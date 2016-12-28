Refresh  
The Last Glass Bellybutton Award!

Glass Bellybutton by Daniel Geery

The vast number of candidates for this prestigious award makes narrowing the field to a single winner extremely difficult. It is only with the most careful study and comparison, research and contemplation, even prayer, that we are able to arrive upon the most worthy recipient. As one may correctly surmise, the purpose of the Glass Bellybutton is to enable the owner to see more clearly. And so it is that we look for the person most in need of better vision.

Thus we proudly present this year's Glass Bellybutton Award to Donald Trump, for his audacious plan to accelerate the nuclear arms race! You know, that race to the Final Finish that can have but one conceivable ending--setting civilization back to the Stone Ages! Or more likely, eliminating civilization altogether, along with most life on the planet!

This will solve many problems for the vast majority of human beings, over 7 billion of them, who will have a few wonderful days of glowing in the dark, not requiring lights, as their glowing bodies provide an intense, luminous glow. We trust this award will offer a wonderful chance for the world to get familiar with Trump Family Values, particularly those who can think outside the box. For example, glowing family members can play Hide and Seek at night, or knock on their neighbors' doors and spook them, like on Halloween. Others may want to drive in the dark with no lights, save for their own glowing selves (and cars)!

At least this will be so until their skin starts peeling off, they realize that they are blind, their hair is falling out, and they soon thereafter die in excruciating pain, watching their loved ones do the same. But this is a small price that we should be happy to pay, for that ONE most egomaniacal genius amongst 7billion+ possibilities on the planet, the one who will surely go down in history as the Bankruptcy King Clown, The Man who, ironically, ended history for Homo sapiens.

We are pleased to think that the Glass Bellybutton will at least allow The Donald to have his eyes protected (however briefly), while watching his Trump Towers turn to dust faster than the World Trade Center Buildings!

Cheers to The Donald for his remarkable efforts to win the most prestigious award ever given to any human!

We realize that while the Glass Bellybutton, properly inserted in the navel, will likely help Donald's vision, it will not likely give him wisdom, brains, or other body parts he clearly lacks. Lastly, since this renowned winner has great trouble with cohesive thoughts and even sentences, we humbly offer one sentence, which we hope he will ponder and comprehend, and perhaps even Tweet about: There is no way to Peace; Peace is The Way.

P.S. This award was last given to Mr. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, who so eagerly murdered men, women, and children around the world, zapping them with advanced weaponry paid for by your taxes, and in this and many other ways helped clear the path for Donald to replace him click here.

Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.hyperblimp.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

  New Content

[From Passionate Dissent, by Howard Zinn]

To make a proper moral judgment [regarding the use of nuclear weapons], we would have to put into the balancing the testimony of the victims. Here are the words of three survivors from that firecracker dropped on Hiroshima, which would have to be multiplied by tens of thousands to give a fuller picture.

A thirty-five-year-old man: "A woman with her jaw missing and her tongue hanging out of her mouth was wandering around the area of Shinsho-machi in the heavy, black rain. She was heading toward the north crying for help."

A seventeen-year-old girl: "I walked past Hiroshima Station"and saw people with their bowels and brains coming out". I saw an old lady carrying a suckling infant in her arms". I saw many children" with dead mothers". I just cannot put into words the horror I felt."

A fifth-grade girl: "Everybody in the shelter was crying out loud. Those voices". They aren't cries, they are moans that penetrate to the marrow of your bones and make your hair stand on end". I do not know how many times I called begging that they would cut off my burned arms and legs."

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:40:16 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Daniel Geery: New Content

For a more objective view of the use and horror of nuclear weapons, I recommend this, recently published by Dale Ruff click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:41:59 AM

Daniel Geery

  New Content
I clicked "Inspiring" because I truly hope this inspires every reader to spread it far and wide, and put serious attention to putting the skids on Donald Trump at every possible turn. (I would click "Funny," except this is very much about present reality and a most likely future if more folks don't rise up--besides, I'll leave that to the clowns on this site who will surely spare me the extra click.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:50:10 AM

