Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Cancer of Treason: from LBJ to Nixon to Reagan to Bush II to Trump

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Of the last 11 Presidents, starting with and including JFK, only 5 were legitimately elected. The rest (including Ford, who replaced Nixon and pardoned him, and was not elected President ) took power either through treason or the electoral fraud we call the Electoral College, which overturned the actual vote of the public.

This means that in most cases, our President has gained power not by fairly campaigning and winning the vote of the people, but through either murder, sabotage of a sitting President, or through using the Electoral College to overturn the actual vote count, declaring the losing candidate to be the winner. In any other nation, this would be called a coup, but since it has been institutionalized since the slave owning class created it to block the popular vote, it has become a coup that is accepted as normal, tho there has been no electoral coup since 1888, until our new Century, where it is now the new normal.

The Warren Commission Report: Report of the President's Commission ...
The Warren Commission Report: Report of the President's Commission ...
(image by amazon.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Let us begin with the assassination of JFK. Most informed people are aware that this murder was engineered by the CIA, with the cooperation of LBJ, the Mafia, and likely Bush I, the former CIA chief. Many books and the Oliver Stone film have highlighted this conspiracy, and the Congress in 1976 determined that the murder was "likely a conspiracy."

A recent book, Mary's Mosaic, written by a person close to all the major players including his own father and Mary Pinchot's husband, both high level CIA officials, makes a daunting case that the assassination of JFK and then his lover, who had undertaken a transformative journey from mainstream Cold War thinking to a vision of a world at peace was executed to stop this transition to a world at peace, a world without nuclear weapons, and a world without the Pentagon and the CIA running a shadow government, commonly called the Deep State.

Jack Ruby shoots Lee Harvey Oswald
Jack Ruby shoots Lee Harvey Oswald
(image by cliff1066 ?)   License   DMCA   Details
- Advertisement -

The reasons for the JFK murder, which was the first coup in this now normal series, were:

1) he stood up to the Pentagon generals (and some in his own staff) who wanted to use nukes against North Vietnam and in "local conflicts" in Southeast Asia. He said No.

Then, when the CIA invaded Cuba in the disastrous Bay of Pigs, he was told to send air support, and he said No. Then When the Cuban Missile Crisis heated up, the generals told him the US should nuke Russia, that we could win if we made a first strike, and he said No.

As a result of these conflicts, he fired Allen Dulles, the first civilian director of the CIA who had made it a tool of Wall St, pursuing a rogue foreign policy involving assassinations, proxy wars, and economic sabotage.

and he then signed the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with Russia, with the goal of banning all nukes. He had also written a Presidential directive to withdraw all troops from Vietnam and reverse the Cold War Doctrine embraced by Truman and Eisenhower to attack "independent" or "neutral" nations as pawns of the Communists. And finally, he said he was going to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces. Soon after, he was shot down from both the front and the back in broad daylight.

- Advertisement -

.Glorious Victory., Diego Rivera
.Glorious Victory., Diego Rivera
(image by elycefeliz)   License   DMCA   Details

LBJ could not wait to arrive back in Washington to be sworn in, so as the autopsy went on, with the FBI and CIA manipulating the scene to prepare for the lies of the Warren Commission (on which sat the fired Allen Dulles), LBJ was sworn in on the flight back with the traumatized Jackie Kennedy at his side.

Immediately, LBJ repealed the JFK directives and issued new directives calling for an escalation which led, eventually to 500,000 troops (and with the help of the next saboteur, Nixon) and up to 3 million deaths.

So I count LBJ as the first President in modern times to have come to power illegitimately, through a murder of the President he was known to hate and whose policies he was eager to reverse.

The second illegitimate President was Richard Nixon, who it is now known through both released archives and audio tapes, sabotaged Johnson's peace negotiations with North Vietnam. Nixon sent his emissaries to the North Vietnamese to offer a better deal if they would blow off Johnson and wait for him to be elected. They bit, just as the Iranians would bite when Reagan did the same to defeat Carter, who was leading in the polls.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

Trump is right about critical issues to the Left, and he is winning!

Part 1: Poverty and Crime: "We can hire half the poor to kill the other half."

Trump sabotages movement for a living wage: corporate welfare rescued

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 10 fans, 51 articles, 3053 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Of the last 11 Presidents 6 came to power without winning fair and democratic elections. I trace the descent into illegitimacy from the assassination of JfK up through Donald Trump who in asking Russia to intervene in the election process and sending emissaries to meet with Russian officials, violated the Logan Act, a serious crime tantamount to treason. He then lost the election by 3 million with a late surge that came on the heels of the released DNC/Clinton emails, but was declared the victor by the legalized coup by which 538 party hacks, who overrepresent Republican states, reverse the popular vote to declare the loser the winner.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017 at 4:00:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 