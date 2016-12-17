Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The G(OP)rinch that Stole Democracy

By       Message Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/17/16

Author 71037
Mr. Grinch
Mr. Grinch
(image by rowens27)   License   DMCA   Details

This morning, in front of my foggy bathroom mirror, I try once again to enunciate the phrase I've had trouble saying without a shudder now for more than a month, "President-elect T-tr-tr-um . . ."

Don't worry. I'll get it right some day. But, I still wonder, why did,just enough Americans in the right states pick a former-reality TV star with no experience in government to be the 45th President of the United States?

Is it FBI Director Comey's fault? Or, perhaps, the blame lies with Russian hackers? Or fake news? Or uneducated whites? Or, maybe, it's the fault of our anachronistic and undemocratic Electoral College?

Take your pick. They've all been written about extensively, but one reason hasn't received nearly enough attention. That the winning party, the Republicans, has been involved in a long-term, well-funded project, not to steal Christmas like the Grinch -- that would be small potatoes -- but American democracy, itself.

This project can be traced back to corporate lawyer and future Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell's infamous 1971 memo, a reveille, not for radicals, but for big business to organize against -- well, us, the people. Powell laid it all out, calling for "careful long-range planning and implementation," backed by a "scale of financing available only through joint effort."

As chronicled in Jane Mayer's essential Dark Money : The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right , a handful of right-wing billionaires, the Kochs, the Scaifes, the Olins, the DeVoses, and a few others took up Lewis Powell's clarion call and have worked tirelessly over many years to turn our country rightward. To install a government to do their biding, to allow their companies the liberty to rook the suckers with impunity and pollute our air and water without the interference of pointy-headed bureaucrats.

- Advertisement -

They have poured billions of dollars into a dizzying array of think tanks, foundations, and action committees. They've bought off media and universities. In fact, they've even founded their own media, with their own set of "facts."

Meanwhile, with gobs of ready cash, the right-wing funded the Federalist Society and bought their way into America's law schools to turn the courts and the country rightward. And their hard work has paid off handsomely.

In 2010, the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling made our politicians even more reliant on the top 1%, whose interests are diametrically opposed to most Americans. But not stopping there, in 2013, Republican-appointed judges on the Supreme Court defanged the Voting Rights Act.

Since then, Republican state legislatures have passed voter ID laws and purged voter rolls in order to deny their fellow citizens, mostly Democrats, their precious right to vote.

As Mehdi Hasan explained in The Washington Post, in North Carolina, "[on] the eve of the election, a federal judge said she was 'horrified' by the 'insane' process by which people were 'being purged' from the voter rolls. In July, a three-judge panel ruled that the state's 2013 voting law could only be explained by 'discriminatory intent'" because it was obviously aimed at keeping African Americans from voting.

- Advertisement -

This "systematic disenfranchisement," according to political reporters Alice Ollstein and Kira Lerner , " was intentional and politically motivated. In the years leading up to 2016, Republican governors and state legislatures implemented new laws restricting when, where, and how people could vote"--"laws that disproportionately harmed students, the poor, and people of color. In several instances, lawmakers pushing such policies said explicitly that their goal was suppression of voters who favor the Democratic Party."

As Zachary Roth succinctly put it in The Great Suppression: Voting Rights, Corporate Cash, and the Conservative Assault on Democracy, "At its core, this bold campaign has amounted to nothing less than an effort to undermine democracy."

It's worth noting that Republicans originally got into the driver's seat in battleground states because in 2010 they used every trick in the book and then some to win majorities in order to gerrymander their way to more and more power during the decennial redistricting, regardless of their minority status.

In 2010, they blanketed districts with libelous mailers, shamelessly sliming their Democratic opponents. Then having won, they redrew districts with laser-like precision by using a computer program called Maptitude. In Ohio, Republicans were able to win 75% of U.S. House seats with just 51% of the vote. In Pennsylvania, according to Dave Daley's accurately-named Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy, Pennsylvania Republicans won 72% of the House seats with only 49% of the vote.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://kwheatcroft.blogspot.com/

I blog at "Left-Wing Tex" from beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. Here I am a retired English-as-a-Second Language teacher. I have had poems published in a number of venues, including California Quarterly, Borderlands, The Texas (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


"You're a mean one Mr. Grinch," could be an appropriate lyric to describe Republicans. Winning at any cost is their modus operandi. Betraying country means little. For proof, look at their response to the Russian hacking. Also, betraying democratic values means nothing, since they don't believe in democratic values anyway. Democrats need to wake up and stop acting as if Republicans care about facts or fair play. (Spoiler alert: They don't!)

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 5:04:36 AM

Author 0
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


The most dangerous thing about Trump is that he is considered the most dangerous thing to people who would otherwise think things are f*cking hunky dory. He's the perfect foil to ramp up the insane trope the Russians Are Coming and to deflect all attention from the neoliberal commitment to PNAC and its goal of returning the developing world to colonialism. I guarantee you Syrians, Libyans, Yemenis, Hondurans and Paraguayans are having even more trouble pronouncing Clinton while staring into their bathroom mirrors...if they even have a bathroom mirror left to stare into.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 8:16:40 PM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 632 comments


"Is it [Trump's Nov. 8 victory in the presidential election] FBI Director Comey's fault? Or, perhaps, the blame lies with Russian hackers? Or fake news? Or uneducated whites? Or, maybe, it's the fault of our anachronistic and undemocratic Electoral College?"


Nope, none of those.

More absurd and obscene nonsense here. I especially like how--after 240 years' worth of presidential elections--the Electoral College is now unsatisfactory and inferior because Hillary Clinton lost. If you want to see some profoundly hideous election shenanigans manifest, watch what happens if the Electoral College is scrapped. There are safeguards that are inherent and imperative in that system; that's why the Founders set it up the way they did.

Why not place the blame for "President Trump" where it truly lies? ...Squarely on the DNC, in general, and Hollowry Clinton, specifically.

If Democrats wanted a different election result, they should have chosen a better candidate.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 7:08:43 AM

Indent
BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12045 comments


Agreed.

Republicans did all the nasty things they could but Democrats failed to give a good candidate.

With Bernie we would have won.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 7:40:23 AM

IndentIndent
Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015), 184 comments


The DNC pushed Bernie out with dirty tricks. Even after all the e-mails proving this and other insults on decorum, the DNC remains loved by the Elites.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:16:30 AM

Indent
Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 11 fans, 2 quicklinks, 591 comments


Excuse me, but did you read the article, or just the title?

The author documents his case against the kleptocrats which begins with a memo written in 1971. He cites several authoritative books on the subject that precede the 2016 campaign. Did you not notice that this article is about a monstrous machine built to steal American democracy on an ongoing basis?

I wholeheartedly agree that the DNC picked a loser, but even if they had nominated Sanders and even if he had won the race, defeating these organized criminals is the undertaking of a generation.

I think you've dismissed a valuable article simply for not being the article you wanted to read.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 12:01:27 PM

IndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


Thanks, Pablo. I appreciate it. I also like your turn of the phrase. "A monstrous machine built to steal American democracy on an ongoing basis" and "defeating these organized criminals is the undertaking of a generation" are two gems. With your permission, I might want to steal those for later use.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 4:39:23 PM

IndentIndentIndent
Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 11 fans, 2 quicklinks, 591 comments


I'd be honored. Please, be my guest.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 10:31:11 PM

IndentIndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


Thanks, Jack and sorry I got your name wrong earlier!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:14:58 AM

IndentIndent
pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 632 comments


What I did "notice" is that the author made the same scapegoating accusations as to why Clinton lost the election as thousands of other people who have done the very same thing since November 8. Believe me when I tell you: It got old weeks ago.

I'm not sure what you think is going to change by skirting the issues and blaming everything for the Democrats' loss except the bottom-line truth, which is that Hillary Clinton was a markedly inferior candidate.

Maybe I'm just tired of reading the same flawed premise over and again, beseeching some higher power or whatever to save us from Trump, when Clinton is far more odious.

The time to make that plea was last summer, before the Convention, when there were still months remaining for the Democrats to get it together. ...Not after a piss-poor showing in an election that never should have been lost--and never would have been lost, if the Democratic nominee was anyone but Clinton.

I swore that I would give no quarter to those tepid, half-assed ersatz progressives/liberals who allowed for the reality of Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee when she was clearly damaged goods, and that is exactly what I intend to do...for good or ill.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 7:26:39 AM

IndentIndentIndent
Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 11 fans, 2 quicklinks, 591 comments


I don't mean to be adversarial because I agree with everything you're saying except when it comes to this article. I quote:

"They've all been written about extensively, but one reason hasn't received nearly enough attention. That the winning party, the Republicans, has been involved in a long-term, well-funded project ... to ... steal ... American democracy..."

Your point about "those tepid, half-assed ersatz progressives/liberals who allowed for the reality of Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee when she was clearly damaged goods" is well-taken. I agree completely. And, unless I am missing something, I think the author would agree with you, too. Either way, it is not the point of the article.

I don't know what "flawed premise" you're referring to. The premise here is solid and well-documented. I don't know who you think is "beseeching higher powers", but I don't think it is the author. I think you're angry (for good reason) and are taking it out a little indiscriminately - faulting the author for not writing the article that you want to read.

Maybe you need to write that article.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 4:52:13 PM

Indent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


First of all, many, including myself, have been against the undemocratic and anachronistic Electoral College for years. That movement didn't start November 9th. Second, "Hollowry Clinton," as you call her, won by almost 3 million votes or 2.1%, not too shabby for a weak candidate, especially when history would suggest that Republicans had a built-in advantage, since normally the Presidency switches parties after 2 terms. And although, I voted and gave money to Bernie, this idea that he or Joe Biden would've won easily, is certainly not knowable and probably not true. Trump was right. The system is rigged, but by Republicans, not Democrats.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 4:35:05 PM

IndentIndent
pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 632 comments


If you believe Clinton won by three million votes, then I guess for you she won.

Which is neither here nor there, as success in the American system is not contingent upon winning the popular vote...and never has been.

I don't believe it, though. I think it is--along with the absurdity of Russian hacking (which has been debunked...or, rather, never proved), the "fake news" psy-op, the recounts, the post-election anti-Trump protests, the intimidation of Electoral College electors, and the general media climate of propaganda in Clinton's favor--all part of a ploy by the elite to install Clinton into the White House despite that she LOST the election.

Again, I find myself in the uncomfortable position of defending Donald Trump, whom I didn't vote for and never would have. And never will.

Clinton was a weak candidate: By rights, she should have mopped the floor with Trump. But she is flawed in a terminally pernicious sense.

She lost...and still there are vile oligarchs scheming to just hand over to her that which she didn't rightly earn. Which has been the pattern for decades now with her.

So, yes...I'm bitterly resentful, all things considered.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 8:39:59 PM

IndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


So you don't believe, despite very strong circumstantial evidence, that Russians were involved in hacking in order to benefit the candidate of their choice, Donald J. Trump, and yet you believe that there was massive voter fraud on a scale never seen before (albeit incredibly in the wrong states) to benefit Hillary Clinton, even though no evidence exists of that and because of the decentralized nature of the American electoral system is practically impossible?

Seriously?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:01:54 AM

IndentIndentIndentIndent
pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 632 comments


I believe that Hillary Clinton and the DNC hierarchy willfully and deceitfully premeditated a denial of the Democratic Party nomination to Bernie Sanders last summer, because there is proof available to illustrate that they did just that.

I don't believe Russia "hacked" anything involving the November 8 U.S. election because there is no proof whatsoever that it did. Only hollow and groundless accusations.

See how that works?

Former U.S. intelligence members are on record as saying there was no hack...it was a leak. If the election results were hacked, we would know precisely who did the hacking, given the extent of our intelligence capabilities.

So, no, I do not believe the election was hacked, and I still believe Clinton lost.

...Which apparently means nothing at all in this repugnant post-truth world. I suppose if enough time goes by, and the lie is uttered enough times, most Americans will believe there is ample justification to just give Hillary Clinton the presidency.

Under no circumstances, though, will I be among them.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:49:43 AM

IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


I supported and gave to Bernie, but I don't think he was cheated out of the Democratic nomination. He lost by millions of votes. He lost in all regions of the country. Where did he do well? In caucus states which is not a particularly democratic way to pick a nominee and in open primary states. And closed primaries didn't begin in 2016. He lost, and this idea that, oh if only the Democrats would've nominated him he would have beat Donald Trump. It's possible. It's one of many possible outcomes if Sanders had been the nominee, but it's no slam-dunk. And to do what you do, which is too ignore any evidence to the contrary is ludicrous. Hillary is winning by almost 3 million votes, but you ignore that because it doesn't go along with your narrative that she was a weak candidate. Russian hacking, oh forgot that, it's not true because some source that's benefited from Russian hacking tells me it's not. Come on.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 5:30:15 PM

Indent
Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2902 quicklinks, 10952 comments, 177 diaries


I was one of the Democrats (formerly Justice Party, Green, and now back to Green), who did chose a better candidate, in this case Sanders (in spite of some issues, I do realize--I thought we could work with him, given that we were his base).

I don't consider it my fault or anyone I know personally for the limited "non-choice" that was forced on us. But as noted elsewhere, I did vote Green and can only wonder why so-called progressive sites and supposed "leaders" did not cheer her on long ago. Yes, the Dems should have gone to the mat for Bernie as I wanted him to do with Hillary. The only person who seemed to be a serious leader here was Dr. Stein, though she was conveniently snuffed in her efforts to make real change when no one else had the brains and gumption.

I still applaud her for her determined and correct efforts and setting of a proper example for all Americans.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 6:35:56 PM

Paul Cohen

(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 2 fans, 44 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1036 comments, 11 diaries


I do agree. While I supported Sanders in the primary as did a lot of progressives, that doesn't mean he would have won against Trump. Even in the true popular vote, the advantage that Sanders had on the left may have been outweighed by the opposition to socialism on the right.

But the true popular vote is not what wins elections in the world's oldest democracy. The fact is that the GOP vote-machine that keeps Democratic leaning voters from casting their votes and miscounting them when they actually are able to vote is a very powerful machine, it may have been quite capable of beating Sander, just as it beat Clinton.

And if that had happened, the conclusion that the media and the DNC would convince the nation of - that of course would be that a Socialist and probably not even a moderate progressive could ever become president. That, and the persistent notion that this would always be a center-right nation were the conclusions they drew years ago when McGovern failed to win election.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 1:44:40 PM

Herbert Calhoun

(Member since Sep 6, 2006), 26 fans, 99 articles, 297 comments


Its called Ideological Commitment Stupid!

All the things the Republicans have done, and are doing -- however unsavory, immoral and anti-democratic -- are neither illegal nor unprecedented in American politics: Its called ideological commitment to your party's cherished principles, however low they may be.

This is of course something democrats would know nothing about since they continue to allow this ideological asymmetry to exist, doing little more than what this article does whining like a little whinny b*tch!

The proper answer of course is to meet ideological commitment with ideological comment. But that is impossible since democrats are all transactional non-ideological politicians like Barack Obama, who they elected twice to do noting but "tack" right in the very direction they continue to whine about -- pretending that it is some kind of phantom bipartisanism?

Stop whining and get enough of an ideological backbone to stand up on your hind legs and fight back for the principles that matter to you!

But oh, I forgot, white democrats are nothing more than "little covert republicans" hiding behind the "Tea Party crowd," lacking the courage or backbones to openly be the racist they are like their openly racist white Republican brethren. That's how Trump got elected, wasn't it? Or, are we also pretending not to know that either?

Trump was no fool. He knows as well as the rest of us that there are only three issues that matter in American politics: race, race, and race. It is just like Tom Friedman said on the Bill Maher Show recently when he was asked why Trump won. Friedman said: He won because 80% of Americans are racist, and the other 20% are racist too. QED.

I am so tired of hearing faux liberals whine that my butt wants a drink of water.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 1:47:36 PM

Indent
Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 11 fans, 2 quicklinks, 591 comments


I disagree the only issue(s) were "race, race and race". If race was the only issue, Obama would not have gotten elected (twice), or enjoyed consistently high approval ratings.

If I had to boil everything down to a single issue, I would say it is all about money. Even 'race' is often about money. Capitalists are pitting labor against labor in a race to the bottom. (No pun intended.)

I don't mean to suggest that there aren't racists, for whatever reason. I don't mean to suggest that racism isn't institutionalized (see 'prison statistics'), but dismissing the economic factors may cause us to overlook solutions that might be easier to implement via public policy.

I agree with your characterization of Obama, and I, too, am sick and tired of Clinton-style faux liberals, but they are they are hardly an all-white voting block. I also agree that claiming an alternate ideology and growing a spine are indispensable to real progress.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 4:35:22 PM

IndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


Agree with most of it, but to lay it exclusively on race in mimicry of the real estate slogan of location x 3, is off point. First position ALWAYS goes to money. Rednecks in WV voted for a balding Jewish socialist because their wives leaned across the kitchen table and said, "Honey, we're broke." Were they racist? Sure, probably... but that's NOT the reason why they vote the way the do in our perennially upside down economy. In the dark secret voting booth, they vote with one hand while rubbing their wallet with the other.

Old timey pols promised chickens in every pot. Modern pols realize they don't need to promise anything to anyone except protection of the little MONEY they still have from others, viz., Russians (white), welfare recipients (whom they characterize as largely non-white) and foreign threats (muslims). Always, always, always follow the money.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 7:55:02 PM

IndentIndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


Sorry, Jack... the above response was intended for Herbert Calhoun.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 9:20:59 PM

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 3 fans, 360 comments


..."american democracy" is an illusion and has always been...an illusion that has served the aristocracy well, though...

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 7:44:35 PM

Doug Walsh

(Member since Mar 17, 2016), 1 articles, 17 comments


If you think the democrats are not involved in attempts to steal democracy in their own ways that are just as egregious as what the Repubs are doing, you are naive.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 9:25:30 PM

Indent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


Please enlighten me. I'd be interested in seeing any evidence of Democrats stealing democracy. Really.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:05:14 AM

IndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


You are really asking that parochial question??? Wow! Let's see...they stole it from Ukraine, Honduras, Paraguay, Libya, and are tried to steal it from Syria, Ecuador and Venezuela. Not to mention the rigged primaries that kicked little Bernie to the curb.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:12:12 AM

IndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


I'm confused as to why you would label my question "parochial," but in any event, I only point out the obvious that you are not giving me any evidence, even though I would still be interested in seeing some.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:22:19 AM

IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


Because obviosly the question is narrowly focused on domestic theft, marginalizing and ignoring the larger more catholic theft of democracies beyond the US.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:40:00 AM

IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


Silly me. I thought we were talking about Democrats stealing democracy in the U.S. because my piece was about the Republicans doing just that. And I thought you were going to enlighten me with some proof, which I still haven't seen. If you have any, please share.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 5:09:46 PM

IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


Did you not read my reference the DNC rigging the primary against Bernie? But to my larger point, a party that steals democracy elsewhere can hardly be considered a pro-democracy party. No? Or do you see no problem as long as it only commits those crimes overseas or in primaries?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:30:37 AM

IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


John, my guess is we probably agree on more things than we disagree. That said, what I wrote about were the Republicans stealing democracy in this country. As I understood it, you were saying that Democrats do the same thing. I asked for evidence, which you have yet to give me. Granted, American foreign policy has actively worked against democracy in a bipartisan way. You'll get no argument from me about that. It's an awful stain on our country. But I don't buy your argument that the DNC rigged the primary. I supported and gave to Bernie, but I don't think he was cheated out of the Democratic nomination. He lost by millions of votes. He lost in all regions of the country. Where did he do well? In caucus states which is not a particularly democratic way to pick a nominee and in open primary states. And, of course, closed primaries didn't begin in 2016. He lost (period). Was the DNC supportive of him? No. and while I believe the DNC should be neutral, I don't think they rigged the system. From what I've seen of the evidence it does not rise to that level. Please share if you have other information. Again, though, this idea that both parties do it or they're equal is not true. Republicans, at a very basic level reject democracy, while Democrats do not.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:10:10 PM

IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 159 comments


Ken, it's dificult for any lay person to provide such evidence at this point. It's more of a gut feeling based on deeply ingrained cycnism and the pattern recognition behind it. I'm sure, for example, you felt in your gut that The Gulf of Tonkin was a false flag but couldn't prove it until someone on the inside blew the whistle. The intimations that the DNC was sabotaging Sanders presents much the same way. Evidence like Basile doctoring the debate, and various districts on LI and elesewhere suppressing votes have leaked out, though nothing dispositive has yet emerged. Nevertheless I'm sure you will agree that the collusion of DNC and MM had much to do with the run up to the primaries hardly providing a level palying field. Is that fraud per se? Probably not. But my point departed from your narrower point that the Dems are blameless in the theft of democracy in the US, as I believe you cannot disentangle the bipartisan nature of the too numerous to mention examples of US thefts of democracy abroad. So while you may or may not be correct about the democrts stealing democracy at home to this point, historically their hands are just as filthy as the republicans in their international thieveing. So I am concluding that we should not trust such a party or believe it would not commit such thefts in the future if self-serving circumstances arose.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:41:47 PM

Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015), 184 comments


"Washington is a very healthy immunological system," he said. "You'll see a full-blown organ rejection if you put too many status-quo disruptors in Washington."

Anthony Scaramucci, an adviser to the Trump transition.

I say........That's what we voted for!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 10:24:48 PM

Indent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


If you think Trump is going change the status quo in any substantive way, I think you're going to be very disappointed. He doesn't care about the white working class that bought his con. What does he really care about? Like he told his peeps at Club 21 right after the election, tax breaks for the rich! That's what it's all about.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:09:44 AM

IndentIndent
Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015), 184 comments


Good. More to trickle down. Tax breaks are taxes not imposed. My guess is Trump thinks he can grow the economy "pie" and reduce spending where he finds waste and low return on "investment". This is something he is expert at. Government employees may think they're doing good while shoveling tax dollars out the door as fast as possible, Trump will expose waste. It won't be pretty or fun, but he can take it. He'll be hated by some, loved by others. Results will vindicate him as the Dem storms come and go. Rolling back Obama's initiatives and non-sense regulations will put him in hero status for many Americans.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:26:28 AM

IndentIndentIndent
Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

(Member since Sep 3, 2011), 2 fans, 16 articles, 50 comments


So because of Trump being anti-regulation, we'll have more pollution and more inequality. Also, we'll have a much greater risk of a financial meltdown like 2008. And all that, in your estimation, is good. I don't really get it. Trickle-down economics was a failure. Trump isn't interested in draining the swamp. You put a guy into the White House who has always been about self-aggrandizement and greed, and you believe somehow that he'll now turn into a boy scout. Give me a break! You guys who voted for him are accomplices and just as guilty as he is.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 5:00:51 PM

IndentIndentIndentIndent
Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015), 184 comments


Well, I disagree but I could be wrong. Wrong like Obama's voters are waking up to. Trump's win is the evidence of Obama's failure. Trump's chance now. Why wouldn't you at least hope he makes America great again? In this forum, many consider only America's failure and subservience to be the goal. I don't get it. Most here want to tear up the Constitution (except the role of electors this year), make the rich poor and the poor free from responsibility and illegal aliens hero's . Scary.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 10:11:11 PM

IndentIndent
Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015), 184 comments


His leadership picks mirror what he said he'd do and point to a great direction. The left will never quit battling against him. I expect nothing less. Just stick to the Constitution and truth and we'll get along as a country just fine. A couple of Conservative supreme court justices and a bunch of lower court appointments will be worth the battle. The pendulum swings in America. This time in my direction.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 10:19:35 PM

