Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Russian connection: 70 Electors demand of Director of National Intelligence info on links of Trump/Russia

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/18/16

On Monday, 10 bipartisan Electors sent an urgent l etter the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. In the letter, the Electors ask him to reveal any investigations taking place regarding the Russian government's involvement in our U.S. elections. By Tuesday there were over 50 Elector signature." Today, there are 54 and growing, including some Republicans.

As of Saturday, The FBI just announced that they agree with CIA findings that cyberattacks by the Russian government were intended to help elect Donald Trump as President of the United States.

And now over 70 Electoral College members across the nation are demanding that U.S. intelligence officials brief Electors on any possible investigations into Russian government connections to Donald Trump BEFORE they vote next Monday.

Last night, the office of Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he still was not planning to brief Electors before they vote Monday - It is worth remembering that Clapper committed high crimes by lying to Congress. "At the tail end of a rare open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 12, 2013, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked National Intelligence Director James Clapper whether intelligence officials collect data on Americans.

Clapper responded "No, sir," and, "Not wittingly."In the following months, a series of news stories fueled by leaks from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed that wasn't the case. Reports showed the government was collecting and storing bulk metadata of American phone records, and had methods for capturing a vast amount of email and Internet data as well."

Short version: Clapper lied to Congress and the American People and now, while admitting Russia intervened for Trump in the election, he is refusing to brief the electors to allow them to make an informed choice.

If his first lie was treason, this new decision is treason on steroids.

The REAL Treason
The REAL Treason
(image by KAZVorpal)
Note that small conservative states have 3 1/3 times more votes, per voters, than where most people live. Minority rule = dictatorship. This is the only way tthat losers in the general election can be declared the winner: it is a model of tyranny, designed as such by the slave owning oligarchs who invented the Electoral College.

If Clapper is able to present compelling evidence of the links between Trump and Russia, it will overturn the planned overturn by the Electoral College of the actual results of the recent election, which Trump lost by nearly 3 million. Now he and his supporters, fearing that his coup will be derailed, are saying that accusations of Russian intervention is a lie...but one he invited. The counter-evidence is that Trump asked Russia publicly to intervene and the FBI and CIA now both admit that Russia did intervene to help Trump....but No! Clapper won't brief the Electoral College because.......Trump hasn't been sworn in yet!

Intelligence Analyst Eviscerates Trump, Russian Influence in His ...
Intelligence Analyst Eviscerates Trump, Russian Influence in His ...
(image by alternet.org)
Let's begin with Trump's original crime: "

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails." DT

That is a violation of the Logan Act, a 200-year-old act which states:

"Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. "

What is the Logan Act of 1799?
What is the Logan Act of 1799?
(image by buzzle.com)

The Trump team defended this criminal act by claiming it was a joke. If you joke on a TSA line where national security is involved, you get pulled out of line and investigated. This is what is going on now. But was it a joke?

Russia seems to have been listening.

" "We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College."

-- Donald Trump on Sunday, December 11th, 2016 in an interview on "Fox News Sunday

His propaganda chief Kelley Conway stated " "306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic")

Landslide Technology :: Three Capes Scenic Loop Landslide Mitigation
Landslide Technology :: Three Capes Scenic Loop Landslide Mitigation
(image by landslidetechnology.com)

These lies are refuted by the facts: 40 races had larger electoral margins; 12 had fewer. Trump's margin is not historic but near the bottom.

With 70 ectors signing the letter to have Clapper present to them his "high confidence" evidence, how many are needed to "steal" the election from Trump? One way to win is to refuse to inform the Electoral College. Done!

Trump won the vote in states with 306 electoral votes. If 37 Republican electors reject him, he'd fall below the 270-vote threshold necessary to become president, sending the election to the House of Representatives for a January vote. This would not throw the victory to Clinton but to the Republican chosen by the House. Many would savor dumping Trump and choosing a mainstream Republican.


So how many Republicans signed the letter? Most are Democrats but a handful are Republicans (many of whom have grave doubts about Trump and many of whom are not bound by law to vote for Trump (only in 14 states he won is elector "faithfulness" required. ) The number signing has gone from 10 to 50 and now to 70 and growing.

The 70 signers (so far) are not the same as the GOP leaders who rejected Trump earlier:

Trump Tower
Trump Tower
(image by m01229)

he new Ministry of Truth


Fifty of the nation's most senior Republican national security officials... have signed a letter declaring that Donald J. Trump "lacks the character, values and experience" to be president and "would put at risk our country's national security and well-being."

James-Clapper-2015
James-Clapper-2015
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))

James Clapper lied to Congress about mass spying. Now he is refusing to brief the Electoral College. The only further lying he should be permitted is lying in state.

Mr. Trump, the GOP officials said would be the most reckless president

in American history."

But clearly, many Republicans would be tempted to dump Trump and choose someone in the House, where the Republican establishment rules. But without the briefing, no such considerations will be undertaken. Where does that leave us?

I Asked You, Tyee Reader, Is My Generation Screwed? | The Tyee
I Asked You, Tyee Reader, Is My Generation Screwed? | The Tyee
(image by thetyee.ca)

If Clapper (who famously lied to a Congressional Hearing) is able to present strong evidence, it will pull over many more than the 54 signers to throw the decision into the House where perhaps Paul Ryan or Kasich would then be elected.

Those who are criticizing presenting the evidence can't have it both ways. They say "There is no evidence" and then say: "The attempt to change the vote of the Electoral College (which exists to change the vote of the electorate) is an attempted coup." Ah the ironies .................. derailing a coup is a coup!

The public can support this attempt to stop the Trump coup by signing petitions, thanking signers, etc. We must resist, not for Clinton, but for democracy. We cannot let one man, the proven liar Clapper, pull the wool over our eyes....again!

Nothing Is Written In Stone
Nothing Is Written In Stone
(image by Pixabay: SBM)

What is Gonorrhoea / Clap ?
What is Gonorrhoea / Clap ?
(image by 19andover.co.uk)

Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about oral sex, a vital national security issue at the time. James Clapper lied about spying on 320 million Americans, but this High Crime will go down in history as no more signficant than a greenish discharge from a powerful prick. Clapper will no doubt be given a Medal of Honor by President-Select Trump.

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

Trump is right about critical issues to the Left, and he is winning!

Part 1: Poverty and Crime: "We can hire half the poor to kill the other half."

The Write In: : How Sanders Can Win...with our help (he aint gonna win without it)

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

Deena Stryker

Author 23276
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2652 comments, 10 diaries


  New Content

"...with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof,"

I don't see how this applies to so-called Russian interference in the US election.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 2:50:55 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Deena Stryker:

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably fbe rewarded mightily by our press."


This invites at attack on our election, a clear violation of the Logan Act. The reason Trump made this request was he knew he needed more ammo if he was to defeat Clinton.


The purpose of the Logan Act was to keep private citizens (which Trump was at the time) from interfering from US/foreign relations. Trump does not address hackers but
Russia, the nation. He is asking the Russian government to help him beat Clinton, and both the CIA and FBI now admit that they did. The problem is that Clapper, the man who lied tto us all about spying on us, refuses to brief the Electoral College so they may make an informed choice. Clinton lost ground after Comey intervened, now Trump will win because the recounts have been stymied and because the NSI Director refuses to brief the EC. All this would end if we had direct democracy, which most people support but which is made nearly impossible to implement because of the 2/3 majority needed and the usefulness of the EC for those who lose elections but seek power, 2 of our last 3 Presidents have lost the election but taken power (or will). The result of ruling wihtout consent is catastrophe, as even Hobbes in his defense of absolute power foresaw when he said even a Monarch needs consent of the governed; otherwise he cannot rule.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 3:26:50 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
David William Pear

Author 500873
Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1690 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Dale, let's think for a moment about the unintended consequences which could be quite bad.

First, if the EC rejects Trump and it goes to the House, then who are they going to pick? Would a President Pence, or President Cruz or President McCarthy be preferable?

Second, it is a big mistake for progressives to take Republican-neocon propaganda and turn it on its head to tar the opposition. I am talking about bashing Putin, Russia and stirring up more animosity among the American people towards Russia. Animosity that plays into the neocon-warmongers that would further the probability of a disastrous war. This mistake was made with Iraq and look how that turned out:

During the George W H Bush presidency the democrats constantly beat up George that he didn't finish the job of Iraq War-1...that Saddam was still in power...it was a major campaign theme that the Clinton-1 campaign used to take the glow off of Bush-1's war victory with the American people. Look what that ended up leading to.

That lead to the public acceptance that "Saddam had to go" and Clinton-1 signed the Iraq Liberation Act to the delight of neocons. It was that act the Bush-2 used to justify and legalize the Iraq War-2.

Do we really want to keep stirring the anti-Russian propaganda that could lead to the annihilation of the world in order to achieve a short-term goal of defeating Trump?

Third, if there is truth to Russia "interfering" with our election fraud and Trump violating the Logan Act with Russia, then let's enforce it against all foreign powers, including Israel. What about all the Representatives that have dual citizenship with Israel. What about all the AIPAC money, where it comes from and who directs it. I would imagine that Israel of any foreign country agonized more and spent more money and bought more influence than any other country on interfering with US elections.

Fourth, of course the whole world is interested in who the president of the US will be. Probably as many if not more wanted Hillary than Trump. The Democrats $1 billion did not come from individual contributions from individuals sending in $25 bucks each.

Fifth, Hillary stole the nomination from Sanders. The pilfered emails are evidence of the conspiracy of the DNC. Where is that outrage, investigation, reform and consequences? Let's not shoot the messenger which was WikiLeaks. Some progressives are even accusing Assange of being an "international criminal"...we should be celebrating WikiLeaks and all leakers that shine daylight on corruption and wrongdoing. Assange, Snowden, Bradley, etc need protection. There are too few of them.

Sixth, Americans should develop some empathy now for all the countries that the US is constantly meddling in to corrupt their elections, color revolutions, regime changes, coups and armed rebellions. This should be a good learning opportunity that it is no legal, moral, friendly or nice to interfere in the internal politics of other countries. Progressives and peace activists should be calling out the hypocrisy.

Seventh, we may be looking at a Constitutional crisis and even blood in the street. Personally, I want to save my blood in the street for the anti-Trump, anti-fascist and anti-war protests and civil disobedience that a President Trump will create.

Eighth, when the revolution comes we have to make sure that it is not stolen from us by the same old corrupt Democrats and their oligarchs.

Ninth, for a political revolution to be successful in changing the values of the US we need to be building a third and maybe forth, and fifth party. There is nothing sacred about a two party system.

Tenth, the un-patriotic acts should be repealed, respect for the Bill of Rights affirmed, and needed reforms made to he U.S. Constitution. The government must be restrained from keeping secrets from the American people for "national security" when it is really to lie, cover up corruption and conduct illegal conspiracies. The files of past secrets should be made public, such as JFK, MLK, RFK, 911, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, torture, spying, and all the other secrets that have been kept from the American people that have nothing to do with "national security".

What do you think?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 6:48:03 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (12+)
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 161 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to David William Pear:
I think it is very well thought out and I agree 100% with your conclusions. Pyrrhic victory would be an understatement vis a vis the potential for hundreds of thousands of war dead. It always surprises me how american civilians are so cavalier regarding the consequences of "foreign affairs" policy as if it exists in a parallel universe absent the laws of mortality like a board game.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 7:21:30 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to David William Pear:

David, my understanding is that the EC could throw the selection to the House, which could only choose among those with electoral votes. This means that only someone who ran (let's say Kasich or Cruz) could have an elector vote for them. This would then allow, if no one gets 270 votes, the House to choose either Clinton (hardly), Trump, or the 3d candidate. Since Ryan did not run, he could not be chosen.

The likely 3d person would be Kasich, who did run and thus could be given an electoral vote, and is more acceptable to the Republican establishment than Trump. I don't think this scenario would more disruptive than a President who rules without consent, which always leads to disaster.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:28:54 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:

All this trouble for Kasich, my friend?

Remember, Trump is not a true Republican.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:11:12 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to BFalcon:
I am just reporting on the possibilities: Trump wants to be Dictator and his advisors want to bomb Iran, starting WWIII. Like tens of millions of America, I am very afraid of his choice of Wall St billionaires (=CIA) and generals to run the show. His approval is 40%.....he cannot rule with consent so he will rule with lies and threats and, finally, as all illegitimate rulers do, violence. The prototype was the ritual beating of protesters at his rallies. His first act even before being selected by the EC was to tell the Energy Dept to give him the names of those who supported regulations to address climate change, which he has said is a Chinese hoax. He could not wait to initiate his rule with a chilling example of McCarthyite intidmidation.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:57:19 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:

I am worried, my friend, but not desperate.

Trump is unpredictable, we don't know how bad he will be. I don't believe that he is crazy, so he can be stopped.

At this stage no candidate has a real consent to rule so let us live with what we have and do what we can.

A good advice I once read (paraphrased from memory):


Do what is right.

If you don't know what is right do what is legal.

If you don't know what is legal do what is customary.

If you don't know what is customary do what you want.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:45:08 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to BFalcon:

"Forty-four percent say they would be afraid if Clinton, the former secretary of state, is elected, far less than the 56 percent who say the same of Trump. He's viewed more unfavorably than favorably by a 61 percent to 34 percent margin, and more say their unfavorable opinion of the New Yorker is a strong one than say the same of Clinton, 50 percent to 44 percent." A September poll by AP/Gfk


The danger is that those who rule without consent must rely on violence, intimidation, and lies. The customary response in Germany to the Nazi threat was the "inner migration" whereby people escape reality, which only made it more powerful.


The only candidate who had consent was Sanders, who was trashed by the DNC. It is clear that Clinton has more consent than Trump, and the more the better.


I do not excuse Trump's dangers by trashing Clinton, who is history now. The job now is to resist Trump's authoritarian rule, to restrain his war hawks, to call out his hypocrisy in putting Wall St (as under Bush) in charge of the economy. Keep in mind that Wall St is the the CIA (the Deep State's visible part), due to the revolving door since Dulles made the CIA a tool of Wall St. I recommend Kinzer's The Brothers for how this happened. Keep up the good fight, my friend.


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:20:37 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1690 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:

Dale this whole subject is really fascinating for me, but truthfully I have only skimmed the literature without detailed study.

My reading is that your are correct that "the EC could throw the selection to the House, which could only choose among those with electoral votes." But now my question is if the EC is restricted to voting only for candidates, and who qualifies as a candidate?

If it goes to the house then anyone who received even just one electoral vote is eligible. So could Bush-2, Sanders or even "Mickey Mouse" receive an electoral vote?

Apparently, if the House does not receive a majority it goes to the Senate, which has different rules?

Aside from the intellectual challenge of understanding the constitutional process, as a practical matter I still like my 10 point comment above.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:44:00 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to David William Pear:

For an elector to vote for a 3d person, that person would have to have run for President in the state represented, and the elector would have to be from a state that does not tie the hands of the electors. Improbable, but possible. Since at least 1/3 of Republicans disapprove of Trump, that makes it more likely but still improbable, given the penalties for bucking the party system that rules our politics.

In the spirit of democracy, I stand with the American People who by a strong majority want to get rid of the Electoral College and have their actual votes honored.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:06:27 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Peter Franzen

Become a Fan
Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 31 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:

QUOTE "I stand with the American People who by a strong majority want to get rid of the Electoral College" UNQUOTE.

I don't remember anyone voting to get rid of the Electoral College. Can you enlighten us?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:51:08 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1690 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:

Kasich would be the only acceptable Republican imho.

This is an education, I am not sure anybody knows for sure what the unintended consequences could be...it is interesting but I don't have the inclination to do a thorough research.

Regards.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:21:02 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to David William Pear:

You made many good points. We, along with most Americans, are disturbed and frightened by the advent of fascism in the guise of a snake oil salesman, relying on Wall St to reform Wall St, neo con war hawks to bring peace, and fascist like Bannon to make fascism acceptable.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:25:21 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to David William Pear:

Imho Kasich is worse than Trump.

One is the bull, the other snake in the grass. And he certainly has no more credibility or legitimacy.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:47:49 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 12 articles, 1165 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to David William Pear:

The only thing I would quibble about is your "Republican-neocon propaganda". As we have seen the criminal cabal is transnational and to insert Republican in place of transnational neoliberals, neocons, banksters, the corporations they own and the politicians they control leaves the sentence incomplete. Just saying as the war banking MIC cabal of both parties were in for Hillary regardless of party affiliation.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:30:34 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Author 84481

(Member since Dec 9, 2012), 2 fans, 626 comments


  New Content

Here is what we know for sure:

Someone hacked or 'leaked' embarrassing information about Clinton and her campaign.

Here is what we don't know:

Who did it?

No one is claiming anyone hacked or altered voting machines, so the issue seems to be: did airing the Democrats dirty laundry influence the election? Isn't 'transparency' a good thing?

So why were no RNC e-mails leaked? Maybe there was no 'dirt'. Or, more likely, it would have exposed a conspiracy among Establishment Republicans to derail Trump.

Clinton was the Establishment preference and the Establishment walks both sides of the political aisle.

What the hard Left can't comprehend is that Trump and Putin represent nationalistic interests and are hated by the Globalist Establishment.

The template fits.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 7:00:18 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to KurtB:

Trump has businesses in 22 nations, uses slave labor, has loans from Bank of China, Russian, Turkish, Qatar, etc investors, loans from Goldman-Sachs and was born into the ruling elite.

He has advisor Woolsey of CIA/Wall St, Wall St., billionaires to run Commerce and Treasury, Exxon CEO to run State......


Wake up: he IS the establishment, pretending to be a populist. He is a globalist oligarch creating a completion of corporate fascism, with those who own the country now running it. That is what the Establishment is: the ruling class.




Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 11:32:31 PM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
KurtB

Become a Fan
Author 84481

(Member since Dec 9, 2012), 2 fans, 626 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:

I can't dispute what you say. Trump may indeed be a Trojan horse tasked with de-railing the populist/nationalist movement. But what I do know is that Clinton told the bankers in her paid speeches (which she fought to suppress) that she favored open borders and unrestricted trade. Wikileaks exposed her deceptiveness after she had been saying the opposite in her campaign speeches to the American voters.

Only time will tell.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 2:35:15 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to KurtB:

You have been deluded. The Clinton quote, which Trump took out of context, was about trade and energy. In fact, Clinton has been a hard ass on immigration borders:


"Clinton supported 2013 legislation (which never passed) that included a path to citizenship with conditions and billions for border enforcement for new surveillance equipment and fencing along the Mexican border, as well as adding 20,000 border agents.

As a candidate, she has said she would focus on deportations for violent criminals or those who pose threats."

Does that sound like open borders for immigrants. The average undocumented immigrant in the US has been here 13 years and has US citizen children, a job, and no police record.

Here is more from the politifact analysis:


" Stephen Kelly, a Duke University public policy professor. "Given this context, and without seeing the rest of her speech, I would also guess that the 'open borders' she mentions relate to the movement of goods and capital, but not people."

Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a policy institute focused on foreign policy and national security, said that Clinton seemed to refer to something related to travel such as the Schengen Agreement, which abolished many of the European Union's internal borders.

For example, if the United States and Canada had such an agreement, that would not mean an open border for free immigration, but rather for free travel."

Politifact rated the Trump statement you are calling a fact "mostly false."

I find your conclusion fallacious, as it is based on a false premise.

Think about her record: ""Clinton supported 2013 legislation (which never passed) that included a path to citizenship with conditions and billions for border enforcement for new surveillance equipment and fencing along the Mexican border, as well as adding 20,000 border agents."

That totally contradicts the lie that she wants open border for immigrants, doesn't it?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:36:23 AM

Author 0
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
KurtB

Become a Fan
Author 84481

(Member since Dec 9, 2012), 2 fans, 626 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Hillary supported Senate bill S744, the 'comprehensive' immigration bill that held enforcement hostage to gain a blanket amnesty and massive increases in legal immigration. Enforcement, like E-Verify and a secure entry/exit visa system were promised, maybe, within 5 years.

This is the same bait-and-switch pulled on the American people in 1986 and the people weren't buying it.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:49:05 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to KurtB:   New Content

You are repeating a very biased view of bipartisan Senate bill S744, which does not give "blanket amnesty" and which most Americans support, despite your false claim they aren't buying it.

I take it you have been reading anti-immigrant propaganda to come to these false conclusions.


1. Gallup in 2015 found that "Two in three U.S. adults favor a plan to allow immigrants who are living illegally in the U.S. to remain in the country and become citizens if they meet certain requirements over time." This 2/3 goes beyond legalization to allowing a path to citizenship, which would take over 10 years, a clean police record, leaning English, fines, etc. Half of Republicans favor a path to citizenship.


It is a lie to call this "amnesty." The American people see thru this lie.


2. The Americanimmigration Counsel summarizes the bill:

"If enacted, S. 744 would require that a series of enforcement measures, or "triggers," go into effect prior to completing the legalization process. For example, although undocumented immigrants will be allowed to register for the new Registered Provisional Immigrant (RPI) program almost immediately, before those in RPI status can apply to become lawful permanent residents the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must certify that the Comprehensive Southern Border Security Strategy is deployed and operational, 700 miles of fencing is complete, 38,405 border patrol agents are deployed, and the E-Verify employment verification system is in place, among other requirements."


This is nothing like your "hostage" hysteria. There is no "blanket amnesty" at all. There are many requirements (amnesty means no requirements: all is forgiven) before the path to citizenship under the bill can occur:

1. " A waiting period. Unauthorized immigrants would be given a work permit that allows them to remain in the U.S. to work without fear of deportation. The timetable is likely to be 13 years



.That is hardly a blanket amnesty. And it is much stiffer than the Reagan program, which required only 4 years.


2. . Immigrants would have to pass a criminal background check and be literate enough in English to pass a citizenship exam. That's not blanket amnesty.


3. a fine of somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000, plus back taxes for the time they've worked without paying income taxes. This is not amnesty. This is a penalty.


4. The Senate framework makes the new green card program contingent on securing the border first. First! No hostages here!

etc.


Your entire bias is the same as that used by all fascist parties in Europe, with anti-immigation and lies about programs being widespread.


Trump played to this ultra-right bias with his Big Lies about Mexicans. See my articles for documentation of the true story of undocumented immigrants being the most law-abiding population in the nation.


The American people want immigration reform and a path to citizenship, but sadly, we are not a democracy and the Republicans have blocked any efforts to give the People want they want. Just as Hitler used the Jews, the most law-abiding and defenseless population in Germany, to scapegoat, you are using undocumented workers, who are, in my view, the salt of the earth.


The people want a path to citizenship. That is a fact. The lies you are promoting are part of the fascist anti-immigrant movement, one which if successful would lead to depression, higher prices, food rotting in the fields, and millions of US citizens forced to leave the country (the 3 million undocumented immigrant households, who have been here an average of 13 years, have 5 million US citizens among their children.


These people have the same rights as you, and forcing them to leave is just like the Nazi early plan to expell the Jews.





2.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:56:00 AM

Author 0
Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 11 fans, 17 articles, 1 quicklinks, 568 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The congress is not going to police itself.

They invited the Tan yahue to address the house in order to influence public opinion about the US/Iran nuclear program - so much for sedition and treason.

The voters certainly have no ability to police the congress.

Policing will have to be done in the context of the people having a right to choose their form of government and leaders.

The Electors should just stay home and forget about voting. Who's behalf are they voting anyway?

How can anyone possibly work inside this system with its different rules for one or the other a system that constantly works to keep us misinformed, divided from each other?

We need the military and police to stand down so that we can peacefully or otherwise sort out this mess. But that is the rub - Whom to appeal to in the MIC or wherever they are that can hold the corporatist beasts at bay rather than allow them to perform the final coup de gras?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 8:18:12 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
  New Content
The best solution is to reform the government into a parliamentary system with proportional representation. This is much more democratic and is the norm in more civilized (e.g., European) countries.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 9:28:34 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

I agree but that is all but impossible, given the high bar for fundamental change. We can start by ending the influence of Big Money in politics and repealing the Electoral College. Trump's seizing power, after losing the election, will only delay these changes, which are supported by most Americans. If we were a democracy, we would have these changes, single payer, and many other progressive changes.

But we are an oligarch, now to be ruled by a globalist oligarch and his billionaire Wall St. cronies, the leader of the US fascist movement, and the generals.


Oligarchy has become full-blown fascism, with no distinction between state power and corporate power. Only a bottom up revolt can change things.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:25:57 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
  New Content

Re the "Trump coup" that Ruff is barking about here, see this.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:09:00 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Try responding to PCR: he doesn't allow comment or dissent. He has stated we need "an authoritarian" to take on the oligarchy, which Trump has filled the White House with, including CIA, Wall ST, Big Oil, and war hawk neo cons and generals.

It's beginning to sound a lot like....................the 4th Reich. Another illegitimate ruler lying to the people....................wake up!


See my upcoming PCR article. This man calls the War for Freedom (as the slaves called it) the War of Northern Aggression, calls protesters paid stooges of Soros, calls the recount "an attempt at a coup" and ignores all the lies, contradictions, and flip-flops of Trump. He is the intellectual leader of neo-fascism in America.


Bark bark, Mike Malarky! And go ahead and try to respond to PCR: he does not allow comment, let alone dissent. He is a fascist promoting an authoritarian ruler and demonizing protest, while allowing no one to counter his outrageous lies (The American people chose Trump because.......the American People rejected Trump by 3 million votes, with 40% only approving. Those who rule without consent use force, threats, and lies to rule...and it always leads to disaster: witness: Hitler, Mussolini, Bush II..............all took power without majority consent, all led to catastrophe. Learn from history or.................................


PCR has no credibility because he is saying we need a dictator and protest is illegitimate. He allows no comment...go ahead, try to thank him for his article.


He is the intellectual spearhead of neo-fascism. Fascism: the merging of state power and corporate interests, featuring scapegoating of the defenseless (Mexicans, Muslims, etc), ultra-nationalism (Make Germany Great Again was Hitler's motto) and demonizing protest and dissent, as well as denying science (global warming is a Chinese hoax) and putting far right zealots in charge of key positions. PCR is for all this......and let's call it what it is: fascism wearing a plastic cross and wrapped in the flag, just as Sinclair Predicted 80 years ago.


Do you agree with PCR that protesters are paid stooges of Soros, that the recount was an attempt at a coup (how can declaring the winner of an election the winner be a coup?), and that a top-down revolution led by an authoritarian, is the path to peace and prosperity? By definition, a top-down revolution is a counter-revolution, for those whose power and wealth is based on the System can hardly be expected to dismantle it. In fact, Trump's economic policy of tax cuts for the rich, deregulation, and slack oversight is exactly what Bush II gave us, leading to the worst recession in 80 yrs, the only President ever to lose private sector jobs (while doubling the debt). Learn or perish.


PCR is an autocratic Confederate fascist, based on historical meaning of these terms. Why would anyone but a sheeple follow a man who does not allow dissent or comment to his "truths," which are, in reality, propaganda lies: on Nov 8, the American voters rejected Trump and in the polls, 60% do not approve of him.


Those who rule without consent are dictators, and PCR is Trump's Goebbels.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:22:23 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
I'll save my vituperation for T until 1) he becomes pres and 2) actually does something worth vituperating about. So far the worst thing I see is the CIA-MSM conspiracy (which is a crime) 1) to put Killharry in power, and failing that 2) to keep Trump out, and failing that, 3) to set the stage for preventing any friendly overtures (read "reasonable behavior") towards Russia when T takes over. I agree with Paul Roberts, Robert Parry, Ray McGovern, and Stephen Cohen, not "50 leading Republican security experts" publishing in the NYT and WaPo et al., which refuses to print anything by the authors just mentioned.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:58:05 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
Note that 3 of the 10 most read articles posted now on OEN are by Paul Craig Roberts. I don't agree with everything he says, but with most of it. So his "followers" at OEN (401 at last count) are "sheeple"?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 6:16:08 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

You are not a sheeple if you read him, but if you believe his lies you are. Do you agree that anyone who bans comment or criticism should not be given a platform on OEN? Fascists always ban criticism and dissent.

PCR has tens of millions of viewers on Russian TV and, he claims, 4 million readers in the US. He does not lack a platform; what he lacks is honesty and integrity and a willingness to allow free speech (he called protesters paid stooges of Soros)...., and in supporting the "authoritarian (his words)" Trump the Great (his term), he is acting as intellectual propagandist for the Trump strain of fascism.

Hitler was the most read author in Germany (especially after he banned Marxist literature and sent the liberals, social democrats, trade union leaders, and dissenters to the death camp built for them at Dachau in 1933. Those who criticized him, despite the bans, were beheaded.


The White rose non-violent resisters to Hitler, who also lost the election but gained power, was beheadings. The most popular of all demogogues in America was an anti-semitic, pro-Hitler fascist: "Father Coughlin, he was one of the first political leaders to use radio to reach a mass audience, as up to thirty million listeners tuned to his weekly broadcasts during the 1930s." (That is the equivalent of nearly 100 million today).

" Coughlin began to use his radio program to issue antisemitic commentary, and in the late 1930s to support some of the policies of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Emperor Hirohito." Wikipedia


Trump has demonized Mexicans, immigrants, Syrian refugees, and belittled women, the disabled, and protesters. He studied Hitler's speeches well.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:05:26 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
You are demonizing Trump the way Killharry demonized Putin, by calling him "Hitler." Shame on you. But keep it up. The more you rant, the less people will take you seriously.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:28:00 AM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
Support your accusation that I am demonizing Trump. I am reporting his indisputable lies, his contradictions, his authoritarian manners, and his choices of neo cons, Wall St. Billionaires, etc as evidence of a total merging of the state and the corporations. Your attempt to shame me fails for lack of evidence. The shame is those who believe or dismiss his lies. It is not wrong to call out lies. It is wrong to defend them. I am flagging you for ad hominem attacks.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:53:33 PM

Author 0
Donn Marten

Author 5421
Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Yes, Mr. Ruff is his own worst enemy and a leftist totalitarian as well. He has called for PCR's columns to be banned and excels in bullying and flagging the comments of those who disagree with his anti-Trump zealotry.

To me it would seem that his behavior is suspiciously like one of the members of Hillary's troll army and he is a textbook example of how many liberals and progressives have embraced Stalinist tactics with open arms.

It was when he called for Paul Craig Roberts to be banned from OEN that he revealed himself as what he truly is and he should be shunned by respectable people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:03:28 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

I have flagged your comment for false accusations and personal insults.

Not that I need to defend myself, but I have been a libertarian socialist for 50 years, a movement which rejects both private and state tyranny. The lib socialists who ran part of Spain were crushed by the totalitarian Communists working with the totalitarian Fascists.

I suspect that your inability to respond rationally to my evidence-based articles and posts leads you to attack me, now without even addressing me directly.


I urge you to stop. When you insult me, you lose.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:23:32 PM

Author 0
Author 506100

(Member since Jul 9, 2016), 10 comments


  New Content
THERE IS NO EVIDENCE IMPLICATING PUTIN. IT'S ALL A COVER-UP FOR SETH RICH'S MURDER FOR LEAKING THE DNC EMAILS.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:25:30 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Karla Kirchner:   New Content
Karla, when you YELL, I cannot hear you. You do not have access to classified information so your yelling is just noise.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:44:51 AM

Author 0
