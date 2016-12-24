- Advertisement -

Fred Gransville & R. Armstrong

#Pizzagate is the latest tin-foil hat conspiracy stemming from numerous fictional articles about Hillary kidnapping, molesting and trafficking children in the back room of the kid-friendly Comet Ping Pong Pizza restaurant.

"The conspiracy theory -- stemming from creative interpretation of well-connected Washington political players' emails, made public by Wikileaks -- abounds on websites like 4Chan and Reddit."

The Best Way To Control The Opposition ISN'T To Lead It Ourselves with 'Fake News'

The conspiracy community is having a field day making up non-existent claims about Pizzagate. The Washington Post noted that one of the main proponents of the Pizzagate theory was the far-right radio host in a bromance with President-elect Donald Trump, Alex Jones. Alex Jones repeatedly told his nut-job followers in a video that Clinton was involved in a child sex ring and that her campaign chairman, John Podesta, indulged in satanic rituals.

"When I think about all the children Hillary Clinton has personally murdered and chopped up and raped, I have zero fear standing up against her," Jones said in a YouTube video posted on Nov. 4. "Yeah, you heard me right. Hillary Clinton has personally murdered children. I just can't hold back the truth anymore." Jones eventually tied his comments about Clinton to U.S. policy in Syria.

isn't



(image by unknown) License DMCA Details



About a third of the whole CIA budget went to media propaganda operations, NOT Fake News. The Internet isn't used offensively as an additional medium in psychological operations campaigns (Psyops). http://mediafilter.org/MFF/USDCO.PsyWar.html

[From Operation Mockingbird: The CIA and Propaganda July 2014]

Operation Mockingbird, a domestic propaganda campaign aimed at promoting the views of the CIA within the media is one of the most sensitive of the CIA's operations, with recruitment of journalists and training of intelligence officers for propaganda purposes.[1]

- Advertisement -

We're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars a year just for that.....close to a billion dollars are being spent every year by the United States on secret propaganda." Testimony of William Schapp to Congress.

It is a false belief that the CIA 'infiltrated' unwitting media institutions. The recruitment of journalists was frequently done with complicity from top management and ownership. Former CIA Director William Colby claimed during the Church Committee investigative hearings, "Let's go to the managements. They were witting." Among the organizations that would lend their help to the propaganda efforts was the New York Times, Newsweek, Associated Press, and the Miami Herald. Providing cover to CIA agents was a part of the New York Times policy, set by their late publisher, Arthur Hays Salzberger.

"The CIA currently maintains a network of several hundred foreign individuals around the world who provide intelligence for the CIA and at times attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda. These individuals provide the CIA with direct access to a large number of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets."5 Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities

Some investigative journalists have claimed that Operation Mockingbird did not end in 1976 as the CIA claims. For example, in 1998, researcher Steve Kangas claimed that conservative billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife, who ran 'Forum World Features,' a foreign news organization, was a CIA asset and used the organization to disseminate propaganda for circulation in the United States. Kangas ended up dead with a bullet hole in his head, in the office of Richard Scaife. It was ruled a suicide, although there were discrepancies in the police report and the autopsy.

While it is deplorable for citizens to be subjected to the deceit of state-owned media, at least they can be aware of the biases and filter information accordingly. We have been taught the lie from birth that the U.S. press is "free" from government meddling. [2]

- Advertisement -

In situations where the manipulation is completely covert, the American public is left unaware of the propaganda they have been ingesting for decades. [End of From Operation Mockingbird: The CIA and Propaganda July 2014, the entire article can be read in Appendix A]

Snopes and Wikipedia have determined that Pizzagate is Fake



(image by snopes.com) License DMCA Details



CLAIM: The 'Podesta e-mails' revealed the existence of a secret society of pedophiles operating through a pizza place loosely connected to Clinton associate David Brock.

The snopes.com web site is (and always has been) a completely independent, self-sufficient entity wholly owned by its operators and funded through advertising revenues. Fortunately for their readers, the website is now completely self-sufficient because, as of today, there are no advertisements that would interfere with someone wanting an unbiased fact checking of urban legends and rumors in American popular culture.

I went to the Wayback Machine to see what advertisements might have funded the site in the past; but when I entered snopes.com in the search box, the Wayback Machine was "Sorry" because Snopes uploaded a robot text file to their server to keep anyone from archiving the pages on their site. Sorry. This URL has been excluded from the Wayback Machine.

The site has been referenced by news media and other sites, including CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and Australia's ABC on its Media Watch program. Snopes' popular standing is such that some chain e-mail hoaxes claim to have been "checked out on 'Snopes.com'" in an attempt to discourage readers from seeking verification.



(image by wikipedia.com) License DMCA Details



Pizzagate is a debunked conspiracy theory that emerged during the 2016 United States presidential election cycle, alleging that John Podesta's emails, which were leaked by WikiLeaks, contain coded messages referring to human trafficking, and connecting a number of pizzerias in Washington, D.C. and members of the Democratic Party to a child-sex ring.

The theory has been discredited by a wide array of sources across the political spectrum, described as a "fictitious conspiracy theory" by the District of Columbia Police Department and determined to be false by multiple organizations including Snopes.com, The New York Times, and Fox News.Of note, Wikipedia, which Snopes.com regularly cites as a primary source on a great number of their pages, has also become accepted as another "paragon" of Truth. Wikipedia, as the name implies, is a true "Wiki" -- that is, it's an open source, interactive Web site (akin to a blog) -- with or without adult supervision, with unknown controls (if any) as to the source and quality of its content at any given moment. [End of Snopes and Wikipedia have determined that Pizzagate is Fake]

Mr. James Achilles Alefantis, #49 on GQ magazine's list of the 50 most powerful people in Washington D.C. in 2012, says that "pizza's always a big thing in politics" and infants with their mouths open are 'retarded whores.'

The man at the center of this controversy is the owner of the kid-family friendly Pizza restaurant in Washington DC. James Alefantis, again #49 on GQ magazine's list of the 50 most powerful people, "didn't know how to do anything else well in 2006 and needed a job but didn't have any skills except cooking, so he opened this pizza place and basically nobody came and eventually it got real popular and now it's a beloved part of the community."

Mr. Alefantis left out that he actually co-founded Bucks and Comet Ping Pong with Carole Greenwood. Ms. Greenwood is the female eccentric chef who told the Washington City Paper, "I don't cook to make people happy, I cook because I'm an artist. And food is my medium." Carole Greenwood left Bucks and Comet Pizza in the first year due to a "family emergency."

The following are four interesting blog posts about Alefantis and Greenwood from the Pizzagate thread on Voat:

1. Carole Greenwood ( submitted 25 days ago by Mellowmountain ) We need to research Carole Greenwood, she started bucks and comet pizza with James, and left in the first year due to a "family emergency". I found 2 articles but she never says what that family emergency was. Anyway, she could be Someone who knows James well, and is not in allegence with him, and is also not murderd.

2. [--] savethekids2 points (+2|-0) 25 days ago - I found several articles that smeared Carole after she abruptly left Comet, blaming her temperament for the departure. Here is one below. She was quickly replaced by Laura Bonino who didn't last long either. I doubt it was a family emergency that prompted her departure. http://dcist.com/2009/06/carole_greenwood_out_at_bucks_and_c.php

3. [--] VieBleu0 points (+0|-0) 16 days ago - I found this looking through an archive from our dear departed red dit which is here https://web.archive.org/web/20161122083118/https://m.reddit.com/r/pizzagate/comments/5da0kp/comet_ping_pong_pizzagate_summary/

The whole archive has a bunch of info I've not seen before, worth browsing. Here is a comment from a researcher: I noticed that in 2009, the original co-founder of Comet and Bucks, chef Carole Greenwood, quit. I found a Washington City Paper article from the time that interviews Alefantis as to what was happening next for the restaurants chef wise....then I read the comments. Many comments were annoyed by Greenwood's uncompromising attitude. But one stood out to me, so I screenshot it. I didn't grab the link . I went back to trap the link and copy paste the quote, only to find the comments wiped and a new article added, interviewing Alefantis lamenting the terrible allegations. How can I share the screenshot? Here is what "Carole Fan" wrote in Washington City Paper comments on Oct 22, 2009: "Working with artists is always an intense experience, and there is always two sides to every story. I happen to know Carole's side and it would make those dining on the new food choke and feel nauseous. I will only say if they know what really happened, they like me would no longer dine in either establishment." Here is the link to the archived original file WHICH THEY SAY WAS DELETED QUICKLY. Kinda weird eh? https://web.archive.org/web/20161122081157/http://imgur.com/a/IXZuF Imgur Album

This hints at strange things being deposited in the food. Others have posited that blood, sperm, and who knows what other type of "spirit cooking" materials could have been deposited in the tomato sauce and served on pizzas as an obscene sacrament or to hide gallons of evidence?

A Kid-friendly Restaurant

Kid-friendly Comet Pizza features Ping-Pong tables, controversial murals on the walls, now removed because according to Alefantis "they got beat up in the ping pong room so they have been down for 5-6 years maybe." Here is the large-scale gestural mural of a child's head being held by the neck (not being strangled) that was taken down maybe 5-6 years ago.



(image by unknown) License DMCA Details



Mr. Alefantis may have said "maybe 5-6 years ago" because the controversial mural was in the selection of Comet Ping Pong photos uploaded to Yelp in March 14, 2011.



(image by unknown) License DMCA Details



The ping pong tables in the back room regularly get cleared out for concerts featuring famous locals like members of the band Fugazi. Five years ago, a band named Felt Letters, led by the longtime punk rocker Ian Svenonius, played a show in the back room. In between songs, in a fake occult ceremony, the band called hooded figures up to the stage and held flashlights to their faces and moaned other-worldly advice from dead rock stars, like the Rolling Stones' Brian Jones.

Amanda Kleinman's Heavy Breathing band, that traffics in stylized, abrasive, tongue-in-cheek electro-punk, has performed there several times. Amanda was forced to delete her Twitter account after the abusive comments about her being a child-abusing satanist became overwhelming.



(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details



Keep in mind that food-related terms could have double meanings: The term "cheese pizza" had previously been used on 4chan as code for "child pornography."

"hotdog" = boy

"pizza" = girl

"cheese" = little girl

"pasta" = little boy

"ice cream" = male prostitute

"walnut" = person of color

"map" = semen

"sauce" = orgy



(image by wikileaks) License DMCA Details



John Posdesta is also wondering if he will do better playing dominos on cheese rather than on pasta.



(image by wikileaks) License DMCA Details



Mary and John I think you should give notice when changing strategies which have been long in place. I immediately realized something was different by the shape of the box and I contemplated who would be sending me something in the square shaped box. Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. Thank you so much. I hope you and your gang are well. I miss you both Best wishes fro a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Herb Ps. Do you think I'll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30613 Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/44232 Thx for coming out. Always happy to babysit. Therefore, to investigate the Pizzagate wild conspiracy claims read about the "creative interpretation" of the Wiki leaked emails you would do a google search for "Pizzagate": How 4Chan Uncovered the Sick World of Washington's Occult. Google returns about 10,100 results (0.71 seconds), the first one is from Vigilantcitizen,



(image by wikileaks) License DMCA Details



Unfortunately, clicking on the link, http://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/pizzagate-4chan-uncovered-sick-world-washingtons-occult-elite/ displays OOPS " Error 404.

"Pizzagate": How 4Chan Uncovered the Sick World of Washington's Occult Elite

November 15, 2016

Posters over at 4Chan and Reddit have been conducting an extremely bizarre investigation following the John Podesta e-mail leak (Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman) and the results are surreal: They've apparently uncovered an elite child trafficking network which celebrates its tendencies using code words and disturbing artworks.

Warning: This article contains disturbing material

In my article Clinton's Campaign Chairman John Podesta Invited to an Occult 'Spirit Cooking' Dinner by Marina AbramoviÄ, [Appendix B] I explained how a mundane dinner invitation found in the Podesta e-mail leaks was actually a clear link to bizarre occult ceremonies happening at the highest levels of power. While that by itself was rather shocking, it appears to only be the tip of a very disgusting iceberg. 4Chan effectively unearthed a strange network of high-powered people who, through art, events and social media, actually celebrate a culture that revolves around death, torture, cannibalism and " child abuse. Most of this disturbing material was not even hidden, it was out there in the open, exposed on business' walls and posted on social media. Furthermore, an analysis of the Podesta e-mails revealed that the network appeared to communicate using code words to coverup their shady dealings. The epicenter of this entire thing is, believe it or not, a hipster pizza place named Comet Ping Pong.



(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by wikileaks) License DMCA Details





(image by wikileaks) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details



A picture of Marina Abramovic posted by Alefantis holding a bundle of sticks.



(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by unknown) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details





(image by instagram) License DMCA Details



"If you've ever dreamed of strolling through a museum with a slice of pizza and glass of wine in hand, you need to befriend superlobbyist Tony Podesta. Known about town as a legendary political "fix-it" man, Podesta has turned his Kalorama home into a shrine to contemporary art, ranging from relatively under-the-radar artists such as Serbian painter Biljana Djurdjevic to those who are much better known (like French sculptor Louise Bourgeois). (") Currently he has collected from 40 different artists in some depth, with his top five being Marina Abramovic, Vik Muniz, Bourgeois, Olafur Eliasson and Antony Gormley." -- Washington Life, Inside Homes: Private Viewing