Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The Hostile Takeover of America

(image by canstockphoto.com)

Think of the last election as the last play in the hostile takeover of America. It was vulture capitalism. It was the long con, and most satisfying to Trump was that he beat the economic elite at their own game.

He was probably watching from the sidelines while the economic elite conjured up the takeover of a previously democratic nation and, with cynical pseudo-logic and an almost plausiblideology, drained democracy away and replaced it with an empty, ruthless and mechanical economic system-a new civic religion based on an abstract and digitized market morality that stripped away the life and humanity from decisions and turned them into decisions about people based on the invisible hand of the marketplace, without any human conscience or responsibility.

The market was God and the wealthy its priests and paladins.

As the new civic religion swept across the land, changing laws and institutionalizing its catechism, the old civic religion of Democracy was lost in the dust of the phenomenal "progress" of unfettered free-market capitalism brought to us like Christ brought us Christianity, with the new Christlike figure being Milton Friedman.

The transformation was successful and it was in the process of being spread across the world when the congregants began to notice how little it was doing for their lives. They began to notice that those who did the hard work were actually getting less of the rewards. They notice that all the benefits of the system were being skimmed off by a small group of priests, the wealthy elites. They began to see that the system was being manipulated and corrupted by the very people they were to respect as true-believers and that they were held above the laws of ordinary people and beyond accountability. They saw that the Dow Jones, the giver of truth and direction, only was an indication of how the priestly class was doing and not at all about how the ordinary folk were doing.

Ultimately, they saw that the system did not really work and was only another justification for an economic elite to control the wealth and power at the expense of the ordinary people.

They saw that, once again, the wealthy and powerful had conned them and exploited their trust in leadership.

The people attempted to rise to replace the faulty and empty economic system with democracy to restore a more human balance and return economics to its proper place.

But the economic elite would not allow those with only common stock a place at the stockholders' meeting. Instead they allowed only those with preferred stock to vote. The decision was to continue on with business as usual, putting forward an unexciting, but tried and true, champion of their system.

Of course, by now the system had been exposed as being empty, weak and dying, vulnerable to a hostile takeover. It had also shown itself to be disdainful of any rules, ignoring them or manipulating them as it pleased.

The real threat to such a take-over had been neutralized with their exclusion of the common stockholders from the meeting.

Now it was only a bare knuckles, knock-down, drag-out fight between factions within the economic elites.

Knowing how to manipulate the media and knowing how to find support among those who had been disregarded and forgotten as unimportant (the Republicans had shown the way to develop and use such a group in forming the Tea Party earlier), Donald Trump could expose the weakness of the established elite, ignore the rules and, with ruthless power and chutzpah, simply topple the weakened and empty system and step into the vacuum as the victorious leader.

The economic elite had conveniently gotten rid of his only real threat, the ordinary people, in the elite's arrogant move to diminish the common voice in the election. Without that action Trump's ploy would not have had a chance. By doing so they had made themselves completely vulnerable and ripe for the picking. He simply crashed the stockholders' meeting with a whole other group of enraged stockholders and took over the meeting and the country.

Now he could finish the work by dividing the nation into divisions of Corporation USA and allowing the states to function as subsidiaries being judged by how much they contribute economically or in moving the corporate business plan forward.

The final gamble, of course, was whether the ordinary populace would accept this new turn of events. He was sure they would since they had stood by and allowed him to dominate the entire discourse during the election season. The elite had been, and still were, entirely focused on Trump-bashing while events were passing them by and that, coupled with the shock of the take-over, would allow people to continue in their passive, "take no real risks", submissive direction, never really standing up.

Writer, video blogger and retired educator and empowerment consultant. I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future..


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bob Passi

(Member since Jan 16, 2012), 5 articles, 3 comments


An insightful perception on the recent election and what it exposed about the dying power structure of the traditional economic elite.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 6:16:09 PM

Pal Palsimon

(Member since Jun 4, 2012), 14 fans, 20 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3377 comments, 2 diaries


ditto your comment. It is an excellent read! Pal

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:23:44 PM

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4959 comments, 6 diaries


Seriously???

I can not believe this was even written!


Look, this country was doomed when the Federal Reserve Act was passed into law back in 1913. It has been all downhill ever since.


Whatever it is you think just happened in this last election was not a takeover of any kind. That had already happened over 100 years ago. Some would argue the real take over happened when the South lost the war against the federal government who assumed tyrannical dictatorial powers from their victory over the states. But the real last nail in the coffin of this country happened when progressive liberal democrats voted on a passed the federal reserve act of 1912 and another progressive liberal democrat president named Woodrow Wilson signed it into law.


Then the next thing that sealed the deal for the takeover of this country by big business happened when another progressive liberal democrat named FDR let the bankers bring their UN corporation for global development into law here in the USA.


The take over has long since been done and over with.


Trump had nothing to do with it!


If this country is to recover we need to overturn the fed and the UN and get this country back in to being controlled by we the people, not the bankers and big businesses the democrats voted into power more than 100 years ago.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:22:59 PM

Pal Palsimon

(Member since Jun 4, 2012), 14 fans, 20 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3377 comments, 2 diaries


There is some truths on all sides of our disagreements my friend,.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:26:43 PM

manifesto 2000

(Member since Jan 15, 2011), 8 fans, 1 quicklinks, 349 comments


I totally agree that privatizing the creation of credit in the formation of a private federal reserve, puts the US at a catastrophic disadvantage. Consider how China manages to maintain exponential economic growth for over 30 years - could the fact that they believe in sovereign wealth funds, and have nothing against government owned banks have something to do with it?

As for the UN, your assignment is to take a look at the 17 Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2030. If you look at things like goal 16, you will see that 193 countries around the world agreed last year to make it a priority to overhaul dysfunctional institutional culture, and to enable equal justice to be available to all people, in accord with the principles of universal human rights. Many in the UN have seen the wreckage that neoliberalism has wrought, and are aware, by the creation of these restorative goals, that the UN is not the enemy. Cynicism and deference to gilded age oligarchs, is the enemy. The irony of so many right wing activists - who have tried to turn people away from the UN - have actually been creating a plutocratic self fulfilling prophecy. The goals may be found following this link: www.bccic/ca/gecco/

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:23:25 PM

Michael Morrissey

(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


I think I agree with you, manifesto, and you seem to know what you're talking about. Many rail against the Federal Reserve, and I suppose the same objections exist to all the central banks, and the objections seem to come from both right and left. I do not understand these things. Maybe you can help.

How do "sovereign wealth funds" and "government-owned banks" promote "exponential growth" in China, and how would they help western economies? Is "exponential growth," or even growth, necessarily a good thing, since pollution and environmental destruction, resource depletion, and population growth are all recognized (by most people?) as dire threats to the survival of the species? I am not trying to make a point; these are real questions!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:53:47 AM

john taylor

(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 104 comments


Du de, we were all screwed the second our ancestors allowed a "human" to be owned. What's that saying "only as strong as the weakest link"? Trump the Capitalist as with the Clinton, Bush, Reagan all the way to Johnson it's Bread & Circuses for the masses.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:00:19 AM

Free Oregon

(Member since May 14, 2011), 2 fans, 60 comments


What if the system was and will continue vulnerable as long as we expect government to use force and threats of violence to enforce the will of some against the proclivities of others?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:01:29 PM

manifesto 2000

(Member since Jan 15, 2011), 8 fans, 1 quicklinks, 349 comments


Governments always have been and always will be, according to the definition of politics in political science: "The authoritative allocation of values in society." There is nothing stopping the people from finding ways to breathe life into their community leagues - and build solidarity for democratic goals block by block.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:28:07 PM

S. Juniper

(Member since Mar 12, 2011), 2 fans, 2 articles, 357 comments


It was less a hostile takeover than a sellout by the incompetent, corrupt and amoral Democrats who refused to support Sanders, from Warren to Barbara Lee to the despicable Feinstein and Pelosi, enabled by the gullible fools who, yet again, drank the "lesser of evils"KooAid. Underlying it all, or course, was the insatiable grasping for power of HRC herself, with the vile Clinton machine.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:58:23 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 43 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1170 comments


I agree with Bill Johnson. The takeover happened long ago, even before the robber barons acquired vast land and industrial holdings to form the core of America's modern owner class. They killed Lincoln -- the last US President who issued debt-free sovereign money -- and restored the bankers' monopoly over money issuance. The Federal Reserve Act merely formalized what had long been practiced.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries the Carnegies, Morgans et al manipulated stock and money issuance, and corporation legislation, to consolidate controlling ownership of America's industrial economy in their own hands. Read FL Allen's 1935 book, The Lords of Creation, for a blow by blow account of how this was accomplished.


WWI and the Roaring Twenties further enriched and entrenched the now "corporate" owners of America's industrial economy and money-issuing system (commercial banks). The monetary collapse and Depression exposed the plutocratic roots of the Republic, and FDR (the richest man to ever be President) saved capitalism by implementing some social welfare measures to quiet the revolutionary communists/socialists who sought to overthrow concentrated private corporate ownership of the US economy.


FDR left ownership of the economy in the hands of the plutocrats, but imposed highly progressive redistributive taxation to reduce income inequality without reducing wealth inequality. The capitalists still owned the controlling share of dividend-paying stocks in profitable industries, and dividend-paying stocks in the interest-earning commercial banks that issue the US$ money supply as "bank loans". America's owners continued to exact their annual "tribute" from the wealth that was produced by the millions of American wage/salary earners who actually did all the physical work of production.


After WWII the "deep state" formed in the US: the military/security/spy-industrial complex, to prosecute the interests of America's owning class at home and abroad. JFK vowed to "smash the CIA into 1000 pieces", and was killed. Like Kennedy, Trump seems to believe "America''s" interests are not synonymous with the interests of Wall St and US-based transnational corporations: interests that are served by the CIA since Dulles.


FDR's high progressive taxation was reduced through the 1970s, and eliminated by Reagan. From the early 1980s through the present America's masses have maintained their standard of living by taking on ever-increasing household debt, which adds borrowed money to their earned incomes and enables them to spend more than they earn; which enables corporations to sell more stuff to Americans, than the corporations pay Americans to produce. Which increases profits, and further increases income and wealth inequality.


The only "hostile takeover" that happened in the 2016 election, was the replacement of Americans' delusions of democracy with a good clear look at the corruption of politics and the blatant lying propaganda that spews from the CIA and MSM. Personally I hope Trump will prove to be a Teddy Roosevelt -- an ego to match the egos who own the economy and feel it is their "right" to own and operate the government to serve their interests contrary to the interests of the American people.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:31:55 PM

john taylor

(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 104 comments


Wish in one hand and, you get the gist of it. Trumps a Capitalist & Wall Street player, do you actually believe him being POTUS is going to improve our daily grind lives? I'll give to you Obama & all the way back to Johnson has blown fan motors. But what part of Megalomania, narcissist, me me look at me, name on planes, trains and automobiles Trump makes you think he cares? Please explain. Thank you .

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:08:34 AM

Rick Kincade

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 1 fan, 110 comments


A lot of good replies to this article but I really enjoyed what you said and how you said it. Thank you!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:24:17 AM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 223 comments


Overthrowing the people is one thing, overthrowing the Aristocrats is probably quite another.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:05:51 AM

Michael Morrissey

(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


Interesting metaphor, and knowing little about business I looked it up, e.g. here: "Acquiring a firm despite the disapproval of, or open resistance from, its board of directors. The acquirer ('raider') usually takes the takeover offer direct to the target firm's stockholders (shareholders) or seeks their approval to remove the obstructing board members." This doesn't sound bad, at least not necessarily bad, especially given the widespread opinion that the current and entrenched "board of directors" (powers-that-be) have failed and themselves are "hostile" to the interests of the "shareholders" -- if the "shareholders" are us. But of course "us" also means the public, i.e. non-shareholders, so the metaphor gets lost at that point, doesn't it?

As I understand it, a "hostile takeover" can ruin a company, but it can also improve it, can't it? The metaphor also fails to take into account that the "company" is actually the economy of the whole country (and the world, since they are intertwined in the case of the US). Why would "raiders" want to ruin the very economy they hope to profit from?

In other words, as Ralph Nader suggested, we may well be at a point where only the rich can save us.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:27:43 AM

Michael Morrissey

(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1281 comments, 75 diaries


An uncomfortable and even counter-intuitive idea for many of us, but it may be true, and it just may be Trump's intention. If he can drain the swamp (e.g. CIA) and restore good relations with Russia, that will be a big step forward. I think we should encourage and support him in this effort, since it will not be easy (even for a cabinet of billionaires), rather than demonizing him before he's even gotten started. I know I may have to eat these words someday, but that's what I hope for.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:31:22 AM

Paul Repstock

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4136 comments, 1 diaries


"Hope" is good! Without hope there is no way forward.
I suspect that many Presidential Candidates have begun their campaigns on the idealistic hope, that they could improve or save their country. Most of them have failed, either from lack of sufficient character to fight the entrenched Establishment, or for lack of moral support from the citizens.
Obama had neither. The "people' expected Obama to magically create Utopia, and did little to support him except for the vote.

I would like to see this Election as a "Shareholder Revolt" rather than a "Hostile Takeover". The jury is still out on that, but it doesn't look good. There has not been much evidence of popular support for Trump since the election; many people trying to pretend they didn't vote for this "Uncouth Lout'.

Mr. Trump asked for the job! Nobody pushed or promoted him. He has risked everything; his fortune, his reputation, his own life and that of his family. Very few people have that kind of courage or determination.

Now the World will see if he was "The Man for the Job". And the World will see if the American People have the integrity to save their country from the Evils of Totalitarianism. If the American People fail, then Trump must become a Dictator and The United States is doomed!



Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:12:50 PM

