Democrats and their apologists have proven to be far more pathetic than previously witnessed. A quasi-fascist nationalism has erupted, and the blind rush to conflate Donald Trump with Russia has expanded the envelope of delusion.

What is it they claim now? And based on what actual evidence?

The CIA floated a conspiracy theory to undermine Trump in the Electoral College, a Hail Mary pass after the election upset. Yes, a conspiracy theory, the dangerous kind that puts nuclear-armed nations at each other's throats.

"And yet, there is skepticism within the American government, particularly at the F.B.I., that this evidence adds up to proof that the Russians had the specific objective of getting Mr. Trump elected." -NY Times, Dec. 11, 2016

What's more, that's still the case!

"Officials reiterated that there is no single intercepted communication that qualifies as a 'smoking gun' on Russia's intention to benefit Trump's candidacy or to claim credit for doing so." -CNN, Jan. 6, 2017

"Reiterated" because the message is clearly not getting through the solid wall of hysteria.

That plain truth is clearly the opposite of the propaganda blitzkrieg we have just witnessed, from Saturday Night Live to the usual suspects at the foundation-funded left-leaning propaganda complex, those "gatekeepers." Nor to the nation's political cartoonists, who have led the charge to conflate Trump with Vladimir Putin, even though none of us has seen a single shred of credible evidence. The propaganda tsunami has been so voluminous that it's difficult to recall a previous comparable situation. Only the false 'Weapons of Mass Destruction' bamboozle comes to mind, and we know how that worked out; don't we?

Two Minutes' Hate

The Democrats have become feral. Irrationally lashing out in every direction, the CIA's conspiracy theory has had the effect that many of those anti-conspiracy theory psycho-babble articles had warned us about! #irony

But psychology remains at the core of it all, and it is the psychology of blaming others to avoid taking personal responsibility for negative outcomes. Taking cues from Hillary Clinton herself, there must be Russians hiding under the bed. Of course that's the reason people supported Trump and not glorious Hillary. The alternative is too horrible for them to entertain.

What is obscured is the contorted logic that Russia allegedly defeated Clinton by revealing The Truth about her own corruption and lies, her private position versus public position. Impossible to make the case that the Russians are lying, the Democratic Party apologists' only response has been to change the focus of the outrage toward killing the messenger. It's a cheap magic trick, and we've seen this tiresome show before.

Most of the corporate US "news" media has bought into this conspiracy theory. It's always a good idea in the mainstream to beat up on Russia, especially when the CIA takes point. There is no downside for jumping on that bandwagon. But "news" is now relegated to an empty label requiring quotation marks, because these outlets refuse to cover the full story: WikiLeaks.

There is no ambiguity at all regarding Julian Assange and Craig Murray's position.

