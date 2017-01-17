Refresh  
The European Union and the Left

Conn Hallinan
      Page 1 of 3 pages
From Dispatches From The Edge

Towards a stronger European economic governance
(image by Simon Blackley)   License   DMCA   Details

When European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg this past September, he told them the organization was facing an "existential crisis" and "national governments so weakened by the forces of populism and paralyzed by the risk of defeat in the next election."

Indeed it has been a bad year for the huge trading group:

  • The "Brexit," or the United Kingdom's vote to withdraw.

  • Rome's referendum to amend the country's constitution was trounced, and several Italian banks are in deep trouble.

  • The austerity policies of the EU have kept most of its members' economies either anemic or dead in the water. Even those showing growth, like Ireland and Spain, have yet to return to where they were before the 2008 economic melt down. Between 2007 and 2016, purchasing power fell 8 percent in Spain and 11 percent in Italy,

It is also true that number of national governments -- in particular those in Germany and France -- are looking nervously over their shoulders at parties to their right.

But the crisis of the EU does not spring from "populism," a term that many times obscures more than it reveals, lumping together neo-fascist parties, like France's National Front and Germany's Alternative for Germany, with left parties, like Spain's Podemos. Populism, as Juncker uses it, has a vaguely atavistic odor to it: ignorant peasants with torches and pitchforks storming the citadels of civilization.

But the barbarians at the EU's gate did not just appear out of Europe's dark forests like the Goths and Vandals of old. They were raised up by the profoundly flawed way that the Union was established in the first place, flaws that did not reveal themselves until an economic crisis took center stage.

That the crisis is existential, there is little doubt. In fact, the odds are pretty good that the EU will not be here in its current form a decade from now -- and possibly considerably sooner. But Juncker's solutions include a modest spending program aimed at business, closer military ties among the 28 -- soon to be 27 -- members of the organization, and the creation of a "European Solidarity Corps" of young volunteers to help out in cases of disasters, like earthquakes. But there was nothing to address the horrendous unemployment rate among young Europeans. In short, rearranging the Titanic's deck chairs while the ice looms up to starboard.

But what is to be done is not obvious, nor is how one goes about reforming or dismantling an organization that currently produces a third of the world's wealth. The complexity of the task has entangled Europe's left in a sharp debate, the outcome of which will go a long way toward determining whether the EU--now a house divided between wealthy countries and debt-ridden ones--can survive.

It is not that the European left is strong, but it is the only player with a possible strategy to break the cycle of debt and low growth. The politics of racism, hatred of immigrants, and reactionary nationalism espoused by the National Front, the Alternative For Germany, Greece's Golden Dawn, Denmark's People's Party, and Austria's Freedom Party, will not generate economic growth, any more than Donald Trump will bring back jobs for U.S. steelworkers and coal miners and "make America great again."

Indeed, if the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany Party gets its way, that country will be in deep trouble. German deaths currently outnumber births by 200,000 a year, a figure that is accelerating. According to the Berlin Institute for Population and Development, to have a sufficient working-age population that can support a stable pension system, the country will require an influx of 500,000 immigrants a year for the next 35 years.

Many other European countries are in the same boat.

There are several currents among the European left, ranging from those who call for a full withdrawal, or "Lexit," to reforms that would democratize the organization.

http://dispatchesfromtheedgeblog.wordpress.com
Conn M. Hallinan is a columnist for Foreign Policy In Focus, "A Think Tank Without Walls, and an independent journalist. He holds a PhD in Anthropology from the University of California, Berkeley. He oversaw the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

