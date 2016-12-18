- Advertisement -

On Monday, 10 bipartisan Electors sent an urgent l etter the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. In the letter, the Electors ask him to reveal any investigations taking place regarding the Russian government's involvement in our U.S. elections. By Tuesday there were over 50 Elector signature." Today, there are 54 and growing, including some Republicans.

As of Saturday, The FBI just announced that they agree with CIA findings that cyberattacks by the Russian government were intended to help elect Donald Trump as President of the United States.

And now over 70 Electoral College members across the nation are demanding that U.S. intelligence officials brief Electors on any possible investigations into Russian government connections to Donald Trump BEFORE they vote next Monday.

Last night, the office of Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he still was not planning to brief Electors before they vote Monday - It is worth remembering that Clapper committed high crimes by lying to Congress. "At the tail end of a rare open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 12, 2013, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked National Intelligence Director James Clapper whether intelligence officials collect data on Americans.

Clapper responded "No, sir," and, "Not wittingly."In the following months, a series of news stories fueled by leaks from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed that wasn't the case. Reports showed the government was collecting and storing bulk metadata of American phone records, and had methods for capturing a vast amount of email and Internet data as well."

Short version: Clapper lied to Congress and the American People and now, while admitting Russia intervened for Trump in the election, he is refusing to brief the electors to allow them to make an informed choice.

If his first lie was treason, this new decision is treason on steroids.



The REAL Treason

(image by KAZVorpal) License DMCA Details

- Advertisement -

Note that small conservative states have 3 1/3 times more votes, per voters, than where most people live. Minority rule = dictatorship. This is the only way tthat losers in the general election can be declared the winner: it is a model of tyranny, designed as such by the slave owning oligarchs who invented the Electoral College.

If Clapper is able to present compelling evidence of the links between Trump and Russia, it will overturn the planned overturn by the Electoral College of the actual results of the recent election, which Trump lost by nearly 3 million. Now he and his supporters, fearing that his coup will be derailed, are saying that accusations of Russian intervention is a lie...but one he invited. The counter-evidence is that Trump asked Russia publicly to intervene and the FBI and CIA now both admit that Russia did intervene to help Trump....but No! Clapper won't brief the Electoral College because.......Trump hasn't been sworn in yet!



Intelligence Analyst Eviscerates Trump, Russian Influence in His ...

(image by alternet.org) License DMCA Details



- Advertisement -

Let's begin with Trump's original crime: "

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails." DT

That is a violation of the Logan Act, a 200-year-old act which states:

"Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. "



What is the Logan Act of 1799?

(image by buzzle.com) License DMCA Details



The Trump team defended this criminal act by claiming it was a joke. If you joke on a TSA line where national security is involved, you get pulled out of line and investigated. This is what is going on now. But was it a joke?

Russia seems to have been listening.

" "We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College."

-- Donald Trump on Sunday, December 11th, 2016 in an interview on "Fox News Sunday

His propaganda chief Kelley Conway stated " "306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic")



Landslide Technology :: Three Capes Scenic Loop Landslide Mitigation

(image by landslidetechnology.com) License DMCA Details



These lies are refuted by the facts: 40 races had larger electoral margins; 12 had fewer. Trump's margin is not historic but near the bottom.

With 70 ectors signing the letter to have Clapper present to them his "high confidence" evidence, how many are needed to "steal" the election from Trump? One way to win is to refuse to inform the Electoral College. Done!

Trump won the vote in states with 306 electoral votes . If 37 Republican electors reject him, he'd fall below the 270-vote threshold necessary to become president, sending the election to the House of Representatives for a January vote. This would not throw the victory to Clinton but to the Republican chosen by the House. Many would savor dumping Trump and choosing a mainstream Republican.





So how many Republicans signed the letter? Most are Democrats but a handful are Republicans (many of whom have grave doubts about Trump and many of whom are not bound by law to vote for Trump (only in 14 states he won is elector "faithfulness" required. ) The number signing has gone from 10 to 50 and now to 70 and growing.

The 70 signers (so far) are not the same as the GOP leaders who rejected Trump earlier:



Trump Tower

(image by m01229) License DMCA Details



he new Ministry of Truth



Fifty of the nation's most senior Republican national security officials... have signed a letter declaring that Donald J. Trump "lacks the character, values and experience" to be president and "would put at risk our country's national security and well-being."

James Clapper lied to Congress about mass spying. Now he is refusing to brief the Electoral College. The only further lying he should be permitted is lying in state.

Mr. Trump, the GOP officials said would be the most reckless president

in American history."

But clearly, many Republicans would be tempted to dump Trump and choose someone in the House, where the Republican establishment rules. But without the briefing, no such considerations will be undertaken. Where does that leave us?



I Asked You, Tyee Reader, Is My Generation Screwed? | The Tyee

(image by thetyee.ca) License DMCA Details



If Clapper (who famously lied to a Congressional Hearing) is able to present strong evidence, it will pull over many more than the 54 signers to throw the decision into the House where perhaps Paul Ryan or Kasich would then be elected.

Those who are criticizing presenting the evidence can't have it both ways. They say "There is no evidence" and then say: "The attempt to change the vote of the Electoral College (which exists to change the vote of the electorate) is an attempted coup." Ah the ironies .................. derailing a coup is a coup!

The public can support this attempt to stop the Trump coup by signing petitions, thanking signers, etc. We must resist, not for Clinton, but for democracy. We cannot let one man, the proven liar Clapper, pull the wool over our eyes....again!



Nothing Is Written In Stone

(image by Pixabay: SBM) License DMCA Details





What is Gonorrhoea / Clap ?

(image by 19andover.co.uk) License DMCA Details



Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about oral sex, a vital national security issue at the time. James Clapper lied about spying on 320 million Americans, but this High Crime will go down in history as no more signficant than a greenish discharge from a powerful prick. Clapper will no doubt be given a Medal of Honor by President-Select Trump.