucksters: that last and final financial instrument of bankruptcy, Ponzi Scheme, at our Treasury doors.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:36:58 PM

John Ervin

Another fact overlooked her, Clinton has a popular vote tally, as of now, that is just shy of Obama's 2012 popular vote by less than one tenth of a per cent. That's not really underperforming. Her final tally is basically a twin of his. The rest was in the rigging.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:52:21 PM

Frank Inbun

It's not who votes , but who counts the votes that matters.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:41:01 AM

BFalcon

Hillary Clinton lost because she was an unimpressive candidate of the establishment, with a number of scandals in the past and a notoriously bad campaigner, impressing almost nobody.

And because president Obama made his presidency to look unimpressive and squandered our enthusiasm for him. The last straw was still pushing for TPP during the election.

In short, Democrat did not produce the right idea for the country so the voters went along with the wrong idea but the idea nevertheless.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:25:05 PM

Bill Johnson

Egads! More democrats in complete denial! Strategy was not the main reason for the democrats massive loss this time.

Hitlery lost mainly for two reasons:

1)Americans have rejected the democrat party platform, hence the Republican president, the Republican Congress, the Republican Senate, and soon to be the Republican Supreme Court for decades to come.

Americans REJECTED democrat party platform plain and simple. So it was the progressive unAmerican progressive anti-American platform that got kicked to the curb!

Message to progressives... try supporting the hard working American citizens for once rather than a bunch of freeloading illegal alien criminals, and freeloading welfare recipients who need to be put to work.

What democrats have done is to support everyone but hard working Americans. In fact, democrats have demonized the 90 plus million hard working Americans while at the same time sticking their grubby hands into their pockets to pay for the 110 million or so freeloaders of this country. So there is a huge democrat problem right there. Democrats demonize the hard working Americans as racists and deplorable, but keep on paying for all those freeloaders the democrats want the hard working Americans to pay for and buy their votes for the democrat party! A huge fail this time around. Kicked to the curb so get the message.

2)Your candidate Hitlery Clinton is scum of the earth. She is a horrible person inside and out. Evil to the core. No morals. No ethics. Not one shred of decency in her.

So right there are the two main reasons democrats lost big time. Party platform and satan for a candidate.

Americans made the right choice. Donald Trump is president BECAUSE of democrats making the wrong choices on this soil. Look in the mirror for where to put the blame.

Good strategy or bad strategy is irrelevant when you try and sell a bad rotten product that is rejected.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:27:13 PM

911TRUTH

I started watching the TV show 'Mad Men' recently. Nixon hired this ad agency during the 1960 campaign. In one scene, an ad man suggested using JFK's womanizing to help with the women vote. Don Draper, the main character, completely disagreed saying that doing that would actually help JFK with women. He didn't explain why. I found that completely fascinating.

Trump knew exactly what he was doing to gain the female vote and Hillary fell for it, hook, line and sinker by constantly bashing him for his womanizing. I even have a theory that Trump leaked that 10 year old bus video.

And this typical female Trump voter didn't hurt, either.

Pic

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:22:21 PM

Kenneth Morris

I totally agree, and I saw this when the first speech Clinton gave after winning the nomination was to Planned Parenthood (and a speech in which she mentioned abortion some 20 times).

With you and her, I'm pro-choice, but this speech was sheer political folly. Clinton ALREADY had those votes, so all the speech accomplished was to allow her to gloat while highlighting a wedge issue easily used against her.

Worse, while a speech like this could have been worked in somewhere, it wasn't accompanied by any other speeches that spoke to the concerns of the white guys who carry lunch boxes to work and go to church on Sundays. Many of these guys are actually willing to vote for a pro-choice candidate and aren't opposed to a woman breaking the glass ceiling, but they also want policy promises that speak to their concerns. Clinton provided not one such policy promise and for the most part didn't talk to them at all.

Then she called those guys "deplorables."

It was simply a spectacularly lousy campaign, reeking of arrogance. And go figure, she even lost it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:11:43 AM

Lois Gagnon

Hillary lost because of her own arrogance and the party leadership's hubris. They had a winning candidate in Bernie and chose to sabotage his campaign in favor a deeply flawed candidate.

When power brokers become too insulated from the people whose lives they affect, sooner or later those people take their chances with whoever is peddling something different, even is it's based on BS.

In short, the Clintons and their DLC third way neoliberal politics finally caught up with them. Too bad they still refuse to come to terms with that reality. We are all going to pay the price for their abandonment of the middle class and poor.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:35:01 AM

John Jonik

Did the Democrat party not know that, for ages, "Hillary" was pretty much a hated and ridiculed entity in much of the country, especially the parts that listen to Fox "news" etc.?
The Dems waved an aggravating red flag, probably seen by many as A Finger, in the face of many people in the country.
Why pick a candidate with such a ready-made mass opposition? Another, even obscure Democrat might have done better. Sanders, of course, was not so vilified, if at all, and was widely liked even out in the "homeland" for his version of "anti government (as usual)". On the other hand, and ironically, Trump's "anti government" (anti public control of its own affairs) plans, if enacted, will harm just about all of his voters. Swell.

Ah, but Sanders would not continue the Clinton-supported, obscenely costly, and just plain obscene US Military assaults on so much of the world, would have worked to make Public Health Care actually public instead of a cash-cow for Big Insurance, Pharms and Wall Street, and so forth...so he, arguably a shoe-in winner (especially over the ridiculous likes of Trump), was pushed out by militarist-corporatist "status quo" powers in the Dem party...perhaps illegally.

Let's hope that the idea of "it has to get worse before it gets better" will apply to the Trump administration. Could be another "never again" moment in history.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:45:20 AM

S. Juniper

It is hard to believe that "reaching out" to white evangelicals would have made much difference at all.

It should be pretty clear by now that one of her biggest mistakes (confirmed by internal emails disclosed by Wikileaks) was boosting Trump by focusing on him, thinking him the easiest potential candidate to beat.

Bernie and Trump appealed to much the same people, NOT to entirely different groups. There was major overlap strikingly visible in the Rust Belt. Note that some 42% of Trump votes came from people who were mainly opposed to Hillary, whereas 54% of Hillary votes came from people who feared Trump. Most of both these groups would most likely have gone to Bernie, who would have trounced Trump.

I would also lay serious blame on cowardly Democratic insiders, from Warren and Barbara Lee to Jerry Brown, who did not support Bernie strongly and early on. to say nothing of the disgusting Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi.

Well, looking at the bright side, maybe this will be a wake-up call for real progressives to stop sniping at each other and start working together for real change. And, PLEASE, spare me the pleas for $3 donations and to click on pathetic, impotent online petitions!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:31:59 PM

