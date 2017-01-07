Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

The False Populists

By       Message Noah McCarty     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

It appears to some that Donald Trump is a populist. He is many things, but he is not a populist. Populists look out for ordinary people and care about working men and women. Donald Trump is a demagogue who uses fear and anxiety to convince people his way is right. This is not populism, it's propaganda. The true roots of populism in the U.S started taking shape in the early 1890s and continued to grow until about 1912.

Populism started with workers and farmers joining together to promote themselves, not the corporatists and the elitist that controlled businesses. The populists became popular in working and rural areas. The major populist political parties were the Populist Party and the Democratic party, although the latter had more ideological divides.


Populism after 1912 merged with progressivism in a sense. Woodrow Wilson and F.D.R had many populist attributes that went over well, especially for Roosevelt, with working-class people, a demographic modern Democrats can't seem to win. Democrats today have moved from the left to the center-right and it has only hurt them. This has opened a new world for Republican "populists" such as Trump.


This opening has been utilized in a large part by Republicans like Trump to tear what remains of the working-class vote away from a Democratic Party that they truthfully call elitist. This has worked well and will continue to harm Democrats in the future unless something is done and soon.


The other issue is that Donald Trump and Republicans appeal to the working class, though they absolutely have no appeal. Even as they mock the increasingly elitist Democrats, the Republicans still have no merit. They are, in fact, much worse. They've been controlled by elites longer than the Democrats and have no issue with it. They only enjoy the support that they don't deserve because of harsh and unfair rhetoric and when they get in office they enact a social-conservative agenda that alienates a majority of the country on many issues. Now that is not populism.


The ordinary man is the root of populism and the root of Donald Trump and the Republican party's victory in November. This, however, doesn't mean populism is the ideology of Donald Trump. Quite contrary; populism uses the working man as its champion and Trump used them as a way to use fear and lies to accomplish what he and other GOP elitists wanted - control.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I am a Democratic activist. I enjoy reading books on history and watching documentary films. I work from home and love to spend time with family. One of my favorite hobbies is writing. I love to write. I write about the news and progressive (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Look Ahead Liberals, We Can't Lay Down Now

Intelligence In the Era of Donald Trump

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Noah McCarty

Become a Fan
Author 507849

(Member since Dec 31, 2016), 2 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Populism, in a sense hasn't been given a good name since the rise of Donald Trump. The real populism lies in the late 1800s and early 1900s and it lives with progressives today.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 7, 2017 at 9:04:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 