Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The National Popular Vote--heard of it from the mainstream media?

By       Message Dan Greaney     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 18 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 72276
- Advertisement -

Does your vote count?
Does your vote count?
(image by usembassy.astana)   License   DMCA   Details

Why is the media not railing repeatedly, chronically, at the structural undermining of democracy that is the Electoral College? There are plenty of obstacles to democracy that we cannot easily fix: political and financial greed, Citizens United, gerrymandering, the power of money through lobbying and electioneering. But this one we can fix!

Due to the Electoral College structure, the citizens of only one state, Wyoming, have full voting power. The citizens of thirty nine states have less than half Wyoming's voting power, and voters in nineteen states have less than a third their power. Two of our last three presidents have been elected while another candidate received more votes. That's not democracy! That's a sham, defended by complaints against large states, when in fact it is not states that should be voting but individual citizens.

This is important, and the media should rail about it relentlessly.

The National Popular Vote would correct the current unfairness by actually awarding victory in an election to whomever receives the most votes. The chart below shows the voting power of citizens state by state. There are thirty-nine state legislatures that have not passed it, and all of them--even Wyoming if it believes in democracy--should. When enough states do, America will be a step closer to practicing democracy. We will actually elect the candidate who gets the most votes. No Constitutional Amendment necessary.

The National Popular Vote neutralizes the political thievery of gerrymandering in presidential elections. It honors the ideal of democracy. Every voters' vote counts the same.

Why is the media not railing repeatedly, constantly at the structural undermining of democracy that is the Electoral College? If the media is to curb government wrong-doing, equal voting power for citizens across the nation should be a relentless cry.

- Advertisement -

The mainstream media normally gets news-yanked by the wayward and ephemeral. If our news fails to emphasize what is important, we will get the government we choose inconsiderately. This issue matters.

Vote-Power in Presidential Elections (2013 data)

National Popular Vote is Enacted into law in highlighted states

~see how much your presidential vote counts, and tell your state legislature to pass the NPV~

State

- Advertisement -

Population

Elect. Coll. Votes

Number of People per E.C. Vote

How much does your presidential vote count

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

https://danpgreaney.com

Dan Greaney is a graduate of Stanford and UC, Davis, now semi-retired from middle school teaching. He continues to work in university outreach and a variety of community, nature appreciation, and sustainability efforts. His novel The Worst (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Realizing the American Nightmare

Prosperity for Tomorrow Morning

The Rupturing State Of America

Occupied: A Vision for Wall Street

Building the Republican Base: Sowing the Seeds of Fragmentation

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dan Greaney

Become a Fan
Author 72276

(Member since Oct 3, 2011), 5 articles, 13 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The National Popular Vote cuts through the un-democracy of the Electoral College. Yes, media should promote it!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 at 2:13:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 