The Good That Trump Could Do

By Robert Parry
December 23, 2016

From Consortium News

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. October 4, 2016.
(image by Flickr Gage Skidmore)

Americans and the world have valid reasons to worry about Donald Trump's presidency, given his lack of experience and his refusal to recognize that his loss of the popular vote should moderate his emerging domestic policies. But Trump also could do some good things.

Particularly, Trump could break the death grip that neoconservatives and their "liberal interventionist" tag-team partners now have locked around the throat of U.S. foreign policy.

Trump owes little to these "regime change" advocates since nearly all of them supported either other Republicans or his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. And the few who backed Trump, such as John Bolton and James Woolsey, have been largely passed over as Trump assembles his foreign policy and national security teams by relying mostly on a combination of outsiders and outcasts.

Obviously, there remains much uncertainty about what foreign policy direction a President Trump will take and the neocons/liberal-hawks in Congress are sure to mount a fierce battle to defeat or intimidate some of his nominees, particularly Exxon-Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State because of his past working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, assuming that the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment fails to stop Trump from escaping Official Washington's foreign policy "group thinks," the new president could radically reorder the way the U.S. government approaches the world.

Lost Opportunity

Eight years ago, President Barack Obama had a similar opportunity but chose to accommodate the Establishment and empower the neocons and liberal hawks by appointing his infamous "team of rivals": Republican Robert Gates as Defense Secretary, liberal-hawk Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, and leaving in place President George W. Bush's military high command, including neocon-favorite Gen. David Petraeus.

Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on May 1, 2011, watching developments in the Special Forces raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Neither played a particularly prominent role in the operation.
(image by White House photo by Pete Souza)

For doing so, Obama won applause from the editorial and op-ed writers but he doomed his presidency to a foreign policy of continuity, rather than his promised change. Only on the edges did Obama resist the neocon/liberal-hawk pressures for war and more war, such as his decision not to bomb Syria in 2013 and his negotiations with Iran to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon in 2014.

But Obama bowed down more than he stood up. He let Secretary Clinton push a neoliberal economic agenda by supporting oligarchic interests in Latin America, such as the 2009 Honduran coup, and extend the neocon "regime change" strategy in the Middle East, with the brutal overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya and covert support for rebels in Syria.

Even after the original "team of rivals" was gone at the start of his second term, Obama continued his pathetic efforts to appease the powerful, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by undertaking a submissive three-day tour of Israel in early 2013 and cozying up to the Saudi royals with trips to the kingdom despite intelligence that they and their Gulf state allies were financing Al Qaeda and Islamic State terrorists.

Though Obama would eventually boast about the rare moments when he defied what he called the Washington "playbook" of relying on military options rather than diplomatic ones, it was a case of the exception proving the rule. The rule was that Obama so wanted to be accepted by Washington's well-dressed and well-heeled establishment that he never ventured too far from what the editorialists at The Washington Post and The New York Times deemed permissible.

Still, the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment continued to scold America's first African-American president for not doing everything that the "smart people" demanded, such as escalating the U.S. role in the "regime change" war in Syria or fully arming Ukraine's military so it could more efficiently slaughter ethnic Russian rebels on Russia's border.

Power Consolidated

http://www.consortiumnews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek.
(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Enrique Ferro

I think that Trump has the guts and tenacity to enact what he has been voted for. Especially as the media-orchestrated Trump syndrome is blinding and discrediting many "progressives", to the point of praising the CIA coups and blaming harassed women... "Progressives" who have ended up as the cannon fodder of the neocon/liberalhawks' cabale. Trump has no reason to look behind.
(He must watch is back though.)

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 2:41:35 AM

Lee Beacham

"Trump's lack of experience.' Now, that's funny. 70 years of life in America. Traveled the world over. Turned a few million into Billions while employing thousands and making many of them rich. Raised kids anyone could love. Earned 306 electoral votes after besting 17 other Republican candidates. Beat Hillary for POTUS who spent 4 times as much as he. He had the right experience it seems. None of the wrong experience. Wait until he actually becomes President and has a few months of a job no one has ever experienced until first elected. After Obama, how bad could he be for American citizens. When the rest of the world dislikes what he does, we win.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 3:35:12 AM

dale ruff

The author writes, encouraging us to support Trump: "Trump could break the death grip that neoconservatives and their "liberal interventionist" tag-team partners now have locked around the throat of U.S. foreign policy.

Trump owes little to these "regime change" advocates since nearly all of them supported either other Republicans or his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. And the few who backed Trump, such as John Bolton and James Woolsey, have been largely passed over as Trump assembles his foreign policy and national security teams by relying mostly on a combination of outsiders and outcasts."

This is delusional:

1. Woolsey, a radical neo con who helped write the PNAC manifesto for world domination and on 9/11 was setting up the attack on Iraq by proclaiming Saddam was behind it, has been chosen as Senior Advisor on National Security.

Bolton was considered for Secy of State and then for deputy Secretary and will be cast aside not because Trump does not want him but because of GOP resistance and the likelihood he would not get the votes.

Flynn is a seasoned new con war hawk, the new National Security Advisor, a man who seeks war with Islam as a "cancer that must be excised." He claims to have seen Arabic signs on the Mexican Border to direct Muslim terrorists.

The Secy of Defense is Mad Dog Mattis, was openly being pushed as an alternative to Trump by the leading neo-cons when he was seen as not neo-con enough; he is now Secy of Defense, filling out a team of neo-cons to match the Bush years, many having served Bush and still defending the War on Iraq.

Anyone who thinks Trump has run off the neo-cons has not looked at his team of radical neo-cons who, given his lack of experience and ignorance of foreign affairs (he did not know what the nuclear triad was), will be the dominant force in his foreign policy, most likely starting with an effort to crush ISIS and then to attack Iran, which has military allies in Russia and China. This will risk WWIII as Trump's team plays chicken with Iran and its two nuclear power allies.

To support Trump because the neo-cons have been routed is clearly delusional or part of the Big Lie that will cover up the war mongering that his neo-con team have been promoting.

The neo-cons took over the "humble" foreign policy of another inexperience President, and they have just executed a coup in taking over the US foreign policy, brought in by a man who is both inexperienced and incompetent. As with Bush, they will run the show, and those who remember the show recall that it involved two criminal wars, half a million slaughtered, two nations destroyed, and trillions in debt, helping lead to the worst recession in 80 years (along with Trump's other Bush era failed policies of tax cuts for the rich and deregulation.).

The neo-cons have taken over, and if yo don't believe it, look at Woolsey, Bolton Flynn, Pompeo, Mattis and other war hawks for proof. Look at the hostility Trump, before taking office, has created with China and Russia and Iran and iraq (also Iran's ally), and the dangerous game of chicken he thinks he is playing with Putin (who is ten times smarter), including calling for a new nuclear arms race, reversing 40 years of reducing the nuclear risk.

A man who would start a nuclear arms race with a tweet is not a man you can trust with his finger on the nuclear button. A man who campaigns against the neo-cons and then gives the center of power is a man so weak in his innate ability that the world is wringing its hands at the catastrophe in the making. It is not just Americans who are afraid but most of the world, including now his fans in Russia who are thinking: were we mad to believe he wanted peace? Peacemakers do not start nuclear arms races.

Support Trump? The electorate rejected him by 3 million votes and the polls show 60% of the public disapproves of him. These are dangerous times, made all the more dangerous by the takeover of the Trump supporters of the media, as well as the White House. Even progressive websites are increasingly promoting neo-con arguments and presentations which support Trump, while the discussions are being hijacked on any progressive websites with emboldened right wing attacks on progressives.

Only a cynic or a delusional or a blind sheep could support Trump given that he came to power through bigotry and has already betrayed his pledge to clean the swamp as he surrounds himself with the most radical neo con war hawks. They are not gone; they will soon occupy the White House and begin thier plan for world domination, focusing on destroying Islam and bombing Iran.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 10:16:15 AM

Michael Morrissey

I agree fully with Parry, and I find it a "a very positive thing indeed" to have him around. I hope Trump's people pay attention. When the resistance to Trump's appointments rises, e.g., when they try to reject Tillerson just because he is friendly to Russia, I hope there will be "feet in the street" if necessary to protest -- which will very likely be the case since the CIA/MSM conspiracy that Parry talks about will certainly continue. Rome wasn't built in a day, and swamps cannot be cleared in a day. Trump is still a question mark, as Parry says, but he is the best hope we've got at the moment. I would like to see Jill Stein and Bernie Sanders get on board, though I doubt that they will. But why not. They could do so with the same caveat that Parry (and I) and others have. Of course he may fail and disappoint us, but what is absolutely certain is that we will fail even if tries to do the right thing unless he has support from "the people," with journalists like Parry and Ray McGovern leading the way.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 10:27:56 AM

David William Pear

So I have this vision. On day one President Trump gathers the CIA, DOD, DOS, etc. around him as says:

"OK so what are we going to do about ISIS?"

In unison the bureaucrats say: "Well sir, we could drop them another 50 tons of ammunition."

Trump: "You're all fired".

It is s dream actually.

Me? I am ready to hit the streets when the anti-war movement is in full force if Trump takes us down the same road we have been on for 16 years.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 11:34:17 AM

Michael Morrissey

My dream (see above) is more concrete. I think we should start an SDS (Swamp Drainage Support) movement immediately. If we wait for the (non-existent) "anti-war movement" nothing will happen. Trump needs forceful encouragement now to do what we want him to do and what he said he would do. It would be a new twist: supporting the president for radical change. If it fails, so what. Back to square one. It's worth a try. Appeal to the Bernie, Stein, etc. supporters.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 1:42:33 PM

