The Big Lie # 67: objections to the Electoral College are a partisan coup attempt

dale ruff
''No man is good enough to govern another man without that other's consent.'' - Abraham Lincoln
''No man is good enough to govern another man without that other's consent.'' - Abraham Lincoln
(image by QuotesEverlasting)   License   DMCA   Details

Among the many lies being spread, including on these pages of OEN, is the lie that those who are calling for changing or repealing the Electoral College have just come out of the woodwork for partisan reasons because their candidate, who won by 3 million, is now planning an Electoral coup, whereas "they" were fine with the Electoral College in the past. I would call that a Lie of the Century, given the evidence of over 700 attempts to change or repeal, several being in this Century. The problem,of course, is that the anti-democratic Electoral College can only be touched with an anti-democratic 2/3 vote, nearly impossible to achieve when the "College" benefits the minority party, which needs only 34 out of 100 votes to block any changes or repeal.

Anti-democracy rules! And in the 20th Century, anti-democracy has been the ideology of fascism, the marriage of the power of the State with the financial power of the corporations. It was, after all, Hitler who first said "Liberalism is a disease," but not the first to say "Democracy is mob rule," before he banished elections, which he had never won. Our Founding Fathers, 95% slave owners, who frame the Constitution, believed that "Democracy is mob rule," and so they devised a system where the minority ruled, first the slave owners who had the first 7 Presidents, then the banks and corporations, who rule today.

Wall Quote - Thomas Jefferson - A Democracy Is Nothing More Than ...
Wall Quote - Thomas Jefferson - A Democracy Is Nothing More Than ...
(image by amazon.co.uk)   License   DMCA   Details

This is a fake quote (per monticello.org) used by the right wing to justify the tyranny of the minority.

Below, I document the many failed efforts to change/repeal the Electoral College, to refute the current lie that this attempt to change the College is a new, Clintonite reaction to "losing." The truth of course that attempts to repeal or change are on behalf of democratic values, equality of votes, and the legitimacy of government based on consent of the governed. A minority can NEVER confer consent over a majority. That is a total violation of our founding values in the Declaration of Independence, betrayed in the Constitution which sets up many firewalls against democracy and the will of We the People. Well, change it, then: over 700 attempts have failed, due to the huge firewall of the 2/3 requirement, another way to thwart a supermajority even. I hope in this article to provide the evidence to crush this new lie with daunting evidence and provide others with the information needed to challenge the lie with the truth. If we do not challenge lies, we are complicit in them.

Big Blue Civil War - A Debate Against Slavery
Big Blue Civil War - A Debate Against Slavery
(image by bigbluehistory2.wikispaces.com)   License   DMCA   Details

1. Slavery was once the law of the land. Legality does not confer legitimacy, as everything Hitler did was legal, including exterminating millions in the death camps. Jeffeson, who wrote "all men are created equal" sold slave children age 5 as a "good investment."

2. The claim that no on complained about the Electoral College before it became the tool by which a man who lost the election by 3 million votes was poised to use it to gain power...is not true.

3. The difficulty is that the Amendment process requires a 2/3 vote of Congress and this is nearly impossible to achieve on any significant issue: it is another way that democracy is thwarted.

4. archives.gov reports: "Reference sources indicate that over the past 200 years, over 700 proposals have been introduced in Congress to reform or eliminate the Electoral College. There have been more proposals for Constitutional amendments on changing the Electoral College than on any other subject."

5. Recent attempts show how difficult it is to find a consensus of 2/3, a bar so high that it has blocked attempts for our entire history.

Examples:

."1950: The Lodge-Gossett Amendment was a classic example of a reform plan known as proportional allocation. The plan was introduced in the 81st Congress (1949-1950) as an amendment proposal that would abolish the Electoral College as it was known, replacing it with a proportional electoral vote.

The Lodge-Gossett Amendment passed the Senate with a super majority by a vote of 64-27, but died a bitter death in the House. "

In 1956 Hubert Humphrey introduced a bill but it passed the House and died in the Senate" (Senate: where good ideas go to die).

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


I read a comment by an author for OEN claiming that the objections to the Electoral College were new, never brought up before, a kneejerk reaction of disappointed Democrats, who were"fine" with the slave era relic until now. This is, to be kind, a falsehood. No part of the Constitution has had more attempts to change it, including several in our new Century.

I offer the truth to refute the lie being spread and to smear the attempt to create a democratic Republic. Take it and run with it!

John Jay, Founding Father, Chief Justice, and slave owner said it best: "Those who own the country should run it."

From flickr.com/photos/26744371@N04/6384682905/: Democracy

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 6:24:59 PM

Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 120 articles, 136 comments, 1 diaries


"A minority can NEVER confer consent over a majority."


Each and every candidate for the presidency of the United States in this election was supported by a minority (~20% of the population).

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 6:56:32 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


I expected this kind of nit-picking. The person who loses the race can never claim consent. Happy? Another version, to satisfy the nit-pickers: of the leading candidates, the one who gets the minority of votes cannot claim legitimacy.

I think you knew this, but it was expected. The meaninng, from its inception in the Declaration of Independence, has always been clear: the loser cannot claim to be the victor.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 7:48:19 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


In elections, the winner wins. Anything else is a coup. if you accept the democratic principles on which our nation was founded: equality and consent of the governed.

The loser can NEVER claim consent or legitimacy, let alone the historical landslide that Trump is lying about. He lost the election on Nov. 8, and his Electoral margin will be hear the bottom. He has no consent, no legitimacy, no mandate: he has only power, which is the defintion of a Tyrant ("I alone can fix this" "My supporters would vote for me even if I shot someone in broaddaylight."). Tyrant brags about the sheeple who support him.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 7:52:34 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Here is Trump on the Electoral College (with a few naked lies thrown in)in 2008: "He [Obama] lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election. We should have a revolution in this country!" (Nov. 6)

"The phoney [sic] electoral college made a laughing stock out of our nation. The loser one!" (Nov. 6)

"More votes equals a loss"revolution!" (Nov. 7)


" Robins tweet; cocks crow. Trump may devise a new medium, in his battle with Twitter, called Cocktalk.

Donald J. Trump

" @realDonaldTrump

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.

8:45 PM - 6 Nov 2012

Donald J. Trump

" @realDonaldTrump

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!

5:40 AM - 15 Nov 2016

Heads you lose, tails I win. What happened to the Revolution he called for (based on the lies that Obama lost the popular vote)???

All can agree with Trump, since he takes all sides.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 7:06:34 PM

Natalie Oberman

Author 36726

(Member since Jul 1, 2009), 4 fans, 1452 comments


Red herring alert. I don't think many are saying that nobody on the left 'cared about' the electoral college until now. That would be just plain dumb and uninformed. Most everyone knows that the left is constantly trying to 'progress' beyond the constitution, basically because at its core it's a document designed to limit the power of government. That's no fun for power-hungry control-freak publicly-employed policy-wonk statists, like Obama and Clinton.

What I think is that had Clinton won the college and lost the popular, the left at this particular time wouldn't be out there dissing the electoral college, and jumping the shark by issuing threats, of death and otherwise, to electors. I think they'd be reevaluating their stance on it, given how many other issues and causes they've reversed course on lately.

Ya know that college? I'm seeing now what those super-smart founders were talking about. Great system! After all, we're a Representative Republic, not a Democracy. Everyone knows that, right?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 9:13:27 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Natalie, my article was inspired by a right wing OEN comment that only the left cares out the Electoral College, never cared before, etc. Just plain dumb and uninformed is careening around the right wing propaganda bubble as we write.

It's not a red herring at all; it is a lie that needs to be exposed, and that is what I have done. There have been 700 attempts to change or repeal the EC. In our century, Democrats have introduced two bills, the last in 2004. It is still holed up in Committee 12 years later, since the high bar of 2/3 is nearly impossible since one party or the other benefits from the reversal of the popular vote.


Of the 3 Presidents of this new Century, two have lost the election but seen the EC overturn the voice of the people.



This comment is pure 8th grade fairy tale: " Most everyone knows that the left is constantly trying to 'progress' beyond the constitution, basically because at its core it's a document designed to limit the power of government. "

1. Educated people know that the Constitution was framed to ensure the control of the new nation by the slave owners, who did not have a majority to support their claim to power.

2. "Most everyone knows:" is refuted by the election itself, where the Democratic candidate won by 2.8 million votes and by polls which show that the vast majority support ending the Electoral College.


Everyone knows is a euphemism for "I have no evidence to back this up so I will just say Most everyone knows." Flunk.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:26:42 PM

June Genis

Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 17 quicklinks, 666 comments


Interesting graphic selection, Dale. Very libertarian. I certainly wouldn't have expected a quote like that from Lincoln who most certainly didn't follow his own advice in any case.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:22:39 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Consent in a pluralistic system (Lincoln won by 39% as the Dems split the vote) means getting the most votes, not necessarily the majority. Even better is a run off to get a true majority, which provides a firmer basis of consent, but lacking that, the person with the most consent certainly deserves to claim the right to govern over the person with less support.

Lincoln was also thinking of slavery, where those who are governed (the slaves) have no consent.


As far as ruling with consent, he did the best he could given the circumstances.


Who could have ruled with more consent? No one. He had more consent than anyone else and his decisions led to freeing millions from slavery, the state of total lack of consent.


How could he have ruled with more consent? Should those with less consent have ruled? The System creates these problems, and the solution is to change the System to direct democracy, run-offs, proportional representation, and other democratic devices to replace current anti-democratic schemes.


Lacking consensus (which usually comes only in small groups or totalitarian states, majority rule/minority rights is the best solution having a government which has the widest possible public support. We can do better but not without a fundamental political revolution to change the System, including ending the corruption of Big Money, Montana having the same power as California (with only 1.5% of the citizens), filibuster, gerrymandering, etc etc.


But given where we are, the first order of business is to oppose a ruler who has een rejected by the people and therefore has no consent, no legitimacy. We canot change the System .without taking down the oligarchy and tyrants like Trump and all those who oppose creating a democratic Republic, which we were promised in our founding document. Lincoln's words make sense today.


Thanks for commenting and bringing up valid issues.



Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:21:33 PM

June Genis

Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 17 quicklinks, 666 comments


I don't think you understand libertarians, Dale. If I don't EXPLICITLY give my consent to something but am faced with punishment if I do not comply, I have been coerced. Just because I cast a vote for someone that says I think he will make the best leader, doesn't mean I am giving that person permission to compel me to actions I object to.

Slavery aside, Lincoln did many things that forced people to comply even if they did not agree with his decrees. That's why I say he did not follow his own observation expressed in the quote in your graphic. I am leaving out anything to do with slavery because it in itself is coercive. Stopping coercion is not coercive.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:25:58 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Having been a libertarian socialist over 50 years and have studied at the top public and private universities in the world with top political scientists. I have an excellent idea of what traditional libertarianism is..and what the modern right wing libertarian concept and practice is.

The idea that you are not grasping is that in no real world will everyone agree on the rules...and thus, democracy, the idea that given certain rights which cannot violated, we will abide by majority rule. There is no other option other than social chaos (you can murder someone without consequences if there are no rules, you would die in a day on a modern highway without rules) and so, we have devised systems to give maximum consent, which is, at minimum, the majority or in a pluralistic system, the party with the most consent. Given conflict, this compromise of majority rule with the minority entitled to earn majority status is the only realistic and fair foundation for just rule. If you don't like the majority, use your rights to change it. If you have a better system, what is it?

Today we have oligarchy pretending to be Democratic. The current system is a system of, for, and by the wealth elites and corporations, a far cry from a democratic Republic.

Self-government, which is the heart of anarchism, can take place at all levels from the local school board to the national state. That is why direct democracy to elect the President is so important, because those who take control without consent,such as Hitler, Mussolini, Bush II, and now Trump, all of whom did not win the popular vote but found "legal" ways to gain power...end in disaster, for lacking consent, a ruler must rule with coercion, lies, and threats. Will Trump rule as others who gained power without consent have ruled? History teaches us that it is very likely.

Traditional libertarianism goes back to the 17th Century Levelers thru the utopian socialists, mutual aid societies, and anarchist traditions of the 18th and 19th Century. In the mid 19th Century, when the Marxists proclaimed the "dictatorship of the proletariat, libertarian socialists, 100 yrs before the modern pro-capitalist libertarians, challenged the Marxist idea, proclaiming they accepting neither private form of tyranny nor state.

Right libs believe that inequality is just based on private property; social libs reject all forms of hierarchy as inherently coercive with slaves/ masters and worker/ bosses. Equality for social libs is a necessary condition of human freedom, which is defined as equal rights for all, special privileges for none.

Can hierarchy and sharing co-exist? (high res)
Can hierarchy and sharing co-exist? (high res)
(image by opensourceway) License DMCA Details

60 billionaires have more wealth than 3 billion people living in hunger and poverty. Is this natural law or social engineering? History tell us that for 99% of human history, communities were egalitarian (no hierarchy), with common ownership of resources, and sharing of food, etc. That is our birthright. Slavery, war, etc are all modern, arising less than 10,000 years ago and leading in my lifetime to over 150 million innocent people slaughtered all for power, wealth, and control of resources. We social libs want to reclaim our ancient principles of equality and sharing, non-violence and non-coercision.

Much later, after WWII, the libertarians you speak of organized and their main leader has been Ron Paul, As a rule, they vote with the Republicans and accept private tyranny based on the primacy of property rights over what we lib socialist call human rights.

I will give only give three examples:

1. Capitalist libs believe that the public accommodation provision, the heart of the Civil Rights Act, should be abolished as it violates proper rights.

Lib socialist believe that human rights (the right to equal access to public (not private) accommodations trump property rights because they are inherent, whereas property rights codify existing power relations with no innate or moral justification. If you grandfather stole land from the natives, you think it is YOUR property, tho is is a gift of stolen property, etc.

As a result, capitalist libs would allow Donald Trump to ban Muslims and blacks from his hotels. Lib socialists would claim that is denial of equal access and equal rights. it would defend the Civil Rights Act.

2. Capitalist libs believe that if you are sickened by foul air from coal plants a state away, you should sue the coal company. Good luck! Try suing Exxon. Lib socialists believe the community, organized in a democratic way, should ban pollution as a public health hazard.

I will not defend Lincoln...why should I? I would ask why you don't rather focus on those who enslaved people as property, whipped them cruelly, and sold their children rather than the guy who liberated them? is it because as a right lib, you reject state tyranny but accept the right of slave owners to control and abuse their own property?

Libertarian at the Tea Party tax day protest 2010
Libertarian at the Tea Party tax day protest 2010
(image by Fibonacci Blue) License DMCA Details

In 2010 libertarians protested with the Tea Party, originally organized by Ron Paul to protest war and the banks, with the motto Taxed Enough Already (TEA): at this time, they were enjoying a tax cut and a payroll tax holiday which put $5000 into each household, on average.

3. Capitalist libs would allow a boss or owner of a business, even if it makes it money from the government, to fire anyone or hire anyone, with no cause, meaning Trump (just for example) could refuse to hire blacks, or women, or gays, etc and fire people for exercising their First Amendment rights, such as speaking out (on their own time) for causes he dislikes. Most states have such laws, allowing private discrimination that is prohibited to the government.

Social libs would say you cannot refuse to hire, nor to fire, a person based on gender, color of skin etc and that the right to be treated justly outweighs the property rights argument. They would ban private parties from discriminating in firing and hiring just as the government is, on behalf of human rights.

The conclusion then is that the capitalist libs oppose government tyranny, but under cover of property rights, allow private tyranny, even for exercising your God given rights of speech or religion.

Libertarian socialists, who were the first group hundreds of years ago to promote equality of women when they were treated as chattel, oppose both state tyranny a nd private tyranny, putting human rights and equality as primary and superior to private rights.

You can ban, say, gays or Muslims from your private home: no one denies that. But we social libs say it is wrong to ban them from your amusement park or restaurant, while the right libs say that is your "right." to discriminate based on color of skin religion, any thing.

I have presented this in an objective manner, and if you need more information, I urge you to study libertarian socialism, which has a long, deep, rich history, with our most prominent intellectuals embracing it (Chomsky, Zinn, Alperowitz, Wolf) and even in the Kurdish area of northern Syria, the Kurds are adapting the ideas of the late social lib Murry Bookchin to organize their autonomous government.

The role of coercion is necessarily a compromise, since unanimity is impossible, and so the best solution to date is democracy, participating in election which allow for the majority (or the most, in a plural system) to confer consent with the condition of minority rights so that the minority may work to earn the right to rule by conditional consent. I know of no better system. Anarchy is not no rules; it is self-goverment, and that is the heart of the philosophy I have embraced for 50 years.

For more information, I recommend the writing of Bukanin, Bookchin and Alperowitz's Beyond Capitalism. My understanding of anarcho-capitalism comes from a lifetime of following Ron Paul and my studies in political science.,.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:58:38 PM

