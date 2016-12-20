Refresh  
The Current State of the STEM Gender Gap

Image source: Morguefile.com
(image by Morguefile - Almoraco)

The gender gap is widening.


The gender gap is a myth.


Both of these sentiments are frequently shared online. Gender equality is a contentious issue today. Since the ending of Hillary Clinton's bid as the first female president, the subject of gender inequality has raged in public discourse.


The biggest concern for educators in regards to gender equality is the perceived gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related fields. Polarized viewpoints present contradictory information, and it can be difficult to sort through fact and fiction.


Statistics on the matter indicate that this concern is legitimate. Of all the bachelor's degrees issued by accredited colleges in the U.S. in 2013, women received less than twenty percent of computer sciences and engineering degrees. Around forty percent of all physical sciences and mathematics degrees were awarded to women. As a result, less than a third of the science and engineering workforce is comprised of female employees.


Many of the problems that have caused this gap could be due to unconscious bias. According to research by the American Association of University Women, science and math fields are traditionally considered masculine, while humanities and arts are considered feminine. Furthermore, the AAUW reported that when a woman chooses to work or study in a science or math related field, they are considered "less likable" and "less competent" (regardless of demeanor or performance). These prejudices remain true for both male and female observers. Even women in STEM fields can be susceptible to these biases, which can bring about concerns over self-worth. This can be a mentally taxing burden. Women are discouraged from pursuing STEM studies or careers by both internal and external biases.

Of course, sexist attitudes are still a problem. Unfortunately, sexism is still a concern in academics and the workforce today. A common complaint from female students is that they feel "unwelcome in STEM culture". This problem does not diminish after graduation; in fact, a study by the Columbia Business School demonstrated that employers of engineering and science-related businesses are two times more likely to hire men over women when all qualifications are equal. Despite the progress that American society has made in regards to women's rights, misogyny is a factor in the current lack of qualified female STEM employees.


As a response to this problem, several organizations have offered scholarships to prospective female students in order to encourage them to enter STEM fields. For example, the Society of Women Engineers offers scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for women pursuing degrees in engineering and computer science. The Association for Women Geoscientists offers similar scholarships for those seeking geosciences-related degrees. These scholarships are intended to attract women to fields in which they are underrepresented.


The gender gap in STEM fields are the cause of other inequalities. Considering that women tend to graduate in fields that are less lucrative, the current financial inequality between men and women should not be surprising. The highest-paying STEM fields for new employees are architecture majors and computer sciences. If more women became qualified professionals in these fields, the financial disparity between the genders would shrink.


Educators have also taken note. The discrepancy between males and females in STEM fields begins in elementary school and persists throughout students' academic careers. Clearly, the best way to combat gender inequality is through education. Conscientious teachers are learning to give female students personal encouragement and the support needed to succeed in STEM. They are consciously avoiding gender bias when calling on students, or when assigning grades.


Throughout the past few decades, the earning power of female employees has steadily risen; this is due to higher educational attainment. Recently, however, we have taken a few steps backwards. In 2016, the gender gap has actually widened. Based on projections by the World Economic Forum, the gap will not be completely closed until 2186. This is 53 years later than projections the WEF made last year.


Moving forward, educators from every field should work cooperatively to support women in STEM fields. This means confronting biases whenever they arise, and preparing students for the unique challenges that accompany an endeavor into such a career. The barrier that dissuades women from pursuing a career in a STEM field is a central cause of gender inequality in America.

(Article changed on December 20, 2016 at 15:09)

 

Cody Hill is a freelance writer with an interest in keeping a pulse on current events. He loves traveling and exploring cultures from around the world. He is an an avid reader and enjoys researching new topics.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Cody Hill

Do you think the gender gap is a real problem today? Share your thoughts!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:16:55 AM

Maxwell

When I attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the 1970's the ratio of female to male students was 1:8. When I returned to do graduate studies about 30 years later it had improved considerably, something like 1:4 or 1:3.

Meanwhile I have seen the math preparedness of students coming to college plummet, over the last 10 years--male and female alike. High school students no longer routinely learn trigonometry, and can't even do basic algebra. This despite the current fashionability of the term "STEM education".

Based on these two anecdotal observations of mine I would say that today the overall STEM gap has become much more urgent than the STEM gender gap. Recent tests of primary and secondary students in the industrialized nations have shown US student's performance in math and science mediocre at best. I have no idea what the cause is, but it's alarming. Maybe we need another kick in the butt like the Sputnik scare.

Another thing I've observed is that a lot of women who are good at scientific reasoning gravitate toward the life sciences--biology, biochemistry, biomedical engineering, not to mention medicine. Life sciences are about life. Physics and electrical and mechanical engineering, disciplines that rely more heavily on math, are more about things. So maybe part of the gender gap is just a matter of preference. Feminism shouldn't necessarily be just about putting more females in places but about everyone getting to do what she or he chooses.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:42:57 PM

Cody Hill

Reply to Maxwell:
That is a good point - women do gravitate towards different fields of scientific research. I would argue that the blame for some of the failures of the educational system lies on corporate influences. Ineffective teaching strategies (workbooks, one-size-fits-all curriculums) have definitely done some major damage.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:18:43 AM

KurtB

I can only offer anecdotal observation looking back on my 50 years of working as a tool & die maker and progressive die designer.

I have worked with women in traditional male fields of welders, machinists, and punch press operators but I have never worked with a women toolmaker in any of the eight shops I worked in or the dozens of others I have dealt with.

Women in the engineering departments seem to excel in the clerical/drafting type of jobs rather the analytical design type jobs.

On the shop floor production jobs, women could outperform men in jobs requiring hand/eye co-ordination (spatial reflex co-ordination) and color differentiation. They however (my observation) were not as skilled at mechanical deductive reasoning.

The point I want to make is: where is the proof that both sexes should be equally represented in all fields?

There are obvious physical differences, so why not accept that mental reasoning patterns are different?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:40:20 AM

Cody Hill

Reply to KurtB:
Biological differences are often ignored when discussing this issue. I'm not sure how much of an impact biological/hormonal differences would have on reasoning - but there very well could be an underlying biological factor in the gender gap.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:33:37 AM

Peter Duveen

I was substituting for a physics teacher. The men worked in groups and applied themselves, while the women seemed interested in goofing off. I mentioned this to the women as a possible manifestation of the gender gap in math and science. I had just read a paper on it, and one of the women students asked me where they could find the paper. The others seemed a bit offended.

In another class, the boys gathered around (Middle School) as I began a discussion of square roots. The women in the class did not want to join in, and got involved with something else on their own.

I found these two experiences interesting, and wondered if they reflected a social phenomenon of some kind that is connected with the gender gap. I am not too worried about it, though. As long as women are encouraged to find STEM careers and are given the same opportunity to pursue them, it is still up to women to choose their course. Do remember that men and women play drastically different roles in family life. This could be reflective of other pursuits as well.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:42:53 AM

Cody Hill

Reply to Peter Duveen:
Our dispositions are definitely influenced by our peers, and by society as a whole. Since STEM fields have been perceived as "male" domains, men are obviously more likely to be attracted to them. Is that a problem? I'm not sure. But it would take many generations to eliminate those preconceptions.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:27:37 AM

Mark Whittington

It's not really STEM. This acronym is a political creation.

It's something closer to Science and reductionist mathematics vs. Technology/Engineering and numerical design (programming). These are different cognitions, so they probably should not be lumped together. I prefer the term computer technology to computer science since what I do does not usually involve empiricism or the scientific method.

Numerical computation used with arrays has rendered calculus and much of higher level mathematics obsolete. Computer based mathematics should today replace traditional manual methods for anything after trigonometry. Calculus and current higher level mathematics should become a specialty concerned with optimizing algorithms.

The reason this is an issue is because the mathematics as we have inherited it is an obstacle to rational thinking and the way we will solve problems in the future.

The symbols used in traditional mathematics are obsolete: today we use icons and all kinds of ways of manipulating data that just are not possible in mathematics. Also, traditional mathematics is far too concerned with factoring and reduction (in order to avoid complex calculations which today are no problem whatsoever) and I will even go so far to say with the concept of equations.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:08:46 AM

Mark Whittington

Reply to Mark Whittington:

The big problem is that we have only sixty years of computer technology vs. over three hundred years of science being defined by differential equations, and a 2500 year tradition since Plato of traditional mathematics being part of liberal arts education. It's deeply entwined in educational culture and is not going to be easy to change.

Speaking of educational culture and its biases and back to the question of women, liberal arts education has always been designed to educate an aristocracy. That's what has to change. The university system needs to change where universities become more like technical colleges by separating education from class. Right now the education system is designed for class jumping rather than eliminating the notion of class, so the educational system is in effect a class weapon.

So the goal should be training everyone in an egalitarian society rather than cherry picking groups for inclusion to make an aristocracy appear fair. We just cannot continue a system where the top 20% owns 84% of the wealth (caused by capitalism itself). Additionally, the complexity of modernity is beyond the grasp and control of small groups of people (aristocracies), so it behooves all of us to develop the intrinsic knowledge and ideas of everyone without the concept of a meritocracy or aristocracy.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:12:55 AM

