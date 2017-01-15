- Advertisement -



The Real Purpose of the Russian Scare... to Restrict Free Speech by Elizabeth Hanson, Turning Point News

The American people are being driven like sheep to the slaughter by a flood of false anti-Russia stories now in the main stream media. In this article, we will look at how war hysteria and warnings about "fake news" are being used as cover for new laws that attack our First Amendment right of free speech.



"The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed."...Pat Miller, Author





The Rise in the Public's Fear of Fake News

In October 2016 there was a sudden dramatic rise in people's interest in the topic of "Fake News". According to Zerohedge, "the Washington Post was instrumental in planting the phrase 'Fake News' - along with Buzzfeed, factcheck.org, and The Guardian." (here)





This chart shows the Google searches for "fake news":

The Rise in Suspicion of Independent Media

Fake news has been around since the dawn of human history. Remember the Gulf of Tonkin fake news that led to the Vietnam War and the Weapons of Mass Destruction fake news that led to the Iraq War? Yet the past few months has seen a dramatic and perhaps even planned rise in stories about fake news.

A month after flooding the population with stories claiming "fake news" was rampant, on November 24th the Washington Post published a list of 200 "fake news" websites ranging from right to left on the political spectrum; from Drudge and Brietbart on one side to Consortium News and Truthdig on the other. What do these diverse websites have in common? The Washington Post's "prop or not" story claimed that all of them were purveyors of Russian propaganda, puppets of Putin and too danger for Americans to even read. Note the scary image which appears on the Prop or Not page. (here)

(image by gallup.com/poll/195542/americans-trust-mass-media-sinks-new-low.aspx)



Wall Street Journal (December 29, 2016) - "U.S Punishes Russia over Election Hacking with Sanctions" (here)

