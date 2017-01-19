- Advertisement -

THE DESIRE NOT TO KNOW

"The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them ".. You have to hand it to America. It has exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power worldwide while masquerading as a force for universal good. -- Harold Pinter, in his 2005 Nobel acceptance speech

Hillary Clinton, the Deep State's chosen candidate, was trounced, Donald Trump is to be President, and streets are filling with people waving signs such as "Say No to Fascism". Where have these people been these past few decades? Would any be able to mount a credible argument that we have not long been a textbook example of fascism? The corporate sector plus government, within a framework of militant nationalism, is what the US has been for at least a couple of generations, but with a corporate media reporting that the world depends on us to spread freedom and democracy, too many have wrapped themselves in the myth of American "exceptionalism".

Pundits and politicians insist that Russia is an "existential threat". So are Iran, Venezuela and a host of others. What are they implying? Basically this says the US Government dislikes that certain countries exist, but the usage insinuates underlying philosophical problems too opaque, to esoteric, for the masses to comprehend. Just accept that it's "existential".

Russia has no military bases near the U.S, but despite the fact that the Reagan Administration promised Russia's Mikhail Gorbachev the U.S./NATO would not move "one inch" eastward if Russia would allow German reunification, we are presently placing military forces in Baltic and other NATO countries smack up against Russia. How many Americans consider how they might read the world's only "superpower" setting up military bases along US the border?

As for the unrelenting insistence that Russia meddled in the presidential election, William Binney, former Technical Director for World Geopolitical & Military Analysis for the NSA, exposed the lie it when he referred to the touted 25-page Intelligence Report: "They say that with 'high confidence'. Now that's the first clue that they don't have a shred of evidence that it's true. Because if they claim some 'confidence level', that means they don't have the evidence."

Nevertheless, the story that Russia "hacked the presidential election" is reinforced constantly by governmental and media figures, because it remains the only cogent argument the Deep State has to delegitimize the election of Donald Trump, who does not accept the fiction that Russia is an "existential threat". He would simply prefer a business relationship. And this is counter to the plans of the military/industrial complex that has its sights set on countless billions to be made in arms sales during a new cold war, even if it takes the world closer to conflicts that might involve nuclear weapons. So we continue to demonize Russia, and along the way we taunt the Chinese by patrolling the South China Sea, which is China's "back yard" fully to the extent that the Gulf of Mexico is the "back yard" of the U.S.

The notion that "cyber intrusion" by Russia, or any country, is "an act of war" is not merely threatening, it is the height of hypocrisy given that the US has for decades made it its business, whenever it sees fit, to overthrow democratically elected governments, notably in Iran, Guatemala and Chile. The U.S. Government cyber-intrudes everywhere constantly, and in recent years it has openly declared intentions of "regime change" anywhere it can identify what it considers a "bad guy". And the greater public appears blind to the inconsistencies.

Pinter's caustic comments regarding the US are spot on. The foreign policy of the American Empire has become a curse on the human family, and from all appearances the fraction of that family least aware of the fact is the majority of the American public itself. The standard claim of German civilians following World War 2 was that they simply had no knowledge of the Holocaust during the War, and for years I believed they lied. It was as if the enormity of the crime was such, and its indefensibility so absolute, that all aspects of German society had coalesced around the story that "We did not know". I no longer believe they lied, because I see all around me a majority willfully blind to damning truths about actions of the United States that are available to anyone who bothers to look.

Is the need to avoid painful truths -- the desire not to know -- behind apparent widespread American ignorance of the actual role of the United States in the world? Anthropologist Robert Trivers, in his book The Folly of Fools, writes "However much we champion freedom of thought, we actually spend much of our time censuring input".. Denial and projection are fundamental psychological processes -- the deletion (or negation) of reality and the creation of new reality."

The late Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, declared "It would be some time before I fully realized that the United States sees little need for diplomacy. Power is enough ".. The Roman Empire had no need for diplomacy. Nor does the United States." Not surprisingly, dominant world opinion now is that the U.S. is the greatest threat to world peace, and still the American Empire continues to extend and solidify its military reach and to spend more than half its discretionary budget on endless wars and military actions -- and threats of actions -- in countries all over the world. But these are issues too few Americans wish to dwell on. Pinter in his Nobel speech may have been correct when he charged that America's "most salable commodity is self love."